Charlotte, NC

wccbcharlotte.com

Don’t Waste Your Money: Junk Mail

CHARLOTTE – Mail theft and missing mail has been a major problem all year. With many people saying they sometimes don’t get mail for days, one woman has the opposite problem, she gets too much mail! John Matarese looks into how this can happen.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Cabarrus property tax bills due; new listing period begins

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County officials are reminding residents that January also brings the grace period deadline for paying 2022 real estate and personal property tax bills. The month of January is also the window for filing any new tax listings for personal property. This includes changes made...
wccbcharlotte.com

Don’t Waste Your Money: Subscription Renewal Scams

CHARLOTTE – There’s a warning about a strange email many people are getting saying it’s time to renew an online subscription for next year. WCCB Charlotte’s John Matarese says watch out if you get it so you don’t waste your money.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

This Duke Energy plan could save you money on your electric bill

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Duke Energy is working on a plan that could end up saving you money on your electric bill. Last year, state lawmakers reached a historic deal to become carbon neutral by 2050. And now it's up to Duke Energy to come forward with a plan to cut down on emissions from the electric grid.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Crumbl cookies set to open new location in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Good news for Charlotte residents with a sweet tooth, Crumbl Cookies is set to open its doors this Friday, Jan. 6 at 9821 Northlake Centre Parkway in Charlotte. Store owners, Cole Hergerhorst and Phil Smith, said they can’t wait to serve their delicious treats to cookie-crazed...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

RANKED: These are CLT’s busiest routes in Q4

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Douglas International Airport officials are expecting a busy holiday travel season in December as they aim this year to beat a pre-pandemic annual traffic record of 50 million passengers set in 2019. That’s after the airport saw more than 2 million passengers in November, a record boosted by the Thanksgiving travel period.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlottepost.com

$10 million gift for women’s care at Atrium Health

$10 million gift for women’s care at Atrium Health. Grant from the C.D. Spangler Foundation for reproductive health. Atrium Health received a $10 million gift from the C.D. Spangler Foundation to transform reproductive care in the region by supporting women and their families at every stage of parenthood.. Better...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Free First Dates Are Becoming Popular With People Looking For Love

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– People in the dating world aren’t looking for fancy ways to impress someone on the first date. Many of them admit that they are looking for cheaper options. Free activities have become very popular since the inflation has made dating much more expensive. A number of dating platforms funded a study to see just how daters are handling the dilemma. Out of five-thousand single people, 84% say they prefer a casual date in order to save money. And 30% are open to doing a fun, free activity on the first date.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Atrium Health delivers its first Mecklenburg County baby of 2023

CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health announced its first baby born in Mecklenburg County in 2023 arrived at 2:30 a.m. at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center. Amanda and Clint Bishop welcomed Tyson Bishop. He weighs 6 pounds, 8 ounces. The first baby born in the Greater Charlotte region came at 12:09...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Business is booming in downtown Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — More than 30 new businesses have opened over the past two years in downtown Kannapolis, despite the pandemic and record inflation. Gaelic Alley Irish Pub opened in December. “It was exciting,” owner Jordan Young said. “People were really hyped up about it. They love the place....
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WCNC

City of Gastonia receives $2.8 million housing grant, asking the public to identify areas of need

GASTONIA, N.C. — The City of Gastonia is asking for the public's input on a $2.8 million housing grant received, officials announced Friday. The city's Housing & Community Engagement Department received the $2.8 million HOME American Rescue Plan grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which can be used to help people who need assistance with housing or will lose housing.
GASTONIA, NC

