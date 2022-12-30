Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want
We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers game time announced
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions handled their business against the Chicago Bears and their final home game of the 2022 regular season. With the wind, the Lions moved to eight and eight on the season, and they kept their playoff hopes alive. Up Next for the Lions, is a must-win matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Just moments ago, the Lions learned what time they will be playing the Packers in Week 18.
Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers Opening Point Spread Released
On Sunday, the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers both handled their business as the Lions took down the Chicago Bears and the Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings. With those wins, both the Packers and Lions are still alive when it comes to the 2022 NFL Playoffs, and they just so happen to play each other in the final game of the season. The Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers opening point spread has been released.
Aaron Rodgers says it is not the ‘Same Old Lions’ anymore
On Sunday afternoon, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers had a golden opportunity and they took advantage of it by defeating the Minnesota Vikings to move to 8-8 on the season. Now, with just one game remaining on their schedule, a Week 18 matchup at Lambeau Field against the Detroit Lions, Rodgers and the Packers control their own destiny in terms of earning a berth in the 2022 NFL Playoffs.
Detroit Lions updated playoff odds following win over Bears
Despite getting crushed by the Carolina Panthers a week ago, the Detroit Lions still had hopes of making the playoffs as they hosted the Chicago Bears in the final game at Ford Field for the 2022 season. The Lions took care of business by absolutely destroying the Bears to move to 8-8 on the season. Prior to the game, the Lions had a 24% chance of making the playoffs. Those odds have obviously increased.
Charlie Kirk Branded 'Human Garbage' Over Damar Hamlin Remarks
Outgoing Rep. Adam Kinzinger called Kirk's and other's attempts to use Hamlin's collapse to fuel anti-vaccine conspiracy theories as "heartless, cold, evil."
Matt LaFleur begs Packers’ fans not to sell tickets to Detroit Lions fans
This coming Sunday, everything will be on the line for Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers when they host the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday Night Football. But depending on what happens earlier in the day, the game could also mean a playoff spot for the Lions. On Monday, LaFleur spoke to reporters and he had a request for Packers fans.
Lions fans go crazy as Dan Campbell’s Hard Knocks quotes play at Ford Field [Video]
On Sunday afternoon, Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions hosted the Chicago Bears and what was the final game at Ford Field for the 2022 regular season. Though the Bears jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, the Lions stormed back and dominated on their way to a 41-10 victory. Late in the fourth quarter, a Lions hype video played on the Jumbotron at Ford Field and the fans loved it.
Detroit Lions dominate the Chicago Bears to keep playoff hopes alive.
The Detroit Lions faced the Chicago Bears in Week 17, needing a win to keep their playoff hopes alive. They had won six of their last eight games, but last week’s showing against the Caroline Panthers was one of, if not the worst performance of the season. However, today they made last week look more like an aberration than the norm.
Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers: Way too early prediction for week 18 showdown
The Detroit Lions finally have their prime-time game, which is for all of the marbles, as long as the Lions get some help. For the opponent, the Green Bay Packers, the scenario is simple: beat the Lions (yeah, right) and they clinch a spot in the NFL Playoffs. For the Lions, it is slightly less cut-and-dry than that. In order for the Lions to beat out Green Bay for that final playoff spot, the Lions would need to beat the Packers, and they would also need the Los Angeles Rams to beat the Seattle Seahawks. Unfortunately for Detroit, they can only control one of those outcomes. That is the one we will be discussing.
Detroit Lions Rooting Guide: 3 Teams Lions fans MUST root for in Week 17
Happy New Year! That’s right, folks, it is January 1st and the Detroit Lions are still in the NFL playoff hunt! That means another Detroit Lions Rooting Guide is needed! On Sunday afternoon, the Lions will host the Chicago Bears in what will be the final home game at Ford Field for the 2022 season. With a win, the Lions will keep their playoff hopes alive, but, with some help from a couple of teams around the league, the Lions could actually control their own destiny heading into their Week 18 matchup at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers.
Dan Campbell reveals Detroit Lions goal for 2023
On Sunday afternoon, Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions took the field at Ford Field for the final time in the 2022 season. Despite allowing the Chicago Bears to score a touchdown on their opening drive, the Lions stormed back and blew the doors off the Bears on their way to a 41-10 victory. With the win, the Lions moved to 8-8 on the season, and their playoff hopes are still alive. But just having the hope of making the playoffs is not going to be good enough in 2023.
Detroit Lions Defense Dominates Against Chicago Bears, 41-10 Victory
Eric Vincent: What’s good Detroit Sports Nation? I am Eric Vincent, your host here at the DSN News Desk. Thank you for being here. We appreciate your time and support, and if you could tell by the smile on my face, you know, it’s victory formation Sunday for the Detroit Lions baby. And boy am I happy to be feeling in this mood.
Detroit Lions Week 17 Report Card: Team bounces back in blowout
The Detroit Lions returned home in Week 17 and proceeded to beat the brakes off the lowly Chicago Bears. The offense did whatever they wanted on the ground and in the air as they moved the ball with ease all game. On defense, the team started shakily but rebounded quickly and shut out the Bears after the first two drives. It was a great performance for the team as they took care of an inferior opponent. Let’s see how each position group did in the win.
Detroit Lions tweet message for Damar Hamlin, who collapsed on field
By now, you have likely heard the horrific news that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during the Bills’ Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. After collapsing, Hamlin reportedly needed an AED and CPR prior to being escorted from the field via an ambulance. Just moments ago, the Detroit Lions tweeted out a message for Hamlin and the Bills organization.
Detroit Lions Home Field Advantage Disappears On The Road: Can They Change That?
A.J. Reilly: One of those things I was watching on Sunday and I was like, man, if this wasn’t like such a huge split thing, this would be so fun to watch. But the Detroit Lions’ offense at home, at Ford Field, compared to when they’re on the road. That was one of my huge takeaways from this game. That offense was out there on Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Now listen, the Bears’ defense is not phenomenal, okay? But they did exactly what you’re supposed to do when you have a top-five offense and they have a below-average offense, right?
3 Takeaways from the Detroit Lions’ demolition of the Chicago Bears
The Detroit Lions absolutely owned the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon. It was the final home game of the season, and the boys in Honolulu Blue gave the hometown crowd all they could handle down at Ford Field. The Bears left having completed only 33% of their passes for a measly 75 yards. It was pure domination from the second quarter on as the Lions walked away with the victory 41-10, looking to Week 18 to hopefully secure a playoff berth.
James Houston Emerges as Elite Defensive Lineman for the Detroit Lions
Please watch the video above. Eric Vincent: The Detroit Lions James Houston. Again, I said it on the news desk. If anybody’s comparing him to Von Miller. I saw somebody comparing his verse to Micah Parsons. I’m not arguing it anymore. I’m not fighting it. I try not to jump out too much, but he looks as explosive as any elite player that you can think of on the D-line. He looks fantastic. Shout out to James Houston in this Detroit Lions team.
Detroit Red Wings make big decision regarding Jakub Vrana
According to multiple reports, the Detroit Red Wings have made a big decision regarding LW Jakub Vrana. On Tuesday afternoon, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reported that the Red Wings have made the decision to place Vrana on waivers. So far this season, he has played in just two games for the Red Wings, scoring one goal and dishing out one assist.
Damar Hamlin’s agent gives an update after collapsing on MNF
Earlier this evening Buffalo Bills’ safety, Damar Hamlin collapsed in the first quarter of Monday Night Football after making a tackle. It was a scary scene that led to the NFL suspending the rest of the game. After about an hour, Hamlin’s agent and marketing representative, Jordan Rooney, gave the following update:
