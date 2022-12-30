ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

The Comeback

Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals agreed among players and coaches to cancel the Monday Night Football game after the NFL delayed for over an hour in the decision after the collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after a routine hit on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins in the second quarter Read more... The post Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest

The Buffalo Bills issued an update on the health status of Damar Hamlin early Tuesday morning. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bills and Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The... The post Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports

Slumping Eagles in a world of hurt without injured QB Hurts

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Eagles are in a world of hurt without Jalen Hurts. Let’s get the bad news out of the way. For all the coachspeak from Nick Sirianni about how the Eagles win together and lose together, it’s been jarring for fans and the franchise to watch just how poorly the offense has played in consecutive losses without Hurts.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Rosburg, Broncos try to move on from officiating in KC

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Jerry Rosburg doesn't want to get fined during his two-game stint as the Broncos' interim coach. So he declined to criticize the officials for not flagging Chris Jones after he hit Russell Wilson in the head and then body-slammed him on a game-sealing fourth-down sack Sunday.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Tulane scores 16 late points, beats USC 46-45 in Cotton Bowl

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Tulane tight end Alex Bauman caught a 6-yard touchdown from Michael Pratt with 9 seconds left to cap a frantic finish by the 14th-ranked Green Wave in a 46-45 win over Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams and No. 8 Southern California in the Cotton Bowl on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Lions rout Bears 41-10 and take playoff hopes to Green Bay

DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff has played nearly mistake-free football for two months and his decision-making, along with a much-improved defense, has put the Detroit Lions in a position that seemed unfathomable at the end of October. Goff threw three touchdown passes, including two in the first half to...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

NFL, sports world reaction to injury to Bills' Damar Hamlin

—- “Bills Mafia is with you, @HamlinIsland.” — Buffalo Bills on Twitter. “Please pray for our brother.” — Bills quarterback Josh Allen on Twitter. “My prayers and thoughts go out to @HamlinIsland the Hamlin Family. I’m praying that you pull through bro. Love.” — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who was tackled by Hamlin on the play during which the Bills safety was injured.
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Penn State's Rose Bowl win: A sign of Big Ten supremacy ahead?

PASADENA, Calif. — Sean Clifford soaked it all up. The Penn State quarterback had just given the performance of a lifetime and certainly one of his best ever in the all-white uniforms that somehow shined even brighter despite rainy conditions at the 109th Granddaddy of Them All on Monday night. His 16 completions for 279 yards and a pair of touchdowns were far from any career highs, but every one of them was among the most memorable of an up-and-down career that ended by thumping No. 8 Utah 35-21 and securing the school’s first Rose Bowl victory since 1995.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
FOX Sports

No. 21 Mississippi State hosts Vescovi and No. 7 Tennessee

Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2, 0-1 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (11-2, 1-0 SEC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Tennessee hosts the No. 21 Mississippi State Bulldogs after Santiago Vescovi scored 22 points in Tennessee's 63-59 victory over the Ole Miss Rebels. The Volunteers are 6-0 in home games. Tennessee averages 73.8 points...
KNOXVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

Purdue tightens grip on No. 1 in men's basketball AP Top 25

Purdue solidified its No. 1 ranking in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll following UConn’s first loss of the season, while No. 23 Charleston moved into the rankings for the first time in 20 years. The Boilermakers remained No. 1 for the fourth straight week, receiving all...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX Sports

Houston hosts Dallas after Doncic's 51-point performance

Dallas Mavericks (21-16, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (10-26, 15th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the Houston Rockets after Luka Doncic scored 51 points in the Mavericks' 126-125 win over the San Antonio Spurs. The Rockets are 1-6 against Southwest Division teams. Houston ranks...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

James pours in 43 as Lakers hold off Hornets, 121-115

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LeBron James scored 43 points to pull within 500 of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career scoring record, and the Los Angeles Lakers avenged last month’s home loss to the Charlotte Hornets with a 121-115 victory Monday night. James had two dunks on alley-oops, including...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Calvin leads Wright State against IUPUI after 31-point outing

Wright State Raiders (7-7, 0-3 Horizon) at IUPUI Jaguars (3-11, 0-3 Horizon) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: IUPUI -15; over/under is 137. BOTTOM LINE: Wright State visits the IUPUI Jaguars after Trey Calvin scored 31 points in Wright State's 78-64 loss to the Northern Kentucky Norse. The Jaguars have gone 2-2 in...
FAIRBORN, OH

