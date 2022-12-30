Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas witness shoots video of three disc-shaped objects overheadRoger MarshSan Antonio, TX
These are the highest rated burgers in San Antonio. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Graze Craze, Charcuterie Board Concept Opens a New Location In San AntonioMadocSan Antonio, TX
These are the highest rated breakfast tacos in San Antonio. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The most-read San Antonio news stories of 2022Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
sanantoniomag.com
New Hope for Treating the Toughest Cancers
The Mays Cancer Center at UT Health San Antonio — South Texas’ only National Cancer Institute-Designated Cancer Center — is putting a decades-old antidepressant drug to new use treating breast cancers that don’t respond to existing therapies. Research in the Joe R. and Teresa Lozano Long...
KSAT 12
Meet baby Avery, the first baby born in San Antonio in 2023
SAN ANTONIO – The first baby of the New Year has arrived in San Antonio!. Lauren Jacks gave birth to Avery Rose Jacks just two seconds after midnight on Jan. 1, 2023 at North Central Baptist Hospital. Avery weighed in at 7.1 pounds and is 20.6 inches long, and...
City-run community centers for senior to extend hours beg. Jan. 9
SAN ANTONIO — Seniors in San Antonio will now have more hours in the day at city-run centers for recreation, health and wellness starting January 9. The City of San Antonio Department of Human Services (DHS) will be extending their hours of operation at 10 Comprehensive Senior Centers to current members and adults who are 60 years of age and over.
Misuse of fireworks causing major injuries
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Fireworks are a New Year’s tradition, but the colorful explosion can also cause major injuries if mishandled. At the South Texas Emergency Care Foundation paramedics are dispatched to treat injuries sustained by fireworks around this time of year. Rene Perez, director of patient transport services with the South Texas Emergency Care Foundation, […]
sanantoniomag.com
San Antonio’s Top Doctors 2023
Search the directory HERE. Using an online survey, San Antonio Magazine solicited peer nominations from physicians in the San Antonio area, asking them to nominate up to three doctors per practice area who they would trust with the medical care of themselves or their family. To ensure the nomination process is peer-based, full contact information was requested before nominating and doctors were asked to limit their nominations to physicians whose work they’ve personally witnessed. San Antonio Magazine then tallied the results, selecting the top percent of vote recipients in each practice area before submitting the final list for fact-checking, which includes a review of good standing among medical boards.
keranews.org
Texas foster placement agency closes, citing increased state scrutiny and citations
The San Antonio-based nonprofit Texas Foster Care and Adoption services (TFCAS) is shutting down. The foster placement agency received roughly $2 million a year in state funds to place youth and monitor foster homes. It has been under scrutiny about how it handled sexual abuse allegations against one of its executives, since TPR reported on it in September.
everythinglubbock.com
Noticed empty shelves at your local pharmacy? Texas experts explain why
AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN)– If you have noticed empty shelves at your local pharmacy lately, experts explain as to why. Medicine like children’s acetaminophen and ibuprofen can be hard to find these days as shortages continue. Those aren’t the only medicines that are hard to find. When Kevan Blanco’s...
2-vehicle crash heavily damages bus stop in Medical Center area
SAN ANTONIO — A 2-vehicle crash has sent one person to the hospital and heavily damaged the VIA bus stop at the corner of Fredericksburg & Callaghan. It happened around 9:45 a.m. on Sunday in the Medical Center area. Police said one person was taken to a nearby hospital...
Man walked into traffic, hit by car on northeast-side
SAN ANTONIO — A man is in stable condition after police say he simply walked into traffic and was hit by a small car. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday on I-35 at Eisenhauer Rd on the northeast-side. When officers arrived at the location they found a man in...
KSAT 12
Free expungement program offers people opportunity to wipe records clean, deadline Feb. 1
SAN ANTONIO – Hundreds of people in Bexar County and surrounding areas may be eligible to have their criminal records wiped clean as the Texas Legal Services Center of Austin and the San Antonio NAACP Branch offer free expungement services. “[It’s] Like being born again. What more can you...
Central Texas family finds missing Southwest luggage after watching KXAN report
A New Braunfels family credited a KXAN report on missing Southwest Airlines luggage with finding and retrieving their own suitcases.
KSAT 12
Fallen San Antonio first responder to be honored nationally during Rose Parade
Asante Contreras was 20 years old when he was killed by a wrong-way driver in May 2020. Studying to be a paramedic, Contreras’ dream was to help others. His life was cut short, but he has still accomplished his goal by being an organ donor. Contreras will be honored...
KSAT 12
Man who helped discover, develop Natural Bridge Caverns dies
SAN ANTONIO – One of the people who helped discover and develop Natural Bridge Caverns in the 1960s passed away on New Year’s Eve. Orion Knox Jr., 81, helped install pathways and lights in the caverns that have since helped tens of millions of people explore the caves, the Wuest family and Natural Bridge Cavern Team said in a statement released Sunday.
newyorkcitynews.net
14 Techniques To Keep Your House Safe
It shouldn't be difficult to maintain your home secure; it should be a place where you can feel joyful and safe. You can significantly improve your level of tranquility with only a few straightforward steps. 1. Watch over your house. You can see and hear what is occurring inside and...
Trail of blood led officers to a stabbing victim on east-side
SAN ANTONIO — A trail of blood led police to a stabbing victim on the east-side early Sunday morning. It happened around 4:30 a.m. on the 3200 block of East Commerce Street. Officers were dispatched to the location for reports of a fight, and when they wrrived they saw the blood trail.
tpr.org
San Antonio garden nurseries deal with frost damage, offer advice to green thumbers
Local garden nurseries are still assessing damage from the freeze of December 2022. A lot of San Antonians saw plants wither or die during the extended chill. So did garden nurseries, like Rainbow Gardens on Bandera Road, on the Northwest Side. Owner Brandon Kirby said some plants at the nursery...
KSAT 12
‘I hope to accomplish justice’: Meet one of the new Bexar County criminal district court judges
SAN ANTONIO – New and re-elected Bexar County judges have been sworn-in and begin working this week. One of those judges is Kristina Escalona, who is no stranger to the Cadena-Reeves Justice Center. After graduating St. Mary’s Law School, Escalona started at the District Attorney’s office. Then, in 2009,...
Texas witness shoots video of three disc-shaped objects overhead
A Texas witness at San Antonio reported watching and videotaping three, disc-shaped objects in the sky above at about 5:38 p.m. on December 26, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
These are the highest rated burgers in San Antonio. Do you agree?
I recently returned from vacation, and my family came to the airport to pick me up. Before we went home, I asked to stop by the Chesters Hamburgers located on the NE 410 Loop not far from San Antonio airport. It is my favorite burger in San Antonio, and I was desperate to have one after a few weeks away.
These four San Antonio-area companies made job cuts this year
USAA Bank wasn't the only company to make triple digit cuts.
Comments / 0