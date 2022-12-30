Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Delta Offers $8K in Vouchers to Passengers, a Family of Three from Nashville Agree, But Then Don't Get Compensated $24KZack LoveNashville, TN
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In TennesseeLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Cheating Girlfriend Humiliated in Front of Parents After Boyfriend Confronts Her in Crazy WayBriana B.Nashville, TN
Williamson Educators Nominated for National HonorAdvocate AndyWilliamson County, TN
Dollar General Makes $100,000 Donation to Sumner County SchoolsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Related
Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed
The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals agreed among players and coaches to cancel the Monday Night Football game after the NFL delayed for over an hour in the decision after the collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after a routine hit on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins in the second quarter Read more... The post Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Opinion: NFL's response to Damar Hamlin situation a shameful new low
The look on Josh Allen’s face is the image we will remember most from this evening. His hands were cupped over his nose and mouth, but his eyes revealed a story that was also reflected by his teammates’ reactions: they were afraid that Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s life was in danger.
Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest
The Buffalo Bills issued an update on the health status of Damar Hamlin early Tuesday morning. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bills and Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The... The post Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports
Howie Long on why Derek Carr is no longer the Raiders' starter and why he can't be in the building | FOX NFL Sunday
Howie Long breaks down why Las Vegas is playing the rest of the season without Derek Carr and why the QB isn't with the team. If Carr gets hurts, then the Raiders would owe Carr $40 million dollars.
FOX Sports
With the Eagles and Cowboys being playoff locks, can the Giants and Commanders secure playoff berths? | FOX NFL Sunday
Things got interesting in the NFC East last week when the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Philadelphia Eagles. Both teams are sure playoff locks. Carson Wentz is back to starting for the Washington Commanders. Will he be ready to lead them to a playoff berth?
FOX Sports
Slumping Eagles in a world of hurt without injured QB Hurts
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Eagles are in a world of hurt without Jalen Hurts. Let’s get the bad news out of the way. For all the coachspeak from Nick Sirianni about how the Eagles win together and lose together, it’s been jarring for fans and the franchise to watch just how poorly the offense has played in consecutive losses without Hurts.
FOX Sports
Rosburg, Broncos try to move on from officiating in KC
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Jerry Rosburg doesn't want to get fined during his two-game stint as the Broncos' interim coach. So he declined to criticize the officials for not flagging Chris Jones after he hit Russell Wilson in the head and then body-slammed him on a game-sealing fourth-down sack Sunday.
FOX Sports
Sean Clifford saves best for last as No. 11 Penn State rolls to Rose Bowl win
PASADENA, Calif. — Sean Clifford has been through plenty during the course of his career at Penn State. Through good times and bad, the face of the program has just about heard it all regarding his play amid a turbulent couple of seasons in Happy Valley. In the final...
FOX Sports
'That's Seattle football right there'- Geno Smith praises the Seahawks defense that led to critical victory against the Jets
Seattle Seahawks' Geno Smith gives his high praises to the team's defensive line and Kenneth Walker who had an amazing performance against the Jets. Smith ended the game throwing for 183 yard and two touchdowns in a huge 23-6 win over the Jets, knocking their chances out of the playoffs.
FOX Sports
Tulane scores 16 late points, beats USC 46-45 in Cotton Bowl
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Tulane tight end Alex Bauman caught a 6-yard touchdown from Michael Pratt with 9 seconds left to cap a frantic finish by the 14th-ranked Green Wave in a 46-45 win over Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams and No. 8 Southern California in the Cotton Bowl on Monday.
FOX Sports
Lions rout Bears 41-10 and take playoff hopes to Green Bay
DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff has played nearly mistake-free football for two months and his decision-making, along with a much-improved defense, has put the Detroit Lions in a position that seemed unfathomable at the end of October. Goff threw three touchdown passes, including two in the first half to...
FOX Sports
NFL, sports world reaction to injury to Bills' Damar Hamlin
—- “Bills Mafia is with you, @HamlinIsland.” — Buffalo Bills on Twitter. “Please pray for our brother.” — Bills quarterback Josh Allen on Twitter. “My prayers and thoughts go out to @HamlinIsland the Hamlin Family. I’m praying that you pull through bro. Love.” — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who was tackled by Hamlin on the play during which the Bills safety was injured.
FOX Sports
Penn State's Rose Bowl win: A sign of Big Ten supremacy ahead?
PASADENA, Calif. — Sean Clifford soaked it all up. The Penn State quarterback had just given the performance of a lifetime and certainly one of his best ever in the all-white uniforms that somehow shined even brighter despite rainy conditions at the 109th Granddaddy of Them All on Monday night. His 16 completions for 279 yards and a pair of touchdowns were far from any career highs, but every one of them was among the most memorable of an up-and-down career that ended by thumping No. 8 Utah 35-21 and securing the school’s first Rose Bowl victory since 1995.
FOX Sports
No. 21 Mississippi State hosts Vescovi and No. 7 Tennessee
Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2, 0-1 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (11-2, 1-0 SEC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Tennessee hosts the No. 21 Mississippi State Bulldogs after Santiago Vescovi scored 22 points in Tennessee's 63-59 victory over the Ole Miss Rebels. The Volunteers are 6-0 in home games. Tennessee averages 73.8 points...
FOX Sports
Purdue tightens grip on No. 1 in men's basketball AP Top 25
Purdue solidified its No. 1 ranking in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll following UConn’s first loss of the season, while No. 23 Charleston moved into the rankings for the first time in 20 years. The Boilermakers remained No. 1 for the fourth straight week, receiving all...
FOX Sports
Houston hosts Dallas after Doncic's 51-point performance
Dallas Mavericks (21-16, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (10-26, 15th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the Houston Rockets after Luka Doncic scored 51 points in the Mavericks' 126-125 win over the San Antonio Spurs. The Rockets are 1-6 against Southwest Division teams. Houston ranks...
FOX Sports
James pours in 43 as Lakers hold off Hornets, 121-115
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LeBron James scored 43 points to pull within 500 of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career scoring record, and the Los Angeles Lakers avenged last month’s home loss to the Charlotte Hornets with a 121-115 victory Monday night. James had two dunks on alley-oops, including...
FOX Sports
Calvin leads Wright State against IUPUI after 31-point outing
Wright State Raiders (7-7, 0-3 Horizon) at IUPUI Jaguars (3-11, 0-3 Horizon) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: IUPUI -15; over/under is 137. BOTTOM LINE: Wright State visits the IUPUI Jaguars after Trey Calvin scored 31 points in Wright State's 78-64 loss to the Northern Kentucky Norse. The Jaguars have gone 2-2 in...
Comments / 0