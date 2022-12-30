Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Highly Rated Fitness Centers and Gyms in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Longstanding Buffalo Wild Wings Location Permanently Closing December 23Joel EisenbergLower Paxton Township, PA
Visit This Dazzling Drive-Through Light Show in PennsylvaniaJoe MertensHershey, PA
4 Places For Indoor Family Fun in and Around Lancaster, PA This HolidayMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Is This The Best Holiday-Decorated Restaurant in Lancaster City?Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
ringsidenews.com
Lacey Evans Straddles A Four-Wheeler In Super Skimpy Swimsuit Photo Drop
Lacey Evans made her return to WWE television earlier this year after a pregnancy hiatus. After a brief run with a marine gimmick, she was once again taken off WWE television. Evans is currently under a new gimmick in WWE, and fans are eagerly waiting to see what she will do in the company. That being said, Lacey Evans also loves flaunting herself whenever possible. That is why it is no surprise she decided to upload a thirst trap again recently.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: SmackDown Star Accidentally Busted Open With A Chair, Rushed To The Back
That’s a nasty one. Wrestling is a physical sport that does not often get the credit it deserves for everything that can go wrong. The wrestlers are highly trained and skilled professionals who know what they are doing, but there are times when something might not go as planned. That can often lead to a problem, which is what happened this week in a nasty situation.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Retired From In-Ring Competition?
As we all know WWE released quite a few wrestlers over the last few years and one of those names happened to be none other than Oney Lorcan. The former NXT Tag Team Champion was released from WWE back in 2021, but he returned to the company to work as a coach in October of 2022.
ringsidenews.com
Sasha Banks Drops Video Of Herself Partying In India Amid NJPW Debut Rumors
Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out in the middle of Raw back in May, and things have never been the same again after that incident. It has been over 7 months since that incident, and Banks has more or less moved on from WWE. It is believed that Sasha Banks will make her way to NJPW, which is why fans find it intriguing that Banks was seen partying in India, ahead of her NJPW debut.
Longtime Wrestling Announcer Has Tragically Died At 59
A longtime wrestling announcer has tragically died following a long illness. This week, longtime wrestling announcer Don West passed away following a battle with cancer. West, 59, was best known for his work as a wrestling commentator. He worked for NewsRadio 560 KPQ in Seattle and also did work as the color commentator for TNA Wrestling.
PWMania
Ryback Returning to Wrestling?, Says WWE Gave Up on Trademark Battle
Former WWE Superstar Ryback claims that his next chapter will start in 2023 now that the company appears to have given up opposing the trademark application for his ring name. As we’ve mentioned, “The Big Guy” made his trademark conflict with WWE public for the first time in September 2020. Then he claimed that because of how he bad-mouthed his former employer in the media and on Twitter, the company was still keeping his “Ryback” character name. According to USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records, WWE’s trademark application for the “Ryback” ring name was submitted on October 12, 2011, and his application from May 15, 2019, is still active. Records indicate that there has been activity on the WWE case as recently as December 2021 and on the Ryback case as recently as July 2022.
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Owens Needed Stitches After WWE SmackDown
Kevin Owens has always managed to stay relevant in WWE no matter what storyline was presented to him. That is exactly why the company fully trusts him to get the job done no matter what. Owens was also at the receiving of a brutal shot by Roman Reigns on SmackDown this week, which many believe was a long time coming. It seems he needed stitches after Reigns hit him.
ringsidenews.com
Gunther Was Legit Hurt During WWE SmackDown This Week
You never know what can happen in the ring, and Gunther is no stranger to that unpredictable atmosphere. This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown was no different. On the December 30th, 2022 edition of SmackDown, Gunther was legitimately injured during a match. According to reports from those in attendance, the injury occurred when Gunther was thrown against the ropes, causing him to land awkwardly and hurt his leg.
ringsidenews.com
Rhea Ripley Shows Just How Much Stronger She Is Than Damian Priest
Rhea Ripley has worked very hard to become one of the top female Superstars in WWE. In fact, she has seen a lot of success in the company, being a multi-time champion. That being said, Rhea Ripley is a killer at the gym and clearly has the physique to show for it. In fact, she ended up showing just how much stronger she is than Damian Priest recently.
bodyslam.net
Seth Rollins Injured On WWE RAW, Helped Out After The Show
Seth Rollins needed helped out following RAW. Seth Rollins battled Austin Theory in the main event of RAW. Following the match, after RAW was off the air, fan footage shows that Seth Rollins tried to get out of the ring on his own, but fell. The ref then threw X up signifying an injury. Rollins was then helped out by referee’s and Corey Graves. It seems like Rollins injury is the same knee he injured back in 2015. You can see the video below.
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Hardy Names WWE Star As Wrestler Of The Year
A number of WWE Superstars have had an impressive 2022, producing outstanding work in terms of match quality and promos, but for AEW's Matt Hardy, Roman Reigns is the wrestler of the year. "I know he hasn't wrestled a lot, but his work has been superior, has been above and...
ComicBook
Wrestler Appears on AEW and WWE Programming on the Same Night
The forbidden doors across the professional wrestling industry have loosened their locks. It has become commonplace for wrestlers to split time in multiple promotions, as top stars like Jon Moxley reigned as both AEW and GCW World Champion at the same time while tag teams like Aussie Open have competed for Impact Wrestling and NJPW simultaneously. These crossovers seemingly exist everywhere but WWE, as the global wrestling powerhouse only featured its exclusively-contracted talent on its programming. That said, WWE's crossovers are something of a one-way street, as it has allowed stars like Karl Anderson and Shinsuke Nakamura to wrestle for NJPW and Pro Wrestling NOAH, respectively, in recent months.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Fans Troll Ronda Rousey Over Botching Royal Rumble Event Name
Ronda Rousey is currently embracing her time as a villain on SmackDown. This week on WWE SmackDown, Ronda lost her women’s championship against Charlotte Flair. Her defeat came with embarrassment when she made a little slip that left many fans wondering if The Queen will fight for the title at SummerSlam.
ringsidenews.com
Alexa Bliss Says She Can ‘Do It Again’ Ahead Of WWE RAW Women’s Title Match
Alexa Bliss has been working in WWE for a very long time now and throughout her time in the company, Bliss has seen a ton of success. Bliss is a multi-time women’s champion and also won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship, so she is used to winning titles. Ahead of her huge title match on RAW this week, Alexa Bliss sent a defiant message.
wrestlinginc.com
Injury Update On GUNTHER Following SmackDown Chair Shot
The final "WWE SmackDown" episode of the year was eventful to say the least. John Cena had his first (and only) wrestling match of 2022, Charlotte Flair returned and won the "SmackDown" Women's Championship from Ronda Rousey, and GUNTHER was nailed with a chairshot to the head by Ricochet. The brutal strike came when Ricochet made his way to the ring to help Braun Strowman, who was being attacked by Imperium. With chairshots to the head being banned within WWE due to the potential danger of both short and long-term brain injuries, many fans are understandably concerned for the well-being of the Intercontinental Champion.
stillrealtous.com
Former Champion Challenges Sasha Banks To A Match
Sasha Banks parted ways with WWE when she walked out back in May and it was later reported that the company released her with the stipulation being that The Boss wouldn’t be able to take wrestling related bookings until January. Well January is here and now Sasha Banks is a free agent.
wrestlinginc.com
Behind-The-Scenes News On Lacey Evans Following 12/30 WWE SmackDown
The final episode of "WWE SmackDown" for 2022 was a very noteworthy one, but it did not feature Lacey Evans, despite the fact that WWE has recently been running vignettes for her impending return. However, she was originally planned to be involved in the show, as according to Fightful Select there was going to be another vignette on the show as of Friday evening.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star’s Injury Confirmed
In recent weeks, Matt Hardy has been teaming with Private Party’s Isiah Kassidy as members of the Hardy Family Office. This led to questions about the status of Marq Quen, with AEW never officially announcing an injury to the partner of Kassidy. Quen was recently ‘sent home’ by Stokely...
Tony Khan wishes a recently-released AEW star well
When it was announced that the then Ring of Honor World Champion Jonathan Gresham was one of the few ROH performers to remain under contract with the promotion when Tony Khan purchased the brand from Sinclair Broadcasting, it drew heavy speculation from fans of AEW about his future. Would “The Octopus” perform a regular role on AEW television, as was initially the case in the lead-up to Death Before Dishonor, or would he fade into the background and have to instead continue to defend the strap across the indies and in his own promotion, Terminus?
wrestlinginc.com
Great Muta Calls Shinsuke Nakamura A Gay Slur After New Year's Day Match
Great Muta and Shinsuke Nakamura shared something of a New Year's kiss at Pro Wrestling NOAH's The New Year on Sunday. Nakamura locked lips with Muta, sucking the infamous green mist from Muta's mouth, and spat the notorious spray back in Muta's face, then leveling the legend with a Bomaye knee strike to win the match, Muta's last singles match in his career.
Comments / 3