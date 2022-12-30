Read full article on original website
Don’t Waste Your Money: Junk Mail
CHARLOTTE – Mail theft and missing mail has been a major problem all year. With many people saying they sometimes don’t get mail for days, one woman has the opposite problem, she gets too much mail! John Matarese looks into how this can happen.
Cabarrus property tax bills due; new listing period begins
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County officials are reminding residents that January also brings the grace period deadline for paying 2022 real estate and personal property tax bills. The month of January is also the window for filing any new tax listings for personal property. This includes changes made...
Don’t Waste Your Money: Subscription Renewal Scams
CHARLOTTE – There’s a warning about a strange email many people are getting saying it’s time to renew an online subscription for next year. WCCB Charlotte’s John Matarese says watch out if you get it so you don’t waste your money.
How big will the Gen Z ‘problem’ be in Charlotte? Here’s what the data says.
CHARLOTTE — Imagine thousands of potential employees vanishing into thin air. That’s the prospect many metro areas are facing, thanks to the demographic shifts taking place in the American workforce. Between the relatively small size of Generation Z, declining birth rates and low immigration totals, experts say the...
This Duke Energy plan could save you money on your electric bill
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Duke Energy is working on a plan that could end up saving you money on your electric bill. Last year, state lawmakers reached a historic deal to become carbon neutral by 2050. And now it's up to Duke Energy to come forward with a plan to cut down on emissions from the electric grid.
Crumbl cookies set to open new location in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Good news for Charlotte residents with a sweet tooth, Crumbl Cookies is set to open its doors this Friday, Jan. 6 at 9821 Northlake Centre Parkway in Charlotte. Store owners, Cole Hergerhorst and Phil Smith, said they can’t wait to serve their delicious treats to cookie-crazed...
RANKED: These are CLT’s busiest routes in Q4
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Douglas International Airport officials are expecting a busy holiday travel season in December as they aim this year to beat a pre-pandemic annual traffic record of 50 million passengers set in 2019. That’s after the airport saw more than 2 million passengers in November, a record boosted by the Thanksgiving travel period.
Airbnb says it's cracking down on unauthorized parties ahead of New Year’s Eve
Airbnb says it’s enacting new measures to crack down on unauthorized parties ahead of New Year’s celebrations this weekend. The short-term rental company has banned one-night bookings of entire home listings for guests without a positive account history or no previous bookings at all. It’s something Airbnb has...
This Charlotte, North Carolina Store is Famous For Lots of Lottery Winners
Hundreds of local lottery players flock to a Charlotte, North Carolina store known for winners. And now you are about to get in on the secret. Is it a secret or just incredible luck? Either way, it can’t hurt to know about this store that is known for producing lottery winners.
Microsoft buys hundreds of acres for $1B Catawba County project
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Since announcing a $1 billion investment in November for new data centers in Catawba County, real estate records show Microsoft Corp. has bought hundreds of acres there. According to deeds filed with the county, Microsoft has acquired over 440 acres in Catawba County since last...
$10 million gift for women’s care at Atrium Health
$10 million gift for women’s care at Atrium Health. Grant from the C.D. Spangler Foundation for reproductive health. Atrium Health received a $10 million gift from the C.D. Spangler Foundation to transform reproductive care in the region by supporting women and their families at every stage of parenthood.. Better...
Free First Dates Are Becoming Popular With People Looking For Love
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– People in the dating world aren’t looking for fancy ways to impress someone on the first date. Many of them admit that they are looking for cheaper options. Free activities have become very popular since the inflation has made dating much more expensive. A number of dating platforms funded a study to see just how daters are handling the dilemma. Out of five-thousand single people, 84% say they prefer a casual date in order to save money. And 30% are open to doing a fun, free activity on the first date.
Union County furniture thief tried to get cash reward for stolen property: Sheriff
UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect who stole furniture and sought a reward claiming he knew where the furniture was is now facing charges, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies began investigating the theft earlier this year. Surveillance video showed a suspect with socks over their hands and a t-shirt wrapped […]
Atrium Health delivers its first Mecklenburg County baby of 2023
CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health announced its first baby born in Mecklenburg County in 2023 arrived at 2:30 a.m. at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center. Amanda and Clint Bishop welcomed Tyson Bishop. He weighs 6 pounds, 8 ounces. The first baby born in the Greater Charlotte region came at 12:09...
Duke Energy could reimburse customers for losses related to recent rolling blackouts
CHARLOTTE — When the power goes out, whatever is lost is usually on you to replace. However, last week’s rolling power outages came as a surprise to customers. Investigative reporter Madison Carter found out Duke Energy might be shelling out some cash for your unexpected expenses and lost food or medications.
DMV works to alleviate long lines in North Carolina, official says
CHARLOTTE — Dozens of new driver’s license examiners are working to alleviate long waits at the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles. Officials with the DMV said they have been dealing with staffing shortages. The Department of Transportation announced it is adding 43 driver’s license examiners across the...
Business is booming in downtown Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — More than 30 new businesses have opened over the past two years in downtown Kannapolis, despite the pandemic and record inflation. Gaelic Alley Irish Pub opened in December. “It was exciting,” owner Jordan Young said. “People were really hyped up about it. They love the place....
‘We don’t want it’: Neighbors push back against Monroe development
MONROE, N.C. — An empty lot in Monroe could become a development with more than 300 single-family homes. An unknown developer hopes for rezoning approval this week at a city meeting. Residents who live in the area are pushing back against the proposal. Carol Benston and at least a...
City of Gastonia receives $2.8 million housing grant, asking the public to identify areas of need
GASTONIA, N.C. — The City of Gastonia is asking for the public's input on a $2.8 million housing grant received, officials announced Friday. The city's Housing & Community Engagement Department received the $2.8 million HOME American Rescue Plan grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which can be used to help people who need assistance with housing or will lose housing.
Woman takes cross-country Greyhound to Charlotte after canceled flight
CHARLOTTE — Dearest Price says her visit to Las Vegas was the first trip she’s ever made by herself, and she’ll have plenty of stories to tell for the rest of her life. “It was a wonderful trip,” she said. “Be careful what you wish for because you just might get it. I prayed for travel for years and I just got it.”
