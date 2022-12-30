Chix, Dux sweep Zeeland Holiday basketball tournament

ZEELAND — The Zeeland teams wanted to make sure the Zeeland Holiday Tournament trophy stayed in town.

The Chix battled Coopersville into overtime before pulling out a 50-45 win on Thursday. Zeeland West had more of a blowout, beating Whitehall 67-47.

“A team like Coopersvillle … with the 2-3 zone, it’s pretty tough,” Zeeland East senior Will Baker said. “It was a low-scoring game. Every possession mattered. So eliminating turnovers was important.”

Coopersville tied the game at 36-36 with five seconds left in regulation on two free throws by Porter Kretschman.

But B.J. Walker scored seven of his game-high 19 points in overtime and Layne Risdon had a huge second half for the Chix (5-2).

“When they started making shots, the game started to blow open,” Baker said of Walker and Risdon. “They were huge for us down the stretch. The free throws at the end by Will Ver Steeg, that’s what iced the game.”

Walker, a sophomore forward, scored 36 points on Wednesday against Whitehall, which tied the Zeeland East record. The overall Zeeland High record is at least 49 points, which Jay Riemersma scored in 1991.

“For being a sophomore and scoring 36 … it’s crazy,” Baker said. “He’s playing great. He set the bar pretty high. But now it’s getting higher.”

Walker said the most he’d scored before that game was 31 when he was on JV.

“I never thought I’d have that many points in a game,” Walker said. “I’m playing pretty decent, but I think I can play even better,” Walker said. “I can aim higher.”

Walker had 16 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter and overtime. Risdon had 18 points and four rebounds. Baker didn’t score, but he had seven rebounds and three assists.

For Coopersville, Mark DeVries had 16 points and eight rebounds.

For the Dux (5-1), it was a little different game.

“That was probably the most fun we’ve had in a game all season,” junior Merritt Alderink said. “We played together the whole game. We were happy for each other when we scored.”

Alderink had 24 points and eight rebounds, Luke Bakker had 17 points and six rebounds and Deklen Klamt had 10 points and five rebounds. Orion Yant was all over the place. The lanky junior had 5 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists.

“They’ve been really, really good defenders,” Alderink said of Klamt and Yant. “In practice, they work hard. They even play through the whistle in practice. Sometimes our teammates get frustrated with them for how hard they go after the whistle. They’re great defenders.”

For Whitehall, sophomore Camden Thompson had 22 points and 11 rebounds.

Alderink said it felt good to beat Coopersville on Wednesday, too.

“It was a great feeling by beating Coopersville because the beat us by three points last year,” he said. “We knew we had to play hard against them. Against Whitehall, we had to play through contact because they are a physical and fast team.”