WDTV
Remains of human fetus found behind building in Buckhannon
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are investigating after human remains of a fetus were found behind a building in Buckhannon. Chief Matt Gregory of the Buckhannon Police Department said the remains were found Monday evening around 8 p.m., according to a release from the BPD. Officers received a call alleging...
WDTV
Motorcyclist reached speeds in excess of 130mph during pursuit, sheriff says
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was arrestd after he sped away from a deputy and later crashed a motorcycle into a patrol car, authorities said. Just before noon Friday, an Upshur County deputy attempted to stop a motorcyclist on Rt. 33 near Mt. Nebo Rd. When the driver, identified...
Randolph Co. burglary investigation leads to 3 arrests
Three people have been arrested after deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff's Department investigated a burglary and the disappearance of two juveniles.
Salem family loses everything in mobile home fire
While a winter storm hit West Virginia on the morning of Dec. 23, first responders in the Doddridge and Harrison County area responded to a mobile home fire on Buffalo Calf Road.
Barbour River Rats hosts polar plunge for local EMS
The Barbour River Rats hosted their annual polar plunge to benefit the Barbour County Emergency Squad and help with the rising cost of services.
Motorcyclist arrested after chase leads to Rt. 33 crash
A motorcyclist has been arrested after attempting to flee an officer on Route 33 West.
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Webster County, Mineral County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM unless otherwise noted.
Arrests made after juvenile supplied with meth, residence robbed
ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The investigation of a December burglary has led to a number of charges issued for several individuals, at least one of whom had been actively supplying one or more juveniles with methamphetamine. According to Deputy Pingley of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation into...
West Virginia schools releasing early on Tuesday due to high water
UPDATE: Cameron Elementary School and Cameron High School will be dismissed today, Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 12:30 pm because of flooding. All other public schools in Marshall County will dismiss at 1:00 pm due to flooding throughout the county. Some schools in West Virginia are releasing early due to high waters and forecasted […]
WBOY’s Stories of the Year: 2022
Here are the top stories from WBOY during the year 2022.
Driver loses control of vehicle, crashes into power pole
VALLEY BEND, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Tuesday motor vehicle accident in which a driver lost control of his vehicle resulted in the vehicle striking a power pole. According to reports from Deputy L. Elbon of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, authorities responded to a single vehicle motor vehicle accident in the Valley Bend area just before Kelly Surveying.
wajr.com
Morgantown firefighters respond to Friday kitchen fire
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Fire Department responded to a kitchen fire in Wiles Hill on Friday afternoon. An automatic fire alarm was triggered in the 400 block of Center Street at 3:32 p.m. At the same time, a neighbor called 911 and reported smoke and a crackling sound.
Mon Health welcomes area’s first baby of 2023
Mon Health Medical Center said it welcomed the area's first baby of 2023 just minutes after the ball dropped.
WBOY
Stories of the Week: December 25 through December 31
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page. A Harrison County man has been arrested after police said they found the body of another man at a motel in Fairmont. Law enforcement impounded a car that deputies said was...
beckersdental.com
West Virginia dentist searching for temporary relocation after office floods
A West Virginia dentist must temporarily relocate his practice after all three floors of his office flooded, CBS affiliate WDTV reported Dec. 29. Cold weather caused pipes to leak at Suncrest Dental Group in Morgantown, W.Va., while the office was closed for Christmas. The practice's owner, Timothy Sines, DDS, found out about the flood Dec. 28.
Meth found during distracted driving stop, police say
A man has been charged after officers found methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Fairmont.
WDTV
Morgantown man charged with threatening family court staff
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged after officers said he threatened a Monongalia County Family Court Judge and court staff. Officers received two anonymous tips on Dec. 19 and Dec. 22 that 35-year-old Emmanuel Jones, of Morgantown, had made a number of Facebook posts threatening Judge Randal Minor and staff at the Monongalia County Family Court, according to a criminal complaint.
Welcome to the first baby of 2023 in the Ohio Valley!
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With a new year comes new holidays, celebrations, and birthdays. Congratulations to the first New Year’s baby born at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital! On Jan. 1 at 9:19 am, Sara Stimpert and Raymond Baker of Clarington welcomed their first son, Toby Allen into the world and he was delivered by Dr. […]
Jane Lew truck stop holds grand-opening for Arby’s chain restaurant
A new Arby's fast-food restaurant held its grand-opening on Dec. 31 at the Jane Lew Par Mar truck station.
Hundreds turn out for annual Polar Plunge in Fayette County
CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. — Hundreds took a dip in the Youghiogheny River for a Polar Plunge in Fayette County. The event was hosted by the Connellsville Polar Bear Club and has been held for 19 years. Participants took a run into the 4-foot-deep river at 11 a.m. Event organizers asked...
