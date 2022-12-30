ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA suspends 11 players involved in Pistons-Magic brawl

By David Scott
New York Post
 4 days ago

The NBA on Thursday suspended 11 players for their involvement in the Pistons-Magic fight on Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski .

Three players were ejected in the brawl, including Orlando’s Mortiz Wagner for a flagrant foul that sparked the incident, while Detroit’s Killian Hayes and Hamadou Diallo were punished for their actions during the brawl.

Malice at Little Caesars Arena 😳

Magic and Pistons rough up each other after Moe Wagner shoved Killian Hayes.

🎥 @BallySportsFL pic.twitter.com/77sx09pDSo

— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) December 29, 2022

Wagner appeared to push Hayes out of bounds, which Hayes responded to with a sucker punch, which may have knocked Wagner out.

According to Wojnarowski, Hayes is suspended for three games, Wagner for two, and Diallo for one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HYY5s_0jyIJ4gO00
The NBA handed down 11 suspensions to players involved in the Pistons-Magic brawl.
USA TODAY Sports

On top of the three ejected players, eight more were given one-game suspensions for leaving the bench. Cole Anthony, RJ Hampton, Gary Harris, Kevon Harris, Admiral Schofield, Franz Wagner, Mo Bamba and Wendell Carter Jr., all Magic players, rounded out the list.

New York Post

