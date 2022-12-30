ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar offers interesting message for LeBron James

The No. 1 scorer in NBA history is sending a message this week to the No. 2 scorer in NBA history. LeBron James celebrated his 38th birthday on Friday in style, combusting for a season-high 47 points in a 130-121 win over the Hawks in Atlanta. The scoring explosion put...
Yardbarker

Western Conference Executive Believes Klay Thompson Could Consider L.A. When Warriors Contract Ends

The old ties between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson just had the dust knocked off of them. For years, Thompson has been linked to joining the Lakers because of his history with the Purple and Gold. Mychal, Klay’s dad, won back-to-back titles with the Lakers during the Showtime Era and is currently a radio broadcaster for the organization. It creates the assumption that Klay would do the same since he grew up a Lakers fan.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Skip Bayless Makes Bold Statement About LeBron James

One doesn’t have to be a basketball savant to realize that the Los Angeles Lakers aren’t going to compete this season. Even if they were to make a big move — which they’re not — they’d still need to get hot right now to straighten the ship and start going toe-to-toe with contenders.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Jordan Poole Took A Subtle Shot At Draymond Green After Latest Warriors Victory

The Golden State Warriors recently beat the Portland Trail Blazers to finally lift their record above .500. The team has started finding its rhythm in Stephen Curry's absence and they have now rattled off 4 straight wins. The likes of Draymond Green, Jordan Poole, and Klay Thompson have all stepped up massively, and the team is trending in the right direction after some concerning results earlier in the season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Jerry West Left While Scouting A Young Gary Payton Because Of His Poor Attitude On The Court

Jerry West's hands are all over some of the greatest dynasties in the NBA. The Logo was one of the greatest players to take the court, but his role as an executive and talent appraiser has seen him put together masterpiece after masterpiece. West was integral to the Showtime Lakers, and he was also instrumental in building the Golden State Warriors. His recent achievements include bringing Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers.
Yardbarker

LeBron James Bows Down To Donovan Mitchell After 71-Point Game

LeBron James holds the Miami Heat single-game record for most points when he scored 61 against the Charlotte Hornets in 2014. He held the same record with the Cleveland Cavaliers until Monday when he guard Donovan Mitchell scored 71 points against the Chicago Bulls. It shattered the 57 points James and Kyrie Irving had with the Cavs.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Cavaliers Head Coach Makes Bold Claim

The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently the 4th team in the East with a strong 23-14 record. They are behind only the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, and Milwaukee Bucks, and hot on the heels of the Bucks. The Cavs have been having the season they promised fans when Donovan Mitchell was...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

When LeBron James Confirmed He Is The Cheapest Player In The NBA: "I’m Not Turning On Data Roaming, I’m Not Buying No Apps..."

LeBron James is undoubtedly one of the best players to ever play in the NBA. Even at 38 years old, James is dominating the league like no other player that we have seen before. So much so that if the Lakers had a good record, James would certainly be in the conversation for winning the fifth NBA MVP award of his career.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Suns Guard Chris Paul Hopes Carmelo Anthony Returns To The NBA Soon

The Phoenix Suns battled the New York Knicks on Monday night, eventually falling to the Knicks 102-83 to lose their sixth of their previous seven games. After the game, Suns guard Chris Paul was asked about future Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony and his potential return to the NBA. Paul...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

NBA Fans React To Wild Celtics vs. Nuggets Game: "Nikola Jokic Showed Jayson Tatum Who The MVP Is"

The Denver Nuggets are trying to place a flag on top of the Western Conference in a year that has been extremely tight in terms of records of the top Western teams. The Boston Celtics, on the other hand, have had the best record in the NBA for almost the entire season. Their clash as the leaders in each Conference was the perfect way to start the new year.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Lakers Rumors: LA Hoping Three-Time All-Star Becomes Available Via Trade

Your Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly still holding out hope that they can make a trade for a third All-Star to pair with incumbents Anthony Davis and LeBron James. Longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein writes in a new edition of his Substack newsletter that rival NBA teams are convinced LA would prefer to hold on to its two biggest trade assets, future first-round draft selections in 2027 and 2029, “in case a currently unforeseen shot to trade for a legitimate third star— like Washington’s Bradley Beal—materializes suddenly.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant Reacts to Donovan Mitchell's 71-Point Game vs. Bulls

Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell turned in a historical performance on Monday night vs. the Chicago Bulls, finishing with 71 points, 11 assists, and 8 rebounds. It was the first game in NBA history with at least 70 points and 10 assists, and Mitchell got the win as well. Brooklyn...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

NBA Fans Think Kevin Durant Should Shave His Head After The Latest Viral Pic

Kevin Durant is in inspired for this season, carrying the Brooklyn Nets to a record far better than anyone had anticipated for them. If people were confused about the Nets before the season due to the uncertainty with KD's trade request, they definitely would've panicked when the team started off slow and fired Steve Nash.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy