Tennessee Titans show promise in Joshua Dobbs' debut, still lose sixth straight vs. Cowboys

Joshua Dobbs gave the Tennessee Titans more than they'd been getting at quarterback, but that still wasn't enough to end the losing streak.

The Titans lost 27-13 to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday at Nissan Stadium, their sixth straight loss. This sets the Titans (7-9) up for a win-or-go-home regular-season finale next weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars with the AFC division title at stake.

Dobbs, whom the Titans signed off the Detroit Lions' practice squad on Dec. 21, made an impression in his first NFL start, throwing for 232 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Playing behind an offensive line missing four starters and alongside a running back room missing Derrick Henry and Dontrell Hilliard, Dobbs found receivers Treylon Burks and Racey McMath for big plays downfield but also turned the ball over twice.

Henry was one of seven Titans starters who sat out Thursday's game who otherwise might have been able to play had this game affected the Titans' playoff picture. Other players in that camp included defensive linemen Jeffery Simmons and Denico Autry, cornerback Kristian Fulton and offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere.

Dobbs started in place of rookie Malik Willis, who struggled in his three starts this season. Willis was available as the backup but did not enter the game. Willis and Dobbs will be the Titans' available quarterbacks for the game in Jacksonville after the Titans put Ryan Tannehill on injured reserve Thursday.

The six-game losing streak matches the Titans' longest since 2015.

What Joshua Dobbs gave the Titans

At times, Dobbs fell victim to some of the same struggles all Titans quarterbacks have this season. Shoddy pass protection led to sacks and two fumbles, one he lost, and his pass catchers didn't help him out on a few plays that ended in drops or receivers falling down. But Dobbs played decisive, in-rhythm football as a contrast to the difficulties Willis had processing plays quickly.

Dobbs showed a willingness to throw downfield, did a good job of finding his first reads in space and was able to get the ball to open receivers without hesitation. He wasn't perfect. He was inaccurate on a few throws, was intercepted once and was nearly intercepted a couple of more times on passes that looked like they could've been miscommunications with receivers he'd only been teammates with for eight days.

But Dobbs threw for more yards in the first half than Willis threw for in any of his three starts. He had an opportunity and helped lead a bunch of backups in a close game against a Super Bowl contender. That's progress for the Titans' quarterback room.

The penalty problem

Penalties have hindered the Titans on offense throughout their losing streak, but Thursday the defense got in on the untimely mistakes. The Titans were flagged 10 times for 124 yards, much of which came on a 51-yard pass interference penalty called against Tre Avery on a Cowboys third-and-19 that turned a would-be punt into a Dallas touchdown on the next play.

The offense wasn't faultless. Left tackle Dennis Daley was flagged for false starts on a pair of fourth downs with the offense on the field.

The Titans' penalty yardage was a season high and was the most the Titans had been flagged for since Oct. 31 of last season against the Indianapolis Colts.

Kevin Byard keeps things interesting

As one of the few regular starters the Titans had on their defense Thursday, safety Kevin Byard took things into his own hands. Byard, who was vocal about how much he wanted to play this week despite the Titans resting seven other starters, intercepted Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott twice, setting up a pair of Titans field goals.

Between Byard's interceptions and a Teair Tart fumble recovery, the Titans turned over the Cowboys three times, their first three-turnover performance since Oct. 23.

The Titans conclude the regular season next week against the Jaguars with a postseason spot on the line. The day and time of the game has not yet been announced by the NFL.

Nick Suss is the Titans beat writer for The Tennessean. Contact Nick at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow Nick on Twitter @nicksuss.