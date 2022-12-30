Read full article on original website
Chicago Starts to Gain Daylight Faster as Calendar Hits 2023
Even if Chicago-area residents haven’t realized it, days have slowly been getting longer for nearly two weeks now, but the pace is about to accelerate, with 10 hours of daylight in the cards by month’s end. The Northern Hemisphere has been gaining a few seconds of daylight per...
Data: Chicago one of America’s loneliest cities
"Are you lonesome tonight?" Data reveals loneliest cities in America. (KSNF/KODE | WGN) Whether it’s your neighbor, a relative, or a coworker, there’s a good chance you know someone who lives alone. In fact, more than 36 million Americans, or 29% of all U.S. households, are one-person households, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
CTA Buses Rerouted Away From Lake Michigan Amid ‘Severe Weather' Conditions
The Chicago Transit Authority has rerouted buses from four different routes away from the outer lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Drive because of hazardous travel conditions Monday, the agency says. According to an alert from the CTA, buses on the Jackson Park Express, Jeffery Jump, Inner Lake Shore/Michigan Express and...
New coronavirus strain causes 'double-whammy' of concern for Chicago epidemiologist
CHICAGO (CBS) – Just in time for the new year, a new omicron strain is spreading fast in parts of the U.S.CBS 2's Noel Brennan learned that doctors in Illinois are concerned about this new coronavirus variant.All eyes are on the northeastern part of the country, where the new strain already accounts for the majority of new cases. The number of cases in the Chicago region have double in the last week.The name XBB.1.5 may be new, but this coronavirus variant spreads in a familiar way."We've seen the prevalence increasing in the U.S. week over week," said University of Illinois...
travellemming.com
Chicago Food Guide (21 Dishes to Try According to a Local)
Let’s be real, the food in Chicago is next level. It’s a world-class city with so much to see and do, and yet you really could come here just for the food. I’ve lived in Chicago for 5 years and have experienced a ton of Chicago restaurants – I can honestly say it’s a paradise for foodies. And it’s not all about deep-dish pizza either, there are tons of other Chicago-specific foods to try as well.
Major storm system impacts Midwest
Storm system moves out of the Rockies into the Plains. Low pressure pounding the Rockies with heavy snows will move east into Kansas, deepening and slowly moving NE toward Iowa. Southerly winds pull moisture-laden mild air out of the Gulf of Mexico up the Mississippi Valley. A broad area of showers and t-storms will develop from the Gulf north to the Ohio River Valley, reaching our area by Monday evening. Heavy rains with embedded thunder will bring over an inch of rain across the Chicago area Monday night, followed by near record warmth Tuesday.
COVID-19 cases surge in 16 Black zip codes amid high-risk warning
A Crusader analysis shows the positivity rates in 16 Black zip codes on December 26 jumped to the highest level in two weeks, as rising cases force city officials to urge residents to get vaccinated and wear masks in public settings. With anticipated upcoming vaccination clinics, Chicago is on the...
cwbchicago.com
Mail theft is ‘the new hustle in urban America’ expert warns as another mail carrier is robbed in Logan Square
Chicago — A US Postal Service mail carrier was robbed by two men in Logan Square on Friday evening, the latest crime in an ongoing assault on the mail system in Chicago. “Never put anything into the postal system unless you are comfortable with it landing in the hands of criminals instead of at its intended destination,” advised an investigative source.
Chicago Skyway toll prices to increase in 2023
Starting Sunday, it will now cost $6.60 each way, for vehicles with two axles.
Chicago yet to compile list of approved tow companies
CHICAGO (CBS) – A state law requiring police to use a list of approved tow companies for drivers involved in accidents or whose cars break down now applies in Chicago.But the CBS 2 Investigators have learned there is no list yet.One alderman said discussions are underway with United Road Towing, also known as E&R. The company already has a contract with the city to tow cars violating the city's snow parking ban."We're talking to our current vendor, one vendor right now, and CPD to figure out with the current vendor that we have, do they have the capacity to perform the towns until that contract expires?" said Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th). "And then the entity responsible for procuring this contract can take a look at changing the language to include rotation.""That doesn't make any sense," said Roy McGinty, of Professional Towing & Recovery Operators, a statewide organization. "Why not give small businesses a chance to compete in the marketplace for this business like they do everywhere else?"The Department of Streets and Sanitation said it's asked the city's law department to review the law and determine if the changes apply to Chicago.
Dates Set For 2023 Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place
The 2023 Chicago Auto Show is almost here, with February dates set for the annual show. The auto show is billed as the largest motor exhibition in North America, and organizers anticipate this year's event to be similar to pre-pandemic iterations as fan-favorite events will return across multiple halls of the convention center, including the north exhibit hall.
Southwest flight from Chicago to Phoenix makes emergency landing in Milwaukee
A Southwest Airlines plane that left Midway Airport for Phoenix Wednesday afternoon was forced to make an emergency landing in Milwaukee.
Women, dog kicked off Amtrak train in viral video
It happened after officials say their small dog — a Pomeranian — was disturbing other riders
Chicago Officials are Furious at Mayor Lightfoot and Her Actions
After announcing asking for $53.5 million, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is angering some political representatives. They wonder if there will be more financial requests to help migrants bussed in from Texas.
What has been Chicago’s snowiest New Year’s Day?
What has been Chicago’s snowiest New Year’s Day?. Over the course of the city’s snow climatology, which dates back to the winter of 1884-85, a total of 43.0 inches have fallen on New Year’s Day, including the 3.2 inches of snow that fell a year ago on January 1, 2022. Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski reports that there has never been a super snowstorm on the holiday with just 5.0 inches on the city’s snowiest New Year’s Day in 1918. In terms of greatest snow depth, the deepest snow cover to start the year was 17 inches in 2001.
nomadlawyer.org
The 05 Safest Places to Live in Chicago
Safest Places to Live in Chicago: With its famous deep-dish pizzas, towering skyscrapers, art galleries, an impressive park system, and intriguing museums, Chicago is a thriving city that offers the perfect blend of natural surroundings with modern amenities to its residents. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click Here“....
You Won’t Believe Why Illinois Fast Food Worker Shot His Manager
Fast food manager is shot for calling out his lazy employee. Bad Managers, Employees, And Co-Workers At Jobs In Illinois. I don't care where you work or what kind of job you have. You're always going to run into bad people. It could be a horrible boss. There are the possibilities of awful employees. Don't forget about terrible co-workers. It makes for a miserable experience. We've all been through it. Of course, it can make you mad. Hopefully, not angry enough to do something foolish.
fox32chicago.com
Man falls from third floor of building near Chicago's downtown area: police
CHICAGO - A man was hospitalized in critical condition Monday night after falling from the third floor of a building in Chicago's Near North Side neighborhood. Around 7:52 p.m., police say officers were responding to a residential trespass in the 500 block of West Elm Street when they were waved down by a witness who saw an unknown man on the fifth floor balcony of a building jumping down to lower level balconies.
20 Years Ago: Creed Plays Disastrous Concert in Chicago
It wouldn't be official for another year and a half, but Creed effectively ended Dec. 29, 2002 on stage in suburban Chicago. The quartet's concert at the AllState Arena in Rosemont, Ill., (formerly known as the Rosemont Arena) has become a legend the band members would just as soon forget. Frontman Scott Stapp was, by his own admission, "whacked out on" the powerful anti-inflammatory Prednisone, which he'd been taking to help heal from injuries suffered in a car accident the previous April. It left him bloated and tired -- "exhausted," in his words -- and he didn't help matters by drinking a considerable amount of whiskey before the show.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 17, shot while pumping gas on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot while pumping gas early Tuesday in the Cragin neighborhood. The 17-year-old was pumping gas around 12:11 a.m. in the 2900 block of North Cicero Avenue when gunfire broke out and he was struck in the shoulder, police said. Paramedics took the teen to...
