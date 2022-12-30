ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox47.com

Tractor likely started large fire at farm outside of Sun Prairie

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A large fire at Statz Brothers Farm outside of Sun Prairie was likely started by a tractor, Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue officials said Saturday. Crews were called to the farm in the 6000 block of County Highway VV after a fire was reported in a storage shed. Crews from 11 different fire departments and four EMS agencies were on scene for over eight hours working to put out the fire.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
fox47.com

Madison, Beloit Christmas tree collection begins Jan. 3

MADISON, Wis. — With the presents unwrapped, Christmas time is wrapping up. That means it’s time to dispose of your Christmas tree. Tree collection in Madison is set to being on Jan. 3. The second and final collection round will begin on Jan. 17. Both collections are weather dependent.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Officials say suspect in Walworth Co. chase reached speeds over 100 mph

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — Walworth County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Saturday after they said he reached speeds over 100 mph during a chase. Officials said the 55-year-old Illinois man was driving well below the speed limit on I-43 near Bowers Road around 11:10 a.m. The vehicle was swerving in its lane and blocking traffic.
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
fox47.com

Hoo's Woods Raptor Center releases rehabilitated bald eagle on New Year's Day

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. — The new year means a new lease on life for a bald eagle that spent two months recovering from a shoulder injury. Onlookers watched and cheered as the rehabilitated juvenile bald eagle named Holly set flight at noon Sunday from the Koshkonong Mounds Golf Course near Fort Atkinson. Milton-based Hoo’s Woods Raptor Center released Holly two months after she was found injured in Jackson County.
FORT ATKINSON, WI
fox47.com

Teachers at Platteville school restore classrooms after pipe bursts

PLATTEVILLE, Wis.- Over Christmas Eve and Day, a burst pipe poured water into Neal Wilkins Early Learning Center in Platteville, affecting 9 classrooms and destroying many supplies days before students return from break. “It’s, it’s not supposed to look like this,” said kindergarten teacher Liz Weittenhiller, sifting through her now...
PLATTEVILLE, WI
fox47.com

Goodman Foundation gives $250K to fund new Centro Hispano site

MADISON, Wis. — Centro Hispano’s vision of opening a new facility on Madison’s south side took another step forward Monday. The Goodman Foundation announced a $250,000 for Campaign CENTRO, bringing the group closer to its $20 million goal. The campaign has already raised $16 million, and Centro hoped to wrap thing up by the end of the year.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

First babies of new year born at Madison hospitals

MADISON, Wis. — Some Madison area parents are starting 2023 with new bundles of joy. At 1:53 a.m., Anna Davila and Evan Schnaitman welcomed baby Jack to the world. The 7 pound, 7 ounce baby is the couple’s second child. “His older brother Nico has a due date...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy