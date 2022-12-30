Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska Med doctor says new Omicron variant is on its way to the Midwest
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Public health experts are concerned about a new variant of Omicron. Dubbed XBB.1.5., the variant is rapidly spreading across parts of the U.S., thanks in part to a busy holiday travel season. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says about 40% of COVID cases in...
WOWT
West Omaha woman in clinical trial for pulmonary embolism treatments
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A global clinical trial is underway to examine the best treatment for blood clots in the lungs. The condition affects around one in 1,000 people in the U.S. every year. A year ago during the holidays, a west Omaha woman would get tired doing anything in...
KETV.com
2022: Deadliest year on Nebraska roads since 2007
OMAHA, Neb. — Not since 2007 have this many people died on Nebraska's interstates, highways and local roads. According to data from the Nebraska State Patrol, as of Dec. 30, 2022, 254 people have died in the state. The Nebraska State Patrol told KETV there's a big reason that...
KETV.com
'We're doing a lot on our end,' OFD expanding free youth fire setter intervention program
OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Fire Department reports an alarming trend: in 2022 they worked almost 90 cases where fires were started by children. The fire department says when they connect with these kids, the goal isn't punishment; it's education. "Fire doubles in size every 30 seconds,” said Mike...
Salmonella outbreak linked to eastern Nebraska plant
The CDC is aware of 15 illnesses with two hospitalizations across three states but believes there are more cases.
KETV.com
Southwest passengers credit Omaha staff for helping them locate their luggage
OMAHA, Neb. — These days, finding your luggage in an airport is like winning the lottery. Kristi Edgington said, “I called yesterday, and they said that they're here, so hopefully. It's been eight days.”. Several people showed up at Eppley Airfield Monday afternoon in luck. “It's been a...
3 News Now
Latest Update from 3 News Now | January 2 | 5 PM
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Monday afternoon, January 2, 2023. Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage. Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
KETV.com
'I still cry every day': Omaha father raises awareness about fentanyl after losing his son
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha father is starting a new year without his son. Adam Wiblishouser says his 16-year-old died from a fentanyl overdose in November. We told you last week about the spike in the use of the deadly drug. Omaha's Division of the Drug Enforcement Administration says it seized nearly 4.7 million lethal doses over a five-state region in 2022.
WOWT
New fentanyl awareness billboard on display in memory of Omaha North’s Ty Jackson
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One Omaha woman is working to fight fentanyl overdoses in the metro, inspired by the loss of her own son, Ty Jackson. In 2022, DEA’s Omaha division reported that it seized nearly 4.7 million lethal doses of fentanyl in its region alone, including Nebraska, Iowa, the Dakotas, and Minnesota. Across the country, the number of potential lethal doses was an amount that totaled to more than every American.
KETV.com
Winter weather advisory for Omaha area Tuesday, slick conditions expected by afternoon
OMAHA, Neb. — Light snow is forecast to move through the Omaha area Tuesday afternoon and evening. In northeast Nebraska, rain, sleet, snow, and small hail fell Tuesday morning, leading to slick conditions. There's potential for more icing and snow northwest of the metro Tuesday morning where an Ice...
klin.com
WEATHER UPDATE MONDAY AFTERNOON: Winter Storm Shifting North – Less Impact Expected in Lincoln Area
A slight change in the weather outlook as the National Weather Service updated the outlook Monday afternoon. The latest information as of mid-afternoon is below. Thunderstorms will be possible across southeast Nebraska, east central Nebraska and southwest Iowa tonight. There is a small risk for a severe storm or two with hail, mainly within about 30 miles of the Kansas and Missouri borders. Otherwise look for a mix of rain, light freezing rain and possibly some sleet or snow tonight.
kfornow.com
Major Winter Storm Impacting Travel Across Nebraska
JANUARY 2, 2023 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — The Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Transportation are urging travelers to be prepared for winter driving conditions as a major winter storm impacts nearly all of Nebraska today and Tuesday. The National Weather Service is predicting snowfall of approximately one foot...
Sand Hills Express
Southern Discomfort: Armadillos Found Adrift in Nebraska Winter
One of two armadillos rescued from the South Central Nebraska mid-December freeze. Photo credit: Laura Stastny/Nebraska Wildlife Rehab. It seems that every year around this time, when the Great Plains turns a cold shoulder to the sun, a surprise or two always pokes a cold nose between our well-warmed blankets of winter expectation: a Thanksgiving Day fit for the Fourth of July, an unexpected familiar face floating by around the holidays, and this year, for Nebraska Wildlife Rehab Executive Director Laura Stastny, armadillos.
WOWT
Ralston apartment fire forces residents to evacuate
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at a Ralston apartment complex forced residents to evacuate Monday afternoon. The Ralston and Omaha Fire Departments were dispatched around 2 p.m. to a six-unit complex off Main Street in Ralston. Ralston Fire tells 6 News they had several reports of flames coming from...
The Nebraska City News Press
Governor’s Mansion might have a governor in it after all
Nebraska’s next governor, Jim Pillen of Columbus, plans to use the people’s mansion more than he has said. In an interview last week, Pillen clarified his previous comments about his living arrangements, saying he plans to spend much of the work week at the mansion when the Legislature is in session. He said he will spend weekends at home but will be in Lincoln overnight regularly.
KETV.com
Better temperature brings crowds to downtown Omaha fireworks show
OMAHA, Neb. — A break in freezing temperatures led crowds to the CHI Health Center for Omaha's New Year's Eve Fireworks Spectacular. J&M Display's show sent about a thousand shells into the air Saturday night. "When we hit 'start' or 'fire,' it sends a signal out to the shell...
klin.com
Winter Returns To Nebraska: The Latest Information
The latest National Weather Service outlook is calling for a chance of rain or drizzle between 9am and noon Monday for the Lincoln area. Rain is forecast after noon with a high near 39. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.
KETV.com
Interstate 80 reopens in Council Bluffs after being closed by authorities
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Authorities closed part of Interstate 80 in Council Bluffs on Monday morning. Around 8:04 a.m., the westbound I-80 express lanes were closed at Exit 4B, according to authorities. Council Bluffs police said a male experiencing a mental health crisis climbed up onto a sign above...
norfolkneradio.com
Fentanyl being seized in record numbers in the Midwest
OMAHA - Nearly 4.7 million lethal doses of fentanyl have been seized by the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Omaha Division in its five-state area this year, a significant increase from last year. Public Information Officer Emily Murray says there’s no city or town that’s immune from seeing fentanyl in its...
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln man sues Nebraska officials, all of the state's county election commissioners alleging fraud
Attorneys for all 93 county election commissioners in Nebraska and high-ranking state officials have asked a district judge to toss a Lincoln man's lawsuit against them as frivolous. Rick Hill's suit — against Gov. Pete Ricketts, Secretary of State Bob Evnen, Attorney General Doug Peterson, Speaker of the Legislature Mike...
