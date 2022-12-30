PASADENA, Calif. — Sean Clifford soaked it all up. The Penn State quarterback had just given the performance of a lifetime and certainly one of his best ever in the all-white uniforms that somehow shined even brighter despite rainy conditions at the 109th Granddaddy of Them All on Monday night. His 16 completions for 279 yards and a pair of touchdowns were far from any career highs, but every one of them was among the most memorable of an up-and-down career that ended by thumping No. 8 Utah 35-21 and securing the school’s first Rose Bowl victory since 1995.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO