ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Unseasonably warm weather will close out this year, with an increased threat for winter weather as we ring in the New Year. While previous significant storms in Southcentral Alaska brought multiple inches of snowfall, this upcoming storm will be entering a warmer environment. It will also be bringing an even stronger push of warm air and plenty of moisture with it. As a result, there will be multiple forms of precipitation that occur on Sunday and Monday. To help with planning for New Year’s activities, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for a combination of light snow and freezing rain for Anchorage, the western Kenai Peninsula, the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, and the Copper River Basin for Sunday. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the eastern Kenai Peninsula and western Prince William Sound where snow will be heaviest, perhaps up to 2 feet, for elevations above 1,000 feet, including Turnagain Pass.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 4 DAYS AGO