I believe in 2nd chances. Especially those convicted of non-violent and victimless crimes. A life is a terrible thing to waste! I applauded those who are making this happen. Kudos!!
Even as a Christian, Conservative, this is something I’ve been preaching for years!!! And I think they should expand it. If you are freed, they are saying “the person paid their debt to society and are safe to rejoin society”. Except they don’t do that. Few people can afford to buy a home after being in prison and places won’t rent to you. Most places won’t hire you. And anyone for any reason can pay a fee and see every time you’ve been arrested, your convictions and amount of time spent locked up. It follows you for life. Personally, I think this violates the 8th amendment in regards to cruel and unusual punishment. But how can we expect someone to walk the straight and narrow and be a productive member of society if we basically make them wear a scarlet letter?!? And how much do current laws actually benefit society?!?
They need to do that here in Brazos county! People messed up and deserve better after showing improvement
