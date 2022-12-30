The NFL caught heaps of flak for its reported initial handling of Monday night’s Bills-Bengals game after the chilling Damar Hamlin scene. After Hamlin had his heartbeat restored on the field and left Paycor Stadium in an ambulance, it was reported that Cincinnati and Buffalo players were going to be given five minutes to regroup before play resumed. This plan did not go through, as the primetime Week 17 game was officially postponed roughly an hour after the 24-year-old Hamlin went down.

