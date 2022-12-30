ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Fox 59

5 Tips to Keep Your 2023 Fitness Resolutions

A new law regarding turn signals went into effect in Indiana for 2023. MasterChef winner Kelsey Murphy creates a homemade pasta sauce. Start the new year off with a fling and get in shape while you're at it. Sherman was in Noblesville trying out a new bungee workout. IMPD: Driver...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

WATCH: Video shows apparent health violations inside NE Indy restaurant

UPDATE: On Monday, the Marion County Public Health Department closed the restaurant “to protect public health and safety.” Here is the full statement from the health department: The Marion County Public Health Department attempted to perform an inspection this morning at the Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches located at 4175 N. Post Road in Indianapolis based on a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Health inspector closes Jordan’s restaurant after complaint

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Marion County health inspector has suspended the operating license for a restaurant on the northeast side. The inspector found “a large amount of spilled grease in an area outside of the restaurant,” which led to its license being pulled, said a Monday afternoon email from Curt Brantingham, the public information coordinator for the Marion County Public Health Department.
MARION COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: January 2, 2023

MasterChef winner Kelsey Murphy creates a homemade pasta sauce. Start the new year off with a fling and get in shape while you're at it. Sherman was in Noblesville trying out a new bungee workout. IMPD: Driver fleeing from police dies after crashing …. A driver died overnight Tuesday while...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Kids First on Fox: Back to School After Winter Break

Kids are set to head back to school this week as the New Year gets underway. For some students, it can be a struggle to get back into a routine. CEO of Life Smart Youth, Tammie Carter joins us to share ways parents can help kids transition to school once again.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Nearing record warmth, as rain remains today!

The forecast high today is 64° but could easily be warmer on breezy southwest winds, as the rain eases through the afternoon. The forecast high today is 64° but could easily be warmer on breezy southwest winds, as the rain eases through the afternoon. New turn signal law...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

IMPD: Driver fleeing from police dies after crashing into pole

A driver died overnight Tuesday while trying to flee from IMPD officers on the northwest side of Indianapolis. IMPD: Driver fleeing from police dies after crashing …. A driver died overnight Tuesday while trying to flee from IMPD officers on the northwest side of Indianapolis. New turn signal law in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

New turn signal law in effect in Indiana

A new law regarding turn signals went into effect in Indiana for 2023. A new law regarding turn signals went into effect in Indiana for 2023. MasterChef winner Kelsey Murphy creates a homemade pasta sauce. 5 Tips to Keep Your 2023 Fitness Resolutions. Where is Sherman? Fling Bungee Fitness. Start...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Cloudy open to 2023; staying mild for now...

Meteorologist Amber Hardwick is tracking mild temperatures and a cloudy stretch. Meteorologist Amber Hardwick is tracking mild temperatures and a cloudy stretch. A new law regarding turn signals went into effect in Indiana for 2023. Pasta sauce recipe for National Spaghetti Day. MasterChef winner Kelsey Murphy creates a homemade pasta...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

‘Pet Pals TV’: Central Indiana Kennel Club

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Hannah Barrick with Indy Winter Classic. Check out the show...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Dog abandoned on county road in Greenfield

A large crowd turns up for Kirk Cameron story hour at IndyPL. IMPD investigates overnight shootings; Victims include …. The last Friday of 2022 began with a series of shootings across Indianapolis, including one where a man was outside of a near southwest side bar. IMPD investigates 3 overnight shootings.
GREENFIELD, IN
FOX59

Woman struck by pickup on Indy’s south side, in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian has been critically injured after being struck near an intersection on Indianapolis’ south side on Monday evening. This is the same intersection where a pedestrian was struck and killed less than two weeks ago. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the scene on Madison Avenue, just […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

