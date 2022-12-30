Read full article on original website
Brazil posts record trade surplus of $62.3 billion in 2022
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil posted a $62.3 billion trade surplus in 2022, official data showed on Monday, a record in the series started in 1989. In December, the trade surplus was $4.8 billion, said the Development, Industry, Trade and Services ministry. That exceeded the $3 billion surplus forecast in a Reuters poll with economists.
Australia says travellers from China need negative COVID test from Jan 5
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Travellers from China to Australia will need to submit a negative COVID-19 test from Jan. 5, Australian health minister Mark Butler said on Sunday, joining other nations that have implemented similiar restrictions as cases surge in China. This is a measure taken out of an abundance...
Indonesia eyes $11 billion in capital market fundraising this year
JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia is targeting 170 trillion rupiah ($10.92 billion) in capital market fundraising for this year, including from initial public offerings and debt instruments, its financial regulator said on Monday, well below the amount raised in 2022. About 260 trillion rupiah was raised through the capital market...
China state media plays down severity of COVID wave before WHO meeting
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s state media played down the severity on Tuesday of the COVID-19 wave surging over the country, with its scientists expected to give a briefing to the World Health Organization on the evolution of the virus later in the day. China’s abrupt U-turn on COVID...
Brazil’s Lula says he received letter from China’s Xi on further cooperation
(Reuters) – Brazilian new president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Monday he had received a letter from Chinese leader Xi Jinping expressing a desire to increase cooperation between the two countries. “I received from China’s Vice President Wang Qishan a letter from President Xi Jinping expressing his...
Polish regulator accuses T-Mobile of misleading advertising
WARSAW (Reuters) – Polish regulator UOKiK has accused the Polish unit of T-Mobile of misleading advertising relating to a free mobile data offer, with the company potentially facing a fine of 10% of annual revenue. UOKiK said on Monday that T-Mobile Polska’s slogan “1200 GB free for a year”...
Qatar to require all travelers from China to have a COVID test -QNA
DUBAI (Reuters) – Qatar will from Tuesday require travelers arriving from China to provide a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 48 hours of departure, Qatar’s state news agency QNA said on Monday. The testing requirement is imposed on all travelers regardless of vaccination status, the agency added.
Turkish 2022 trade deficit leaps 138% to $110.2 billion -ministry
ISTANBUL (Reuters) – The Turkish trade deficit widened 138.4% from the previous year to $110.19 billion in 2022, the Trade Ministry said on Monday, with exports rising 12.9% to $254.2 billion and imports jumping 34.3% to $364.4 billion. In December, the trade deficit widened 52% from a year earlier...
Toyota’s Indian unit warns of a possible customer data breach
(Reuters) – Toyota Motor’s Indian unit said on Sunday the company has been notified of an incident that might have exposed the personal information of some of its customers on the internet. Toyota Kirloskar Motor is a joint venture between the Japanese carmaker and the Indian Kirloskar group.
Tough year ahead for the global economy, IMF’s Georgieva warns
(Reuters) – For much of the global economy, 2023 is going to be a tough year as the main engines of global growth – the United States, Europe and China – all experience weakening activity, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Sunday. The new...
Snooker-China’s Zhao and Zhang suspended amid match-fixing investigation
LONDON (Reuters) – China’s Zhao Xintong and Zhang Jiankang have been suspended from the World Snooker Tour as part of a match-fixing investigation that has already sidelined eight compatriots. The governing World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) said in a statement on Tuesday that the suspension from...
Bulgaria will sign deal for access to Turkey’s LNG terminals, gas network
SOFIA (Reuters) -Bulgaria’s state gas company Bulgargaz will sign on Tuesday a long-term deal with Turkish state gas firm Botas for access to neighbouring Turkey’s terminals for liquefied natural gas and transit to its border, the Bulgarian government said. Bulgaria, which was almost fully dependent on Russian gas,...
Dubai scraps 30% tax on alcohol sales amid economic rebound
DUBAI (Reuters) – Dubai has suspended a tax of 30% on alcohol and dropped a licence fee previously needed to buy alcohol in the commercial and tourism hub, two major retailers said on social media. The move is expected to further boost the appeal of Dubai to tourists and...
Britain could join Amazon Fund to help Brazil control deforestation – UK minister
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Britain is considering joining the billion-dollar Amazon Fund reopened by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to finance sustainability in the rainforest, British environment minister Therese Coffey said. “It is something we are seriously looking at,” Coffey told Reuters on Monday in Brasilia, where she attended...
South Korea, U.S. eye exercises using nuclear assets, Yoon says -newspaper
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea and the United States are discussing possible joint planning and exercises using U.S. nuclear assets in the face of North Korea’s growing nuclear and missile threats, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said in a newspaper interview. The Chosun Ilbo newspaper quoted Yoon as...
Airbus interested in minority share in Atos’s Evidian – Les Echos
PARIS (Reuters) -Shares in French IT group Atos rallied on Monday, after newspaper Les Echos reported Airbus had started “exploratory talks” to take a minority share in the firm’s cybersecurity unit, citing unnamed sources. Airbus said in an emailed statement that it would not comment on speculation,...
European Parliament to waive immunity of two MEPs in corruption case
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Parliament said on Monday it had begun a procedure to waive the immunity of two of its members after a request from Belgian judiciary investigating a European Union-Qatar corruption scandal. Two sources close to the investigation told Reuters the two MEPs were Belgian Marc...
Historic new year for Croatia as it joins euro, Schengen area
BREGANA BORDER CROSSING, Croatia (Reuters) – Croatia rang in two historic changes with the new year, as the European Union’s youngest member joined both the EU’s border-free Schengen zone and the euro common currency, fulfilling longstanding ambitions of close integration with Europe. At the Bregana border crossing...
