ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, OH

Lancaster falters down the stretch as Heath snaps Gales’ three-game winning streak

By Tom Wilson, Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xfFF6_0jyIJXwy00

HEATH – During Lancaster’s three-game winning streak, the Golden Gales had done a tremendous job of finishing off games.

In all three of those wins, the Gales had to come from behind, and once they got the lead late in the game, they were able to make great decisions and make enough plays down the stretch to win the game.

On Thursday, Lancaster once again found itself trailing against Heath for most of the game, and the Gales were able to make a run and cut the Bulldogs’ deficit to just one at 37-36 with three minutes remaining.

However, this time, Lancaster struggled down the stretch, and a lot of that had to do with the Bulldogs’ outstanding halfcourt defense and being patient and efficient on offense.

Heath outscored the Gales 8-3 in the final three minutes of the game to finish off a hard-fought 45-39 victory in the championship game of the Bulldog Holiday Classic.

“We made just enough plays to keep the lead, and because we are so young, our margin for error is so small,” Heath coach Devin Fulk said. “Every possession is critical, and I thought we did a nice job when Lancaster started to turn up the pressure, of not turning the ball over and not settling for jump shots, which is something that we have done in the past.

“We did a nice job, especially late, of using (Lancaster’s) aggressiveness against them by going back door and getting layups on pick and rolls. We showed a lot of grit down the stretch, and we did a nice job of closing out the game against a good team.”

Heath’s defense was outstanding, especially in the first half. After taking an 11-9 first-quarter lead, the Bulldogs (4-2) watched as the Gales (7-4) started the second quarter on a 6-0 run to take a 15-11 advantage, thanks to a steal and layup from Colton Bruny, a free throw from Hayden Allen and 3-pointer from Canon Ailes.

However, Heath didn’t allow the Gales to score another point the rest of the half by shutting them out in the final 5:50 of the first half. The Bulldogs’ Jaxon Duston, a sophomore, drained a pair of 3-pointers and scored on a layup as the Bulldogs finished the half on an 8-0 run to give them a 19-15 halftime lead.

Lancaster struggled to make shots in the first half by connecting on only 6 of 20 from the field, and the Gales were just 15 of 44 from the field for the game.

“When you are struggling to score, which we are, you have to make some shots,” Lancaster coach Kent Riggs said. “You aren’t going to win too many games shooting it as bad as we did. Give Heath credit, they took some stuff away from us that we usually get, and they did a nice job, defensively. I thought we could get some offensive rebounds, which we did at times, and we just didn’t put it back in the bucket.

“When it is a one or two-possession game, that makes a big difference. They hurt us late with some ball screen stuff and we didn’t handle that well. It seemed like anytime we put pressure on them, they got a layup, and we just couldn’t get stops when we needed it. They just seemed a little quicker and were a little more aggressive than we were at times.”

Lancaster looked to be in business at the start of the second half, thanks to a 7-3 run in the first three minutes of the third quarter. Ailes scored five points during the run and Bruny scored on a driving layup.

From there, however, the Gales went ice cold, going over four minutes without scoring, but they were able to stay within striking distance and trailed 26-24 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs were able to build and maintain a five-point lead through the first four minutes of the fourth quarter, thanks to outstanding execution on offense. Ben Mason scored on three consecutive possessions to help the Bulldogs keep that lead during that stretch.

Heath led 37-33 with 3:20 left before Ailes hit a 3-pointer to cut the margin to one before the Bulldogs sealed the deal. Preston Devito had a big three-point play and added a rebound bucket in the final 1:22.

Duston led the Bulldogs with 15 points, six rebounds and two assists. Mason finished with 12 points, five rebounds and two assists, while Brayden Bayles and Devito chipped in seven points each and Jordan Kaminsky dished out eight assists.

Lancaster was led by Ailes, who had a game-high 18 points, including four 3-pointers, four rebounds and two assists. Bruny had seven points and three assists and Tre Williams chipped in four points and a team-high nine rebounds.

Tom Wilson is a sports reporter for the Lancaster Eagle Gazette. Contact him at 740-689-5150 or via email at twilson@gannett.com for comments or story tips. Follow him on Twitter @twil2323.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Notable Staff Loss

One of Ohio State's strength coaches is reportedly graduating to a bigger role elsewhere. Per ESPN's Pete Thamel: "Ohio State assistant strength coach Niko Palazeti is leaving to take the director of football sports performance job for Scott Satterfield at Cincinnati." Noting, "He spent six years with the Buckeyes and is a former player at Michigan State."
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Ryan Day's Performance

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day took a lot of heat following the Buckeyes' loss to Michigan at the end of the regular season. This was the program's second straight loss to their arch rival. Day was rightly criticized for his team's performance. But on Saturday night, Ohio State gave...
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

C.J. Stroud makes statement, but Stetson Bennett, Georgia get last laugh

ATLANTA — This wasn’t the way Ohio State hoped to ring in the New Year. At the stroke of midnight, kicker Noah Ruggles missed a potential game-winning 50-yard field goal that would have sent the Buckeyes to the national championship game. Instead, Georgia escaped with a 42-41 victory and now officially gets to defend its title against TCU on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
ATHENS, GA
NBC4 Columbus

