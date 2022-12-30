Read full article on original website
Miami Heat Offer Thoughts And Prayers to Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin
View the original article to see embedded media. The Miami Heat has always been an organization to looks at the bigger picture and realize life is more than just about professional sports. On Monday, they showed that by expressing support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. He was carted off...
What Steve Clifford Said Following the Loss to the Lakers
“LeBron (James) was great, obviously, the whole game. We were better in the second half, but yeah, for sure, the second quarter. We tried to double team (LeBron) as much as we could, but 19 fastbreak points, it’s going to be hard (to win). That’s their strength, and he was right in the middle of that.”
Takeaways From The Miami Heat’s Loss Friday To Denver Nuggets
View the original article to see embedded media. The Miami Heat started the five-game road trip on a bad note by losing 124-119 to the Denver Nuggets, ending their two-game win streak. Here are some major takeaways from the game:. -Despite the loss, Tyler Herro was the best player on...
Starting Lineups for Hornets vs Lakers
Moments ago, the starting lineups for tonight's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets were announced. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS...
Hornets’ Comeback Attempt Falls Short vs Lakers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - LeBron and the Los Angeles Lakers took down the Charlotte Hornets 121-115 Monday night to ring in the new year and split the season series. From the opening tip, the Lakers had control of this one. They began the game on a 14-5 run forcing Steve Clifford to burn a timeout just five minutes in. LaMelo Ball got off to a cold start, hitting just 2/8 shots (1/4 3FG) in the first half. The main offense for the Hornets? Mason Plumlee, believe it or not. He led the bugs with 13 points and eight rebounds in the early going.
Frequent LeBron James Critic Skip Bayless Gives Tasteless Take on Bills Safety Damar Hamlin
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was transported to the hospital Monday night after suffering a serious injury against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin grabbed his chest and fainted on the field after tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. He was given CPR but had to be put on oxygen in the ambulance.
Cardinals Announce Major Hopkins Update for Falcons Game
The Cardinals announced that DeAndre Hopkins will miss Sunday’s game vs. the Falcons with a knee injury. The update is a huge development as Week 17 presents championship weekend for fantasy football players around the country. Hopkins practiced for most of the week, but left Friday’s practice with the...
Eagles Taking Things ‘One Day at a Time’ with Josh Sweat
PHILADELPHIA - The worst was avoided when it comes to Josh Sweat but uncertainty remains as far as the rangy defensive end's availability in the short term. In a scary situation, Sweat was hospitalized with a neck injury after a collision in Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Saints. The sack specialist was released by Sunday night and took to social media to proclaim that his 2022-23 season is not over.
