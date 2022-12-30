Read full article on original website
Red Wings place former first-round pick Jakub Vrana on waivers
The Detroit Red Wings were expected to place a player on waivers to make room for Robby Fabbri’s return, but no one expected it to be Jakub Vrana. Chris Johnston of NorthStar Bets reports that the forward, who only recently moved to the next phase of the Player Assistance Program, has been placed on waivers.
Trio of players nearing a return to the Red Wings
Robby Fabbri is nearing a return for the Red Wings and there’s more help on the horizon as well as head coach Derek Lalonde told reporters, including MLive’s Ansar Khan that wingers Tyler Bertuzzi and Filip Zadina are on the same timeframe for a return and should be back in the next eight to ten days.
Senators assign defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker to AHL Belleville
Jacob Bernard-Docker just returned to Ottawa’s lineup last week after being on injured reserve for more than a month. However, his time with the Senators has come to an end for the time being as the team announced that he has been sent to AHL Belleville. The 22-year-old has...
Blackhawks' Arvid Soderblom out with groin injury
The Chicago Blackhawks got bad news Saturday regarding one of their organization’s goalies, Arvid Soderblom. Per the Blackhawks’ AHL Affiliate, the Rockford IceHogs, Soderblom will be out for the next two to three weeks with a groin injury. This news comes as a setback for Soderblom, 23, during...
Lightning sign defenseman Nick Perbix to two-year extension
The Tampa Bay Lightning continue to turn late-round picks into valuable players, this time getting regular minutes out of sixth-round rookie Nick Perbix. They’ve rewarded the young defenseman with a two-year extension, which will carry an average annual value of $1.125M. Perbix, 24, was the 169th pick in 2017,...
Senators stepping up efforts to move Nikita Zaitsev
It has been a tough year for Senators defenseman Nikita Zaitsev, to put it lightly. He has struggled when he has been in the lineup and passed through waivers earlier in the season which resulted in his first career AHL action. However, it appears as if they’re stepping up their...
Ducks activate goaltender Anthony Stolarz off IR
The Anaheim Ducks have announced that goaltender Anthony Stolarz has been activated off of injured reserve. In a corresponding move, the team has assigned netminder Lukas Dostal to their AHL affiliate, the San Diego Gulls. A few days ago, we covered that Stolarz had begun skating once again, a development...
Islanders activate Semyon Varlamov from injured reserve
The New York Islanders once again have their Russian tandem back in place, activating Semyon Varlamov off injured reserve today. Cory Schneider, who had been up for the last few weeks, was returned to the minor leagues. Varlamov, 34, hasn’t played since Dec. 17 but holds a .919 save percentage...
Florida Panthers recall Givani Smith
The Florida Panthers have brought Givani Smith back to the NHL, after sending him down just before Christmas. The move comes ahead of their game against the Arizona Coyotes this evening. Smith, 24, has played just one game since arriving in Florida but managed to rack up seven penalty minutes...
Free-agent stock watch: Right wingers
With the new year upon us, the NHL season is in full swing. Teams are jockeying for playoff position, and many players with expiring contracts across the NHL are playing games that could ultimately determine what type of payday they might receive in the summer. In a multi-part series, we’ll...
Seattle Kraken to host 2024 Winter Classic
A year from now, the NHL’s two newest franchises will go head-to-head outdoors. The 2024 Winter Classic will be between the Seattle Kraken and Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. The game is set for Jan. 1, 2024 and will represent the first regular season outdoor game for the Kraken and the second for the Golden Knights after they took on the Colorado Avalanche at Lake Tahoe in 2021.
Kris Letang away from Penguins after death of father
As the Pittsburgh Penguins were preparing to take on the Boston Bruins at Monday’s Winter Classic there was a notable absence. Kris Letang did not skate with the group Sunday in the televised practice, and will not play this evening. Head coach Mike Sullivan explained that Letang has traveled back home to be with his family after his father passed away recently.