Bojangles to break ground in Columbus

A previous story on Bojangles can be seen in the video player above HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – The Bojangles expansion into Columbus will officially begin this week. The fast-food chain known for its Southern-style chicken and biscuits, announced that it will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its first Columbus area location. It will take place […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Bojangles scheduled to open first Columbus-area location in April

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The first of 15 Bojangles restaurants coming to the Columbus-area will break ground this week with a scheduled opening in April. The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Thursday afternoon at 831 Hilliard Rome Road. Bojangles, a fast-food chain known for its Southern fried chicken and scratch-made...
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
OHIO STATE
a-z-animals.com

Chaos in Ohio: Discover the Night 18 Tigers and 17 Lions Were Set Free in an Ohio Town

Chaos in Ohio: Discover the Night 18 Tigers and 17 Lions Were Set Free in an Ohio Town. Years before Tiger King alarmed viewers and mainstream media by showing the ease with which an unhinged person could obtain dangerous wild animals, people in and around Zanesville, Ohio lived the unfortunate, brutal repercussions of bad owners collecting exotic pets. The chaos in Ohio caused widespread panic and death as over 50 wild animals including wolves, bears, tigers, and lions were set loose by a private owner.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio

Photo byPhoto by Carles Rabada on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). In addition to fresh produce, Smith Farm Market offers delicious baked goods, including excellent pies. Locals love their Dutch apple, banana cream, coconut cream, and blackberry pies. They're also known for Grandma Sally's pies (Grandma Sally is the grandmother of one of the owners, and these pies are made from her recipes), which are one-crust pies filled with fresh in-season fruits and berries. Smith Farm Market also has delectable cookies (try the pumpkin spice or chewy caramel pecan), fudge (samples are available!), brownies, and cheesecakes.
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Chillicothe native killed in Columbus pedestrian crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A fatal pedestrian accident occurred in Columbus this week, claiming the life of a Chillicothe woman. Winter Hodge, 42, reports say, was walking along Brice Road near Tussing Road on Wednesday evening when she was struck by a 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer driven by Silas Hood of Columbus. Officers from the Columbus Police Department arrived on the scene and began an investigation while medics from the Madison Township Fire Department transported Hodge to Mount Carmel East Medical Center.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Injury crash on Chillicothe’s west side

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Medics were called to the scene of a crash on the city’s west side this morning after reports of an injury accident. The incident occurred near the 800 block of Western Avenue around 11 a.m. Details about the crash and the extent of any injuries...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WHIZ

YMCA Now Open 24 Hours

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – As we enter into 2023, daydreaming of healthier lifestyles, The Muskingum County Family YMCA Recreation Center is offering more opportunities to make those wishes become realities. Operations Director Tyler McDade announced that the facility is now open 24 hours to accommodate people who work odd shifts...
ZANESVILLE, OH
10TV

Police: 1 injured in Whitehall shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was taken to the hospital after being shot in Whitehall Sunday afternoon, according to the Whitehall Division of Police. Police responded to the area of East Main Street and South Hamilton Road at around 3:21 p.m. on a report that someone had been shot.
WHITEHALL, OH
10TV

Man dead after crash involving motorcycle in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle by a shopping plaza near Hilliard Monday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Just before 5:20 p.m., 33-year-old Jeffrey Joseph Frey Jr., of Columbus, was riding a Harley Davidson Motorcycle south...
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local restaurants (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this upscale restaurant with white candlelit tables is a fantastic option for Italian cuisine. Customers love the veal tortellini (which is served with prosciutto and a rich parmesan cream), seafood risotto (which has scallops, shrimp, butter poached lobster tail, and roasted tomatoes), pappardelle alla Bolognese (which has Muscovy duck and veal meat sauce), and Braciola di Agnello Grigliato al Vincotto, which features a grilled lamb rack with a delicious aged balsamic vinaigrette. If you have room for dessert, try the tiramisu. On some nights, you can eat your meal while listening to live music.
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Child flown to Children’s after falling out of bed with father in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A two year old child was flown to Children’s hospital in Columbus early Saturday morning. It happened in Ross County after the toddler fell out of their bed with their father. The child had a head injury, while the father became unconscious during the fall. When medics arrived the man was breathing but not awake and the child was stable.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
iheart.com

Columbus' Eastland Mall to Close Permanently Saturday, Dec. 31st

The Eastland Mall in Columbus is closing its doors this week after 54 years of operation. The Eastland Mall opened along Hamilton Road on the eastside of the city on Valentine's Day back in 1968. The shopping mall was home to more than 50 retailers and businesses that are now packing up their inventory in boxes.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette

Lancaster Eagle-Gazette

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
223K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lancaster Eagle-Gazette is the number one source for Lancaster, Fairfield County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://lancastereaglegazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy