WBB: North Carolina at Virginia Tech
Highlights and reaction from Virginia Tech's Top 15 match-up against North Carolina from Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg. Highlights and reaction from Virginia Tech's Top 15 match-up against North Carolina from Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg. Oh baby! Virginia Baptist hospital welcomes their …. A monumental start to 2023 for one Lynchburg...
Lynchburg Structure fire causes extensive damage to home
Lynchburg Fire Department says they responded to an unoccupied home just before 1 p.m. after getting a call from the property owner who lives next door. Lynchburg Structure fire causes extensive damage …. Lynchburg Fire Department says they responded to an unoccupied home just before 1 p.m. after getting a...
Lynchburg police pursuit ends in officer involved shooting
A shooting involving three officers is under investigation by Virginia State Police after a driver led police on a chase and crashed into another vehicle. Lynchburg police pursuit ends in officer involved …. A shooting involving three officers is under investigation by Virginia State Police after a driver led police...
Officials search for two men in Smith Mountain Lake
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia Conservation Police are searching for two men that went overboard on Monday, Jan. 2 in the Smith Mountain Lake area near the Anthony Ford Boat ramp in Penhook. First Sergeant Tim Dooley told WFXR says their agency received a call that two men...
Roanoke businesses react to 2023 minimum wage increase
At the start of the new year, Virginia's minimum wage jumped by a dollar. Roanoke businesses react to 2023 minimum wage increase. At the start of the new year, Virginia's minimum wage jumped by a dollar. Officials search for two men in Smith Mountain Lake. Virginia Conservation Police are searching...
Fire Marshal investigating home fire in Rocky Mount
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A house fire is under investigation after crews responded to Taylor Tree Road in Rocky Mount. The Franklin County Department of Public Safety says on Dec. 29 around 9 p.m. a call came in for a house fire. Firefighters say when crews got there they found a one-story home fully covered in flames.
Oh baby! Virginia Baptist hospital welcomes their first baby of 2023– Eleni Paige.
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — A monumental start to 2023 for one Lynchburg couple as their new baby girl is among the first-born babies of the year. Kera and Anthony welcomed baby “Eleni Paige” around 2 a.m. on January 1. Making her the first baby born this year at Virginia Baptist hospital. Eleni came in at eight pounds and four ounces. Both the newborn and mother are doing well.
2023--experts share tips on staying safe while ringing in the new year
There are a few things to keep in mind as we say goodbye to 2022, but experts say one of the biggest concerns on New Year's Eve are alcohol-related incidents—they're encouraging the community to have a plan, before popping the bubbly. 2023–experts share tips on staying safe while ringing...
Shooting injures 2 juveniles in Roanoke: RPD
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting that they say seriously injured 2 juveniles. The Roanoke Police Department (RPD) says the shooting happened on New Years’ Eve at approximately 11:10 p.m. in the 2800 block of Melrose Ave. NW. Responding officers say they found the two juveniles outside and inside of a business in that area with gunshot wounds.
Lane closed after a vehicle crash on I-81 in Rockbridge Co.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Drivers traveling on Interstate 81 south in Rockbridge County can expect delays because of a vehicle crash at mile marker 183 near Lexington, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT). VDOT says the southbound left shoulder and lane are closed at this time....
House fire under investigation in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Fire Department says they are currently on the scene of a structure fire. Firefighters say the fire is in the 400 block of Holly Street and parts of Pansy St., Hawes St., and a lane of Bedford Ave. are closed at this time.
RPD investigating aggravated assault on New Years Morning
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A man has been hospitalized with a serious injury from a gunshot in Roanoke. The Roanoke Police Department (RPD) says the incident happened on New Year’s Day at 4:56 a.m. in the 3600 block of Williamson Rd NE. Police say when they arrived they found the man with a gunshot wound that didn’t appear to be life-threatening but serious. They say the man is not cooperating with the investigation and a preliminary investigation shows the man walked to the area after being shot. He was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial hospital.
Multi-vehicle crash cleared on I-77 in Wythe Co.
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says drivers traveling on Interstate 77 north can expect delays because of a multi-vehicle crash at mile marker 31.8 in Wythe County. The department says traffic is backed up over five miles. Drivers traveling in this area are...
Man arrested after Police presence in Radford
UPDATE 1/2 9:14 A.M.: Radford police have named the suspect in the five-hour standoff on New Years’ day as 20-year-old Jonathan N. Jarels. Officers say they responded to the 200 block of Second Street on New Years’ day for reports of a man threatening to shoot law enforcement and himself if police were called to his home.
13 Massie’s Mobile Home Park tenants head to Montgomery Co. court; Suing owners for water cut-off
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — More than a dozen tenants at Massie’s Mobile Home Park and Christiansburg-based Southwest Virginia Legal are headed to Montgomery County General District Court on Friday, Jan. 6, for a scheduled hearing against their trailer park’s current owners. “I’m looking for respect, and for...
Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — An officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg is currently under investigation by Virginia State Police (VSP). The Lynchburg Police Department says the shooting happened on New Year’s Eve at 11:19 p.m. when officers attempted to stop a Chrysler sedan that they say almost struck two pedestrians in the area of Main St. The driver fled police and a vehicle pursuit started.
Woman taken into custody after escaping deputies: Campbell Co.
UPDATE 3:03 P.M.: After escaping from custody, 40-year-old Crystal Meyers Torrence was captured by the Altavista Police Department. Campbell County Sheriff’s Office was searching for Torrence after she escaped from custody and ran into the woods near the 600 block of Bear Creek Road on Monday. Altavista Police report...
Firefighter found dead in Bedford Co. Pond
BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford County Department of Fire and Rescue reports that a firefighter was found dead in a pond on Friday night. Officials say the firefighter has been identified as Lt. Mel Nowlin, a long-time volunteer with the Big Island Volunteer Fire Company. Not only was he a volunteer firefighter but the company’s secretary and treasurer as well.
