News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska Med doctor says new Omicron variant is on its way to the Midwest

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Public health experts are concerned about a new variant of Omicron. Dubbed XBB.1.5., the variant is rapidly spreading across parts of the U.S., thanks in part to a busy holiday travel season. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says about 40% of COVID cases in...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

2022: Deadliest year on Nebraska roads since 2007

OMAHA, Neb. — Not since 2007 have this many people died on Nebraska's interstates, highways and local roads. According to data from the Nebraska State Patrol, as of Dec. 30, 2022, 254 people have died in the state. The Nebraska State Patrol told KETV there's a big reason that...
OMAHA, NE
3 News Now

Latest Update from 3 News Now | January 2 | 5 PM

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Monday afternoon, January 2, 2023. Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage. Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

New fentanyl awareness billboard on display in memory of Omaha North’s Ty Jackson

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One Omaha woman is working to fight fentanyl overdoses in the metro, inspired by the loss of her own son, Ty Jackson. In 2022, DEA’s Omaha division reported that it seized nearly 4.7 million lethal doses of fentanyl in its region alone, including Nebraska, Iowa, the Dakotas, and Minnesota. Across the country, the number of potential lethal doses was an amount that totaled to more than every American.
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

WEATHER UPDATE MONDAY AFTERNOON: Winter Storm Shifting North – Less Impact Expected in Lincoln Area

A slight change in the weather outlook as the National Weather Service updated the outlook Monday afternoon. The latest information as of mid-afternoon is below. Thunderstorms will be possible across southeast Nebraska, east central Nebraska and southwest Iowa tonight. There is a small risk for a severe storm or two with hail, mainly within about 30 miles of the Kansas and Missouri borders. Otherwise look for a mix of rain, light freezing rain and possibly some sleet or snow tonight.
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Major Winter Storm Impacting Travel Across Nebraska

JANUARY 2, 2023 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — The Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Transportation are urging travelers to be prepared for winter driving conditions as a major winter storm impacts nearly all of Nebraska today and Tuesday. The National Weather Service is predicting snowfall of approximately one foot...
NEBRASKA STATE
Sand Hills Express

Southern Discomfort: Armadillos Found Adrift in Nebraska Winter

One of two armadillos rescued from the South Central Nebraska mid-December freeze. Photo credit: Laura Stastny/Nebraska Wildlife Rehab. It seems that every year around this time, when the Great Plains turns a cold shoulder to the sun, a surprise or two always pokes a cold nose between our well-warmed blankets of winter expectation: a Thanksgiving Day fit for the Fourth of July, an unexpected familiar face floating by around the holidays, and this year, for Nebraska Wildlife Rehab Executive Director Laura Stastny, armadillos.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Ralston apartment fire forces residents to evacuate

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at a Ralston apartment complex forced residents to evacuate Monday afternoon. The Ralston and Omaha Fire Departments were dispatched around 2 p.m. to a six-unit complex off Main Street in Ralston. Ralston Fire tells 6 News they had several reports of flames coming from...
OMAHA, NE
The Nebraska City News Press

Governor’s Mansion might have a governor in it after all

Nebraska’s next governor, Jim Pillen of Columbus, plans to use the people’s mansion more than he has said. In an interview last week, Pillen clarified his previous comments about his living arrangements, saying he plans to spend much of the work week at the mansion when the Legislature is in session. He said he will spend weekends at home but will be in Lincoln overnight regularly.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Better temperature brings crowds to downtown Omaha fireworks show

OMAHA, Neb. — A break in freezing temperatures led crowds to the CHI Health Center for Omaha's New Year's Eve Fireworks Spectacular. J&M Display's show sent about a thousand shells into the air Saturday night. "When we hit 'start' or 'fire,' it sends a signal out to the shell...
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Winter Returns To Nebraska: The Latest Information

The latest National Weather Service outlook is calling for a chance of rain or drizzle between 9am and noon Monday for the Lincoln area. Rain is forecast after noon with a high near 39. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.
LINCOLN, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Fentanyl being seized in record numbers in the Midwest

OMAHA - Nearly 4.7 million lethal doses of fentanyl have been seized by the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Omaha Division in its five-state area this year, a significant increase from last year. Public Information Officer Emily Murray says there’s no city or town that’s immune from seeing fentanyl in its...
OMAHA, NE

