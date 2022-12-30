Crestview Cougars pick up statement win over Mapleton in Firelands Conference play

NANKIN — Hitting their first six floor shots right from the start, the Crestview High School boys basketball team kept its perfect season intact by rolling past Mapleton 67-44 in Firelands Conference play Thursday night.

Crestview, now 5-0 in the FC and 10-0 overall, ended up making 26 of 50 floor shots for a robust 52%. Mapleton fell to 3-2 in the FC and 4-3 overall, shooting just 18 off 44 from the field for 20%.

“I think tonight they were focused on taking Heath (Cash) away from us on the 3-point line and we just had Dylan (Brunner) step up and other guys step up, and literally, it’s kind of been like that all year,” noted Crestview coach John Kurtz. “Our kids are in that 10 to 15 range, our starters, and it’s just depending on you kind of pick your poisons sometimes, so we were proud of the way they responded to that.”

Crestview bolted to a 16-6 first quarter bulge and led 31-19 at the half as Mapleton played much better in the second quarter.

But a brutal 4 of 9 from the floor in the third quarter for the Mounties, and an 8 of 14 showing by the Cougars led to Crestview holding a 48-21 lead at the end of three periods.

The Cougars also held a 39-20 rebounding edge over the Mounties as Owen Barker swiped eight rebounds, Jarek Ringler nabbed seven and Sam Wells added six caroms.

“That beat us up on the boards, and that was at the top of our scouting report,” offered Mapleton coach Nick Hickey. “We didn’t do a good job there tonight.”

“We challenged our kids to be plus 15 on the boards and we had to be pretty close,” Kurtz said. “And that’s kind of how it’s been most of the year for us. We’re big and we’re physical, and our guards rebound the ball really well. Jarek Ringler looked like he was rebounding the ball really well from the point guard position.

“When you can get that kind of effort on the glass, there’s a lot of things that can go your way.”

Crestview also utilized a balanced scoring attack as Justice Thompson led all players with 23 points, followed by Brunner (10), Jarek Ringer (8), Barker and Tyson Ringler (7 each), and Kash (6).

“They’re very unselfish,” Kurtz said of his squad. “I would say of all my years of coaching, this is one team that really, truly looks at the team first. It’s kind of a pleasure to coach them because we know there’s going to be nights when guys don’t get shots or aren’t hitting them but there’s going to be somebody else who’s going to pick them up.”

“We rushed things on offense, we weren’t patient with our shot selection,” coach Hickey said. “But the kids are shooting it, and if we can make the shots we’d be right there.”

For Mapleton, Jed Brannon led the way with 10 points and seven rebounds, followed by Jordan Davidson and Scotty Hickey with eight points each, Kyle Sloter with seven and Joe Foster with six markers.

“I love Jed Brannon, his work ethic, he worked really hard throughout the summer for us again,” praised coach Hickey. “Obviously, we started together when he was a freshman and it was my first year of coaching, and now it’s his senior year.

“You can’t say enough about Jed, the stuff that you don’t see when you’re watching a game through his team leadership. The boys really respect him. And the boys know he needs to get the ball more on offense.”