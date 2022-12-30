A year from now, the NHL’s two newest franchises will go head-to-head outdoors. The 2024 Winter Classic will be between the Seattle Kraken and Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. The game is set for Jan. 1, 2024 and will represent the first regular season outdoor game for the Kraken and the second for the Golden Knights after they took on the Colorado Avalanche at Lake Tahoe in 2021.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO