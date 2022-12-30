TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Travis County Judge Andy Brown was just re-elected to his second term and he and the county have a lot of work ahead in 2023. Judge Brown says the biggest problem facing Travis County as we turn the calendar and start the new year is the fact that not only is the jail population continuing to surge, but also that the percentage of people in jail with unmet mental health needs has more than doubled since pre-COVID.

