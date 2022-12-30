ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland, MA

HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Rockland girls basketball falls to Bishop Feehan in tournament final

By Eric McHugh, The Patriot Ledger
 4 days ago
Zariah Ottley had 11 points and 10 rebounds Thursday night, but the Rockland High girls basketball team lost in the championship game of its own holiday tournament, 54-39 to Bishop Feehan.

The Bulldogs are now 4-2 in finals in this event.

Maggie Elie (8 points, 7 rebounds, 9 assists, 3 steals) also starred for Rockland, along with Charlie Kelliher (9 points) and Maddy Hermenau (8 points).

In the consolation game, all-tournament selection Chloe Richardson hit six 3-pointers en route to scoring 20 points as Norwell beat Duxbury, 52-34.

Maddie Oliver (13 points) and Sara Cashin (10 points) also starred for the Clippers (5-1).

For Duxbury, Skye Cerow had 8 points and double-digit rebounds. Ava Welch chipped in with 6 points, and Lyla Peters (6 points) was named to the all-tournament team.

In other high school action on Thursday:

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Quincy 67, Sharon 40: The Presidents (5-0) won their holiday tournament. Jasmine Davis led Sharon with 22 points.

Bishop Fenwick 49, Oliver Ames 39: The Tigers (1-4) lost in the consolation game of the Sue Rivard Holiday Tournament despite strong games from Kaydance Derba (11 points, 4 rebounds), Kamryn Derba (9 points, 6 rebounds), Sarah Hilliard (9 points, 5 rebounds) and Maddie Homer (7 rebounds). Fenwick's Cecilia Kay had 30 points and 17 rebounds. Medfield beat Walpole, 47-43, in the championship game behind Kate Olenik (17 points) and Izzy Kittredge (15 points).

Mansfield 56, East Bridgewater 24: All-tournament selection Phoebe Katilus scored 16 points, but the Vikings (3-3) lost in the consolation game of the Mansfield Hearts for Hope Tournament.

Milton 46, Revere 25: Ava Regan and Christina MaC’Nulty combined for 10 steals to lead the Wildcats into the final of the Revere Holiday Tournament. Milton will play Saugus on Friday at 2:30 p.m.

Archbishop Williams 61, Scituate 49: Elise Carter (14 points), Eliana Jackson (13 points) and Addie Woodgate (11 points) starred as the host Bishops (4-1) beat the Sailors in non-league action. Grace McNamara led Scituate with 21 points and 7 rebounds, and Emilia Rojik (8 points) and Bella Burns (17 rebounds) also had strong games.

Bishop Stang 50, Cohasset 47: The Skippers lost on the road despite strong games from Sarah Chenette (16 points), Addy Andrews (14) and Abbie Goff (12).

Norton 51, Abington 49: The Green Wave lost in the final of their own holiday tournament.

Pembroke def. Plymouth South: All-tournament selection Deanna Linscott scored 14 points as the Titans (4-2) won the consolation game of the Abington Holiday Tournament. Sophie Derochea (16 points) and Allie Dwyer (14 points) also starred for Pembroke.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Randolph 41, Canton 33: Isaiah Michel was named tournament MVP, and Camden Rainford was named to the all-tournament team as the Blue Devils (5-0) beat the Bulldogs (3-3) to win the Derrick Snowden Memorial Tournament in Milton. Canton's Matt Chafin (10 points) was named to the all-tournament team.

Bishop Feehan 63, Milton 50: The host Wildcats lost the consolation game of the Derrick Snowden Memorial Tournament. Ronan Sammon was named to the all-tournament team.

Mount Dora Christian Academy 67, Whitman-Hanson 58: Sophomore Ryan Baker recorded a double-double with 23 points and 12 rebounds, and Drew Daley added 8 points, but the Panthers lost to the hosts in the opening round of a holiday tournament in Florida. Ten different players scored for W-H, which will play Alabama Christian Academy in Friday's consolation game.

Hingham 57, Westwood 40: Liam McBride scored 22 points, and Chase Mello (10) and Noah Manning (9) also contributed as the Harbormen advanced to Friday's 6 p.m. final of the Westwood Holiday Tournament. Eddie Rochte was strong on the boards for Hingham.

Rockland 54, Calvary Chapel Academy 36: Michael Moriarty scored a game-high 16 points as the Bulldogs outscored the visitors 21-0 in the third quarter to erase a halftime deficit.

Plymouth North 66, Nauset 58: Ivan Darko led North (3-2) with 22 points, and Cody Quinn added 15. Nick Marcel had 11.

East Bridgewater 48, North Attleboro 45: Dylan Kaplinger had 17 points, 11 rebounds and 4 steals to lead the Vikings (3-2) to a non-league home win. Mike Oman (14 points, 3 steals) and Aiden Flaherty (7 points, 7 rebounds) also contributed.

Old Rochester 54, Bridgewater-Raynham 49: D.J. Overall scored 14 points and Luke Barry added 11, but the Trojans (1-4) lost the consolation game of the Larry Fisher Holiday Tournament.

BOYS HOCKEY

BC High 4, Pope Francis 3: Owen Welch (Milton), Joe Feinberg, Jackie Murphy and Andrew teDuits scored as the Eagles (3-1-1) won the Pete Frates Winter Classic in Middleton. Frank Shediac and Pete Luecke each had two assists, and Matt Cox (Braintree), Luke O'Sullivan and Chris Brennick (Milton) added one each. Goaltender Adam D’Errico had a strong game.

Milton 8, Quincy 2: The Wildcats (3-2) got goals from eight different players to win the consolation game of the Quincy Youth Arena Holiday Tournament. Patrick O’Neil, Reid Dexter, Luke Naughton, Cameron McDonough, John Sullivan, Owen McHugh, Barry Burke and Sean McDougall all found the net for Milton. Quannah Morrison and Declan Walsh each had two assists, and Ryan Ashburn (10 saves) and Sabatino Finocchio (8 saves) split time in the net.

King Philip 8, North Quincy 1: The Raiders lost in the final of the Quincy Youth Arena Holiday Tournament.

Duxbury 4, Norwell 2: Brady Walsh, Aiden Harrington and Connor O'Connell scored as the Dragons (2-2-2) pulled away after an early 1-1 tie to win the Island Creek Oysters Cup at The Bog. Quinn Simmons and Tim Ward scored for Norwell (6-1).

Scituate 6, Longmeadow 2: Johnny Donahue had a hat trick as the Sailors (4-2-1) won the consolation game of the Island Creek Oysters Cup at The Bog. James Sullivan, Matt Seghezzi and Peter Cappadona (first varsity goal) also scored.

Stoughton/Brockton 7, Tri-County 2: Tournament MVP Colby Strunk had a hat trick in the final of the Bellingham Holiday Tournament. Sean Farley scored twice for the Black Knights (3-2), and Ryan Summers and Anthony DeSousa had a goal each. Goaltender Sean McGowan had a strong game.

Oliver Ames 5, Old Rochester/Fairhaven 3: Jack Perron had a pair of goals, and Jack Corey, Matthew Lawson and Brendan Teehan (first varsity goal) also scored as the Tigers (3-1) won the Dartmouth Holiday Tournament.

Plymouth South 6, St. John Paul II 0: The Panthers (4-1) beat the Lions for the second straight day.

Thayer Academy 2, Dexter Southfield 1: The Tigers (4-5) won in the first round of Cushing Academy's Edward G. Watkins Invitational Tournament.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Plymouth North/South 5, Old Rochester Regional 1: The Plymouth co-op improved to 3-2 with its third straight win.

Latin Academy/Fontbonne Academy 3, Marshfield 1: The Rams (2-3) dropped a non-league game.

GIRLS GYMNASTICS

Braintree 132.35, Pembroke/Silver Lake 129.95: Lilith Watson won the floor exercise and was second on bars, and Abby Kostas (all-around) and Megan Matheny (vault, beam) placed second as the Wamps won their season-opening meet.

FOOTBALL

Local stars honored: Scituate offensive lineman Danny Thompson, Milton defensive back Owen McHugh (perhaps better known for his work at quarterback) and Milton Academy linebacker Owen Howlett have been named to the 26-player Massachusetts High School Football Coaches Association All-State Team.

