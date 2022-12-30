Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
4 Amazing Burger Places in Idaho
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
There Is Only One Glacier in Idaho And It Has A Deadly History
I recently saw someone post on social media that the elevation of Boise was around 2,730 feet above sea level. So naturally, I wanted to fact-check and learned that the Boise airport is 2,871 MSL while the surrounding area is between 2,500 and 2,850 MSL according to Weather.gov. But when I was looking for the highest point in Idaho, I came across what I realized to be Idaho's only glacier.
Motorcyclist dies Saturday evening after wreck on I5 in Whatcom County
The cause of the wreck is under investigation.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Miller family commits $5 million for capital projects at Boise State
Boise State University in Idaho has announced a $5 million commitment from the family of Bob and Sharon Miller in support of capital improvements to the school’s sports complex. The funding will be used for the North End Zone project, a plan to redevelop the general admissions area at...
Idahoans Brave Cold Temperatures for a Great Cause [photos]
Hundreds of Idahoans braved the less than thirty-degree temperatures on New Year's Day to take the Polar Plunge. Unlike some folks recovering from too much partying welcoming in 2023, these Idahoans traveled to Lucky Peak Reservoir for a great cause. Idahoans in the Treasure Valley have been plunging in January's chilly temps for twenty years.
Why St. Luke’s made its own HMO-style insurance plan for Idaho
St. Luke’s Health System grew rapidly over the past decade — acquiring and making deals with Idaho and Oregon medical practices and hospitals. As it grew, St. Luke’s executives described a master plan to curb the costs of health care — and to ensure that care actually makes people healthier. One milestone in that plan […] The post Why St. Luke’s made its own HMO-style insurance plan for Idaho appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
One Person Killed, Another Transported to Hospital Following Single Vehicle Rollover Crash in Southern Idaho
CALDWELL, ID - On Monday, January 2, 2023 at approximately 7:47 a.m., Troopers with the Idaho State Police were dispatched to a single vehicle fatal crash on Highway 20, just north of Caldwell, ID. According to a press release from the ISP, a 38-year-old man from Parma, ID was traveling...
whatcom-news.com
3 crashes on I-5 south of Bellingham leave 1 dead and 1 charged with DUI
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to a report of a single motorcycle crash in the northbound lanes of I-5 south of the Old Fairhaven Parkway interchange about 6:05pm on Saturday, December 31st. Washington State Patrol (WSP) reported via a press memo that a 49-year-old Marysville man was...
Former coach of murdered University of Idaho student reacts to suspect’s arrest
Bryan Kohberger was arrested Friday for the murder of four University of Idaho students, among them Washington-raised Ethan Chapin. For six weeks now, people in his hometown of Conway have been anxiously waiting for a break in the case. On Friday, KIRO 7′s Lauren Donovan spoke with locals who hope Kohberger’s arrest is one step closer to justice for the Chapin family.
KTVB
Jan. 1 in Sports History - Boise State stuns Oklahoma in overtime to win Fiesta Bowl
BOISE, Idaho — Jan. 1 in Sports History:. 1902 — Michigan beats Stanford 49-0 in the first Rose Bowl. Neil Snow scores four touchdowns in a game that ends with eight minutes to play. The Wolverines earned the nickname as the “Point a Minute” team, having scored 501 points in their ten games. The next Rose Bowl game does not occur until 1916.
Popular Home Store With Locations in Idaho Closing 115 Stores
For years, the company’s name was synonymous with purchasing reliable appliances. This announcement means the end of an era in the Treasure Valley. While Sears Hometown Stores were spun off by Sears Holdings in 2012, the store’s name still stirs up memories of tearing into the Sears “Wishbook” when it showed up on your stoop in August or September. For months, you’d flip through it and circle all the things you hoped Santa would bring you for Christmas. It’s a memory totally lost on Gen Z, which has never known a day where they couldn’t log onto Amazon to add things to a wishlist with just one click.
Post Register
DeSales University on the Arrest of Bryan Kohberger
Boise, ID (CBS2) — DeSales University learned of the arrest of former student Bryan Kohberger on Friday, December 30 in connection to the University of Idaho murders. Bryan Kohberger received his bachelor's degree in 2020 and his graduate's degree in 2022 from DeSales University. A statement on the school...
New year, new baby: Meet the first baby born at St. Luke's in 2023
BOISE, Idaho — Not long after midnight, the first baby born at St. Luke's Hospital in 2023 made her appearance. Parents Jana and Abhinav welcomed baby Elora into the world at 12:15 a.m. on New Year's Day. "I had an inkling she would come before the end of the...
eastidahonews.com
3 people hospitalized in Canyon County crash
CALDWELL – Three people were hospitalized in a two-vehicle collision near Caldwell Saturday afternoon. The Idaho State Police report report the crash happened in the westbound lane of Interstate 84 near milepost 20.5 in Canyon County at 3:41 p.m. A 25-year-old Boise woman, whose name was not specified, was...
whatcom-news.com
Nooksack River levee breached during recent flooding event, repairs to begin today (Sat.)
FERNDALE, Wash. — Whatcom County has requested assistance from the US Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle District, (USACE) to repair a breached levee south of Slater Road. According to a press release from USACE, “Officials suspect the breach was caused by a combination of the heavy rain, snow melt, king tides and ice jams that led to the river overtopping the levee.”
La Conner declares state of emergency after severe flooding
LA CONNER, Wash. — City officials in the small Skagit County town of La Conner declared a state of emergency on Wednesday, after weeks of rain, melting snow and a higher than predicted king tide caused water to flood the streets. On Wednesday, family members worked to salvage what...
Which food truck is the best in Whatcom County? Vote now in our poll
From Brothers Bus Bistro, Simmering Tava, Sweet As Waffles and others, we’re seeking Whatcom County’s best food truck.
How Did No One Notice Boise Just Survived a Hurricane?
Can someone explain to me how no one noticed that the city of Boise quite literally just endured a hurricane? No, seriously. How did no one catch this? While people were enjoying their new iPhones from Santa and finding cars with big red bows in their driveways like in those stupid commercials, the state of Idaho was in the middle of a hurricane.
One of Idaho’s Most Unique New Year’s Eve Celebrations is Canceled
Believe it or not, Idaho is typically home to three of the most unique New Year’s Eve celebrations in the United States. This year that number is down to two. In Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, home of the company responsible for gifting us Easter Peeps every year, they actually drop a 400 pound replica of the marshmallow candy. Panama Beach, Florida rings in the New Year by dropping a huge beach ball. Las Cruces, New Mexico rings in the new year with a chili pepper.
Comments / 0