Donovan Mitchell Breaks Record for Points Scored Against Bulls

Mitchell breaks record for points scored against Bulls originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Prior to Monday night's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, 16 players had scored 50 or more points against the Chicago Bulls. One had scored more than 60. But by dropping 71 points in a Cavaliers overtime...
Bills-Bengals Game Will Not Resume This Week

Bills-Bengals game will not resume this week originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL announced on Tuesday that the Week 17 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not resume this week after being postponed Monday night. No decision has been made regarding the possibility of resuming...
Bears Players Take to Twitter to Show Support for Damar Hamlin

Bears players show support for Damar Hamlin originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. During a Monday night football contest between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and went into cardiac arrest, putting his life in jeopardy on the field during the game.
Damar Hamlin Collapse a Chilling Reminder of Other Mid-Game Athlete Emergencies

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was critically injured Monday night in the first quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin fell moments after being involved in the tackling of Cincinnati receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin got to his feet, appeared to adjust his face mask with his right hand, then fell backward, about two seconds later. His arms hit the ground at his sides.
Velus Jones Wants to Remind Bears Why They Drafted Him

Velus Jones wants to 'be person they drafted' in Week 18 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears don’t have much to play for in Week 18, besides trying to help Justin Fields set the new single-season quarterback rushing record. The team always wants to win, but a win won’t change their fortunes this year. They’ll still finish with one of the worst records in the league and at the bottom of the NFC North. So a good amount of focus will be spent on growth and development of their young players.
Bears Change Tune on Plan to Play Justin Fields Vs. Vikings

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Bears head coach Matt Eberflus was adamant Sunday that quarterback Justin Fields would play in the season finale against the Minnesota Vikings as long as he was deemed healthy. "It will be [general manager Ryan Poles] and I talking about it," Eberflus said after the Bears'...
ESPN Metric: Three Bears Pass Catchers Listed as Top Receivers

ESPN metric: Mooney, Claypool rank top-50 receivers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Are Chase Claypool and Darnell Mooney each top 50 receivers this season?. A new receiver tracking metric (RTM) – composed of a partnership between ESPN and FiveThirtyEight – was created to separate receivers based on an overall ranking factored in by "getting open, contesting and making the catch, and generating yards after the catch (YAC)."
What College Football Games Are on Today? Bowl Matchups for Jan. 2

What college football games are on today? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Two of college football’s premier bowl games are on the clock. Following two epic College Football Playoff semifinals that saw No. 3 TCU edge No. 2 Michigan 51-45 in the Fiesta Bowl and No. 1 Georgia come back to beat No. 4 Ohio State in the Peach Bowl, the stage is now set for the 2023 CFP Final.
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan, Billy Donovan Explain Final Play Vs. Cavaliers

DeRozan, Donovan explain failed final play vs. Cavaliers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It was almost a storybook finish. One year to the day after sinking the Pacers with a one-legged 3-point heave at the fourth-quarter buzzer, DeMar DeRozan had the chance to make magic again with the Chicago Bulls trailing the Cleveland Cavaliers 103-102 and 5.8 seconds left in the fourth quarter. In fact, DeRozan's primary defender on the eventual final play was Caris LeVert, who played for Indiana on Dec. 31, 2021.
