Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Donut Shop Has Been Named One of the Best in the CountryTravel MavenBeaver Falls, PA
Famous store chain opening another location in Pennsylvania to host giveaways and food drive during grand openingKristen WaltersEllwood City, PA
Dollar General Reopens After RemodelBryan DijkhuizenStruthers, OH
Related
27 First News
YSU falls late after overcoming double digit deficit
YSU guard Brandon Rush caught fire again Saturday, dropping a season high in points. YSU falls late after overcoming double digit deficit. YSU guard Brandon Rush caught fire again Saturday, dropping a season high in points. Group organizes petition drive for removal of Austintown …. Steve Kent, who also used...
27 First News
Anthony “Randy” Krispinksky, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony “Randy” Krispinsky, 62, died unexpectedly, Sunday, December 25, 2022, at home. The Krispinsky and Dulay families have lost a huge piece of their hearts. Randy was born January 26, 1960, in Youngstown, the son of Anthony and Helen Dulay Krispinsky. He was...
27 First News
Devin M. Bell, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Devin M. Bell will be held Tuesday, January, 3, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethel Church of God in Christ, 3147 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Bell departed this life Thursday, December 22, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio.
27 First News
James F. Cartmell, Lake Milton, Ohio
LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James F. Cartmell, 82, of Lake Milton, Ohio passed on Monday, December 19, 2022 in Hospice of the Valley Hospice House in Poland, Ohio. James was born in Logan, West Virginia on March 29, 1940, the son of Aden H. and Zola M. Tackett...
27 First News
Glennie Young, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)- A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Glennie Young was held on Monday, January 2, 2023, at 2: 00 p.m. at Jaylex Event Center 2110 Glenwood Ave in Youngstown, Ohio. Mrs. Glennie Young, age 72, departed this life on December 24, 2022. Glennie was born in Greenville,...
27 First News
Frank John Consiglio, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank John Consiglio, 29, passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital with his family by his side. Frank was born January 25, 1993, in Youngstown, the son of Frank Consiglio and Irene Maillis. He was a 2011 graduate of Canfield High School...
27 First News
John G. Spisak, Jr., Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John G. Spisak, Jr., 56, died Friday afternoon, December 23, 2022, at Tampa General Hospital in Tampa, Florida. He was born June 13, 1966 in Cleveland, Ohio, a son of John G. and Loretta “Lori” Gladek Spisak, Sr. Mr. Spisak was a building...
27 First News
Reverend Nathaniel DuBose, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nathaniel DuBose, Sr. also known as Nate, 81,. transitioned to his heavenly home Tuesday December 27, 2022. Nathaniel was born November 19, 1941 to Daniel Lee and Mary Lee DuBose. Nathaniel graduated from The Rayen High School. He enlisted into the United States Army where...
27 First News
2022 WKBN Valley Sports Year in review
It was another year to remember across many sports here in the Valley, big wins and huge milestones picked up by many different athletes, coaches and teams. It was another year to remember across many sports here in the Valley, big wins and huge milestones picked up by many different athletes, coaches and teams.
27 First News
Paul E. Reddington, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul E. Reddington, known as “Pauly” and “Punkin Paul” age 78 of Hubbard passed away at the Hospice House on Thursday, December 29, 2022. Paul was born March 31, 1944 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of John R. and Miriam McNally...
27 First News
Gary Tyrone Graham, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Tyrone Graham, Sr., 70, of Broadway Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, December 24, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at his residence of a cardiac arrest. He was born September 21, 1952 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of George Ware, Sr. and Corrine Thelma...
27 First News
Lawrence Stuart Crawford, Jr., Kinsman, Ohio
KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence Stuart Crawford, Jr., age 72, died at Trumbull Hospital in Warren, Ohio, Sunday, January 1. He was born on June 16, 1950, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the son of Jean May Tueche and Lawrence Stuart Crawford, Sr. Larry was a 1968 graduate of Hubbard High...
27 First News
Timothy D. Chalfant, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 3:00 p.m., at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers for Timothy D. Chalfant, 56, who passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022. Timothy was born on January 2, 1966, in Youngstown, a son of Gilbert E....
27 First News
Helen L. Zimmerman, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen L. Zimmerman, 53, passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Shadyside Hospital – UPMC after a short battle with cancer. Helen was born September 4, 1969, in Youngstown, the daughter of Donald Briar and Eleanore C. (Varner) Whitfill. She was a 1987 graduate...
27 First News
Roy Edward Hoak, Beloit, Ohio
BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roy Edward Hoak, age 76, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born September 3, 1946, to the late Stanley Hoak and Mae (Crede) Hoak. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a...
27 First News
Marilynn Yvonne Wickline, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilynn Yvonne Wickline, 73, passed away peacefully with her family at her side at home Saturday morning, December 31, 2022. Born August 16, 1949 in Salem, she was a daughter of the late Raymond F. and Evelyn G. (Huffman) Baker. She was a 1967 graduate...
27 First News
Curtis Richardson, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Curtis Richardson, Jr., 59, of Youngstown departed this life on Saturday, December 24, 2022. Curtis Richardson Jr. was born in Detroit Michigan on January 27, 1963, where he spent an impressionable portion of his childhood. He and the family eventually settled in Richmond, Virginia, where...
27 First News
James “Jerry” Ricketts, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jerry passed away on Friday evening, December 30, 2022. Jerry was born March 27, 1931, in Youngstown, the son of William Thomas and Carrie (Royse) Ricketts. He was a graduate of Springfield High School, class of 1949. Jerry retired in 2008 from Cedar Steel in...
27 First News
David Charles Willis, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Charles Willis, 27, of Niles, Ohio passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022, at his home. He was born August 23, 1995, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Thomas O. Willis and Linda D. (Lenney) Willis. David attended Champion High School. He worked in customer...
27 First News
Sally Rolfe, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, December 29, 2022, Sally (Rafferty) Rolfe of Bradenton, Florida, formerly of Warren, Ohio, passed away at the age of 89 in her home after a short illness. Sally’s husband of 68 years, Tom and her 12 children were with her during her final days.
Comments / 0