Bexar County, TX

Jose A Hernandez
4d ago

I believe in 2nd chances. Especially those convicted of non-violent and victimless crimes. A life is a terrible thing to waste! I applauded those who are making this happen. Kudos!!

Guest
4d ago

Even as a Christian, Conservative, this is something I’ve been preaching for years!!! And I think they should expand it. If you are freed, they are saying “the person paid their debt to society and are safe to rejoin society”. Except they don’t do that. Few people can afford to buy a home after being in prison and places won’t rent to you. Most places won’t hire you. And anyone for any reason can pay a fee and see every time you’ve been arrested, your convictions and amount of time spent locked up. It follows you for life. Personally, I think this violates the 8th amendment in regards to cruel and unusual punishment. But how can we expect someone to walk the straight and narrow and be a productive member of society if we basically make them wear a scarlet letter?!? And how much do current laws actually benefit society?!?

GLenda Searcy
4d ago

They need to do that here in Brazos county! People messed up and deserve better after showing improvement

keranews.org

Texas foster placement agency closes, citing increased state scrutiny and citations

The San Antonio-based nonprofit Texas Foster Care and Adoption services (TFCAS) is shutting down. The foster placement agency received roughly $2 million a year in state funds to place youth and monitor foster homes. It has been under scrutiny about how it handled sexual abuse allegations against one of its executives, since TPR reported on it in September.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Travis County Judge will prioritize Mental Health Diversion Facility in 2023

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Travis County Judge Andy Brown was just re-elected to his second term and he and the county have a lot of work ahead in 2023. Judge Brown says the biggest problem facing Travis County as we turn the calendar and start the new year is the fact that not only is the jail population continuing to surge, but also that the percentage of people in jail with unmet mental health needs has more than doubled since pre-COVID.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

A new era of leadership for Bexar County

The New Year brought in a new era for Bexar County. A courthouse "fixture" as some would say, Peter Sakai, was sworn in on Sunday, January 1 as the new Bexar County Judge. "Let's make our community a better place to live, work and play," says Sakai in his first speech as Bexar County Judge, a pledge to all residents of Bexar County that he promises to create a stronger community. A community focused on family.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Major transformation of Tower-Life Building to begin in 2024

SAN ANTONIO – An eight-sided building topped by its green-glazed roof, the historic 31-story Tower-Life Building will undergo a multi-million dollar transformation beginning in 2024. “It’s been the signature of our skyline for as long as I can remember,” said Jon Wiegand, a developer and investor with Alamo Capital...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

County Judge-Elect Peter Sakai sworn into office at Bexar County Courthouse

BEXAR COUNTY – The new year brings new leadership to Bexar County as Judge Peter Sakai was sworn in as county judge Sunday afternoon. Sakai takes over for Nelson Wolff, who served as Bexar County Judge for more than 20 years. As the Democratic candidate, Sakai beat Republican Trish...
newsradioklbj.com

APD Investigating Violent Jugging Case

The Austin Police Department’s Robbery Unit is investigating the latest “jugging” robbery — a crime that has seen a sharp increase over the past year in which a person is robbed after leaving a bank or financial institution. According to reports, it happened on Wednesday, December...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

St. David's HealthCare welcomes the first baby born in the new year

AUSTIN, Texas — St. David's HealtchCare proudly welcomed the first baby born in their hospital this year. Gianna Muhimbare was born weighing eight pounds and four ounces at 12:29 a.m. at the St. David's South Austin Medical Center. The newborn's mother Raissa Muhimbare is grateful for her new daughter.
AUSTIN, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Noticed empty shelves at your local pharmacy? Texas experts explain why

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN)– If you have noticed empty shelves at your local pharmacy lately, experts explain as to why. Medicine like children’s acetaminophen and ibuprofen can be hard to find these days as shortages continue. Those aren’t the only medicines that are hard to find. When Kevan Blanco’s...
AUSTIN, TX
KSAT 12

WATCH: Fireworks kick off new year across San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonians celebrated the new year with a boom! Many shared videos of fireworks being popped across the Alamo City. David Pequeno shared a different view of the fireworks during the New Year’s Eve celebrations in San Antonio. A drone with Avid Season Productions captured...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

