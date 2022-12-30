Suffolk police investigate armed robbery at 7-Eleven
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven Thursday night in Suffolk.
According to police, the call for the robbery occurred at 9:25 p.m. at the 7-Eleven located on Portsmouth Blvd. Officers learned that a man entered the store, produced a gun to the clerk and demanded money. The suspect then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.
Police say the suspect is described as being a Black man, 5’10” to 6’0″ tall, and 140 pounds. The suspect was last seen wearing a black ski mask, black hoodie, black sweatpants with a white t-shirt underneath and black running shoes.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
