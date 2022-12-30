ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sanantoniomag.com

New Hope for Treating the Toughest Cancers

The Mays Cancer Center at UT Health San Antonio — South Texas’ only National Cancer Institute-Designated Cancer Center — is putting a decades-old antidepressant drug to new use treating breast cancers that don’t respond to existing therapies. Research in the Joe R. and Teresa Lozano Long...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ValleyCentral

Misuse of fireworks causing major injuries

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Fireworks are a New Year’s tradition, but the colorful explosion can also cause major injuries if mishandled. At the South Texas Emergency Care Foundation paramedics are dispatched to treat injuries sustained by fireworks around this time of year.  Rene Perez, director of patient transport services with the South Texas Emergency Care Foundation, […]
HARLINGEN, TX
sanantoniomag.com

San Antonio’s Top Doctors 2023

Search the directory HERE. Using an online survey, San Antonio Magazine solicited peer nominations from physicians in the San Antonio area, asking them to nominate up to three doctors per practice area who they would trust with the medical care of themselves or their family. To ensure the nomination process is peer-based, full contact information was requested before nominating and doctors were asked to limit their nominations to physicians whose work they’ve personally witnessed. San Antonio Magazine then tallied the results, selecting the top percent of vote recipients in each practice area before submitting the final list for fact-checking, which includes a review of good standing among medical boards.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
keranews.org

Texas foster placement agency closes, citing increased state scrutiny and citations

The San Antonio-based nonprofit Texas Foster Care and Adoption services (TFCAS) is shutting down. The foster placement agency received roughly $2 million a year in state funds to place youth and monitor foster homes. It has been under scrutiny about how it handled sexual abuse allegations against one of its executives, since TPR reported on it in September.
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

Noticed empty shelves at your local pharmacy? Texas experts explain why

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN)– If you have noticed empty shelves at your local pharmacy lately, experts explain as to why. Medicine like children’s acetaminophen and ibuprofen can be hard to find these days as shortages continue. Those aren’t the only medicines that are hard to find. When Kevan Blanco’s...
AUSTIN, TX
KSAT 12

Man who helped discover, develop Natural Bridge Caverns dies

SAN ANTONIO – One of the people who helped discover and develop Natural Bridge Caverns in the 1960s passed away on New Year’s Eve. Orion Knox Jr., 81, helped install pathways and lights in the caverns that have since helped tens of millions of people explore the caves, the Wuest family and Natural Bridge Cavern Team said in a statement released Sunday.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
newyorkcitynews.net

14 Techniques To Keep Your House Safe

It shouldn't be difficult to maintain your home secure; it should be a place where you can feel joyful and safe. You can significantly improve your level of tranquility with only a few straightforward steps. 1. Watch over your house. You can see and hear what is occurring inside and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy