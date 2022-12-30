Read full article on original website
2023 kicks off with warm conditions for many Alaskans
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage hit a high temperature of 35 degrees on Jan.1, followed by a high of 38 on Jan. 2. This is the warmest the city has been in more than seven weeks. Several areas in Southcentral topped out in the 40s with more areas seeing rain than snow.
Warm and active weather contributing to avalanche danger across Southcentral Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For several hours now, many across Southcentral Alaska are continuing to see temperatures remain above freezing. This extended period of warmth that Southcentral is seeing could lead to slick and slushy conditions on the road. While no records look to be in jeopardy, 2023 will continue the warm trend, which is where we ended December of last year.
Holiday storm arrives New Year’s Eve
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Saturday night marks the end of 2022 and that milestone often comes with revelry and celebrations of the coming year. Just be aware that there will be a large and vigorous low loaded with moisture moving in as the evening gets underway. Winter weather advisories for rain, freezing rain, snow, sleet and strong winds will impact most of Southcentral Alaska, the north gulf coast and Southeast Alaska.
Alaska News Nightly: Monday, January 2, 2023
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Monday on Alaska News Nightly:. Alaskans wonder if high grocery prices will continue in the new...
First Alert: High surf warning issued for most north, west shores
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high surf warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday for most north and west-facing shorelines as a swell was forecast to rise rapidly and peak Monday. The National Weather Service in Honolulu issued the warning for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu...
Dwindling supply of quality sealskins putting Alaskan’s livelihoods in jeopardy
KETCHIKAN, Alaska (KTUU) - Subsistence hunting is a big part of Alaska Native life and culture, and also a big part of why so many seals are harvested for meat, but instead of saving sealskin, as they normally would, many hunters are not using it. Additionally, there’s a lack of...
Changes coming to Alaska in 2023: Minimum wage and popular Grizzly Bear license plate - clipped version
Traditional Tlingit regalia - made by her late grandmother and worn through generations of dancing and celebrations - were among the items stolen when Taija Revels home was broken into over the holidays. 2022 Holiday travel season leaves lessons to be learned - clipped version. Updated: 6 hours ago. During...
Growing confidence for wintry mix into New Year’s Day
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Unseasonably warm weather will close out this year, with an increased threat for winter weather as we ring in the New Year. While previous significant storms in Southcentral Alaska brought multiple inches of snowfall, this upcoming storm will be entering a warmer environment. It will also be bringing an even stronger push of warm air and plenty of moisture with it. As a result, there will be multiple forms of precipitation that occur on Sunday and Monday. To help with planning for New Year’s activities, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for a combination of light snow and freezing rain for Anchorage, the western Kenai Peninsula, the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, and the Copper River Basin for Sunday. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the eastern Kenai Peninsula and western Prince William Sound where snow will be heaviest, perhaps up to 2 feet, for elevations above 1,000 feet, including Turnagain Pass.
Live blog: Updates on weather, road conditions across Colorado
Very slick roads overnight with snow diminishing in the metro area by dawn, says Denver7 Chief Meteorologist Mike Nelson.
Unraveling The Unexplained: The Mysterious Disappearance of Thousands in the Alaska Triangle
Have you ever heard of the Alaska Triangle? Most people haven’t, but it is a mysterious region in Alaska that has been the site of thousands of unexplained disappearances. Since the 1940s, airplanes, boats, and hikers have vanished without a trace, and, to this day, the causes of these disappearances remain largely unknown.
Midday Report December 30, 2022
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Reexamination of a cold case in Bethel has resulted in an arrest. Inflation is hitting everyday Alaskans at the grocery store. And a new hazard map in Juneau shows much of downtown in moderate to severe danger of landslides or avalanches.
Messy 2022 holiday travel leaves lessons learned
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The lines that stretched around the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport kiosk desk and terminals have vanished as the 2022 holiday travel season wraps up. For many passengers, it marks the conclusion of a messy season of travel which was filled with numerous canceled flights, snoozes...
Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Western Kenai Peninsula Beginning Saturday Night
The National Weather Service in Anchorage has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect Midnight Saturday, December 31st, through late Sunday night, January 1st, for the Western Kenai Peninsula, including the cities of Kenai, Soldotna, Homer, and Cooper Landing. According to the the National Weather Service, mixed precipitation is expected....
Strong Low To Bring Winds And Wintry Mix To Southcentral This Weekend
The National Weather Service in Anchorage has issued a special weather statement as they monitor the potential for an impactful weather event to occur across Southcentral this weekend. According to the the National Weather Service, a storm-force low will enter the northern Gulf of Alaska Saturday afternoon through the evening,...
Watch: Alaska Woman Wakes Up to Find Massive Bear Prints Surrounding Home
An Alaskan woman found something incredibly cool but very creepy outside of her home recently when she stepped outside into the snow one morning. Sure, waking up in Alaska this time of year means you will be staring at some stark white snow. However, not many people expect to see a set of large bear paw prints in the snow surrounding their homes. The Alaskan woman caught the creepy sight on video shortly after she discovered the prints, posting the video on TikTok.
New license plate, increased minimum wage in 2023
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskans will enter 2023 with a higher minimum wage and a newly-available license plate. Effective Jan. 1, the Alaska minimum wage increased to $10.84 per hour, and the grizzly bear license plate is getting an update. According to the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development,...
Anchorage Baptist Temple changes its name to Mountain City Church
The well-known Anchorage Baptist Temple, which was founded before Alaska Statehood, has adopted a new name: Mountain City Church. Anchorage Christian School will become Mountain City Christian Academy. “The church will change its name to match its expanding vision – transforming every Alaskan with the salt, light, and love of...
2 charged following fatal house fire in Southwest Alaska
UPPER KALSKAG, Alaska (KTUU) - A Kalskag man has been charged with murder and arson, among other charges, following the deaths of two people who were discovered among the remains of a house fire in Upper Kalskag last week. According to Alaska State Troopers, 26-year-old Levi D. Levi was charged...
MDT warns drivers to adhere to road closures
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation is underscoring how important it is for you not to venture out on closed roads in our state. Crews are sending out new pictures of how high the snow can get over some of our roadways. It takes heavy and large machinery to break through it and blow it out.
2 killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana, Colorado
COOKE CITY, Mont. (AP) — Two people were killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana and Colorado after heavy snow blanketed much of the West. Forecasters with the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center say two snowmobilers from Washington were headed uphill near Daisy Pass north of Cooke City, Montana, when one of them triggered a large slide and was swept about 600 vertical feet (183 vertical meters).
