Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in MassachusettsTravel MavenCambridge, MA
The Marshfield Dog Park Has Announced When They'll Open!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Nahant, Massachusetts Asked the Government to Cull the Coyotes that Have 'Invaded' Their Small TownZack LoveNahant, MA
After Over 100 Years, Whitman's Town Hall Lawn is Changed ForeverDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
Related
Bruins Players Wear Old-School Red Sox Uniforms To Winter Classic
BOSTON — The Boston Bruins were prepared for more than just a hockey game at Fenway Park on Monday. After turning heads a few years ago with their “Peaky Blinders” get up, the Bruins decided to turn back the clocks yet again with their pregame outfits prior to the 2023 Winter Classic against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Robert Williams Dunk Causes Lengthy Delay In Celtics-Nuggets Game
The Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets entered their Sunday matchup looking to play a quick game, both on a getaway day as they have games in different cities over the next couple of days. It looked like they were going to get one, then Robert Williams III had to go...
Cam Neely Explains How Bruins Have Surpassed Preseason Expectations
The Bruins were a playoff team last season but very few expected the kind of start Boston had to the 2022-23 NHL season. The B’s are atop the NHL standings with 60 points (28-4-4) prior to Monday’s Winter Classic matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park. Head coach Jim Montgomery has led Boston to be the league’s top scoring team, and Linus Ullmark is having a campaign worthy of the Vezina Trophy.
Bruins Notes: Boston Not Dwelling On Tough Loss Vs. Sabres
The Bruins suffered their first overtime loss after the Buffalo Sabres defeated them, 4-3, at TD Garden on Saturday. Boston kept its point streak at home alive in the defeat, but it was one the Black and Gold had on hand after coming back from a 2-1 deficit. “I got...
Winter Classic Not ‘Another Regular Season Game’ For Bruins
The Bruins will take part in their fourth Winter Classic on Monday, and Boston knows how big of a game the event is. Head coach Jim Montgomery has called the game the “Super Bowl” for the NHL regular season due to the eyes that will be on the sport and the celebration and fanfare involved.
David Pastrnak Honors Red Sox Legend In Bruins Winter Classic Gear
David Pastrnak’s drip is unmatched in the NHL, and the Bruins forward looks prepared to make a statement off the ice ahead of Monday’s Winter Classic. The 2023 edition will feature the Bruins and the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park. This will be Boston’s fourth Winter Classic with its last appearance coming against the Chicago Blackhawks at Notre Dame Stadium.
Bills-Bengals Game Officially Suspended After Demar Hamlin Injury
The NFL has temporarily suspended a “Monday Night Football” matchup between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals following an injury to Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin, 24, collapsed on the field and was attended to for north of 20 minutes after making a tackle in the first quarter. Joe Danneman of Fox19 in Cincinnati reported Hamlin was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center via ambulance after receiving AED and CPR on the field.
Bruins Take In Fenway Park Ahead Of 2023 Winter Classic
It was an exciting Sunday for the Bruins as the team was at Fenway Park ahead of the 2023 Winter Classic. Boston will take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday for its fourth Winter Classic. David Pastrnak and the goaltenders have teased what they will be sporting for the big event, and the Black and Gold got to have some fun prior to practice Sunday, including Connor Clifton and Matt Grzelcyk showing off their baseball skills.
NFL Exec Strongly Refutes Bills-Bengals Game Restart Report
The NFL caught heaps of flak for its reported initial handling of Monday night’s Bills-Bengals game after the chilling Damar Hamlin scene. After Hamlin had his heartbeat restored on the field and left Paycor Stadium in an ambulance, it was reported that Cincinnati and Buffalo players were going to be given five minutes to regroup before play resumed. This plan did not go through, as the primetime Week 17 game was officially postponed roughly an hour after the 24-year-old Hamlin went down.
Red Sox’s Kiké Hernández Gives Hilarious Winter Classic Weather Report
Red Sox nation knows how much of a treasure Kiké Hernández is, and Bruins fans got a taste of it Monday. The Boston center fielder was at Fenway Park not for baseball but for the 2023 NHL Winter Classic. The Black and Gold take on the Pittsburgh Penguins, but prior to 2 p.m. ET puck drop, a weather report was provided by “Kiké the weather man.”
Joe Buck, ESPN Reiterate Stance On Since-Denied Damar Hamlin Report
Veteran broadcaster Joe Buck and ESPN are reiterating that they were told the NFL planned to have players back on the field following the scary incident to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. During ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” broadcast, and after Hamlin was taken to the hospital after...
Devin McCourty Offers Blunt Assessment Of Brutal Dropped Interception
If Sunday afternoon truly marked Devin McCourty’s final game at Gillette Stadium, there was some good and some bad in the Patriots safety’s Foxboro farewell. The good: New England beat the Miami Dolphins to keep its playoff hopes alive. The bad: McCourty submitted one of the worst dropped...
Watch Jake DeBrusk Play Hero For Bruins In Winter Classic
BOSTON — Jake DeBrusk delivered for the Boston Bruins when they needed it the most against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2023 NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park. The skilled forward potted two third-period goals, including the decisive tally with 2:24 remaining by putting home a rebound off a shot from Taylor Hall.
Patrice Bergeron Peels Back Curtain On Bruins’ Red Sox-Inspired Fits
BOSTON — Patrice Bergeron and the Boston Bruins aren’t one to shy away from creativity when it comes in the form of pregame outfits before the organization’s most thrilling events. Bergeron and company made that crystal clear yet again Monday as they unloaded off the team bus...
Bruins Unveil Commemorative Logo For 2023-24 Centennial Season
The Boston Bruins have officially unveiled the commemorative logo they will be using during their Centennial season in 2023-24. During the live telecast of Boston’s matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park for the 2023 Winter Classic, the Black and Gold unveiled a new commemorative logo to be used next season.
20 Screensaver-Worthy Photos After Bruins-Penguins Winter Classic
The Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins took part in a memorable 2023 NHL Winter Classic at historic Fenway Park on Monday, and just about every aspect of the event live up to the hype that came with it. Not only did the Bruins rally to score two third-period goals in...
Let’s Be Honest: Bruins Skated Circles Around Penguins With Winter Classic Fits
BOSTON — The Boston Bruins showed up to Fenway Park for the NHL Winter Classic against the Pittsburgh Penguins and immediately took an early lead on the all-encompassing scoreboard thanks to their pregame fits. In a situation that somewhat resembled two girls wearing the same dress to the high...
What Were the Best Bets for the Bettor in 2022?
We’ve gone over the most bet on games, the top notable bets of 2022, and the most bet NFL games of the past year at BetMGM, with the big events like the Super Bowl, NFL Conference Championship Games, the World Series, and collegiate title games getting the lion’s share of the action.
Penguins Rule Out Starting Goalie Due To Injury In Winter Classic Vs. Bruins
BOSTON — Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan was forced to bring in some relief in the first period of the 2023 NHL Winter Classic against the Boston Bruins at Fenway Park. Penguins starting goalie Tristan Jarry left the contest with an apparent injury with 4:30 remaining in the opening...
Celtics Wrap: Nuggets Win, Nikola Jokic Makes Statement In MVP Race
The Boston Celtics fell to the Denver Nuggets, 123-111, on Sunday at Ball Arena. The C’s fell to 26-11 while the Nuggets improved to 24-12. It seemed as though neither one of these teams had any interest in playing defense on New Year’s Day. That was a winning formula for the Nuggets, who, unlike the Celtics, were able to hit a few open shots to pull away in this one.
NESN
Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
51K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0