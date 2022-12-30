Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
Police Arrest Suspect Driving Missing Detroit Man's Car, But Still No Clues In His DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
"Somebody Has To Know Something," Family Says Of Couple Who Mysteriously Vanished From A Detroit Parking LotThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Q&A With Young Michigan Writer Chris HarmonAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Southfield, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DearbornTed RiversDearborn, MI
Donovan Mitchell Breaks Record for Points Scored Against Bulls
Mitchell breaks record for points scored against Bulls originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Prior to Monday night's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, 16 players had scored 50 or more points against the Chicago Bulls. One had scored more than 60. But by dropping 71 points in a Cavaliers overtime...
Cavs' Donovan Mitchell Nearly Reaches Wilt Chamberlain Record in 71-Point Game
Mitchell nearly reaches Wilt Chamberlain record vs. Bulls originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Any time your name is mentioned alongside Wilt Chamberlain, you're doing something right. And by scoring 71 points and handing out 11 assists in a 145-134 overtime win over the Chicago Bulls Monday night, Cleveland Cavaliers...
Bulls' Billy Donovan Predicts Missed Call on Donovan Mitchell Putback
Billy Donovan predicts missed call on Mitchell putback originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When the NBA releases its Last Two Minute Reports on Tuesday, Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan is convinced his team will be left with yet another consolation prize. One day after the league ruled that...
Bulls Succumb to Cavaliers Comeback Behind Donovan Mitchell's 71 Points
10 observations: Mitchell's 71 points fuel Cavs comeback originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For the seventh time in NBA history, a player scored 70-plus points in a game. Unfortunately for the Chicago Bulls, it came at their expense. Yes, as part of a 145-134 overtime victory, Cleveland Cavaliers guard...
Shaquille O'Neal Picks Up Tab for Customers at Texas Restaurant on Christmas Eve
NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal went to a popular restaurant, Kenny & Ziggy's New York Delicatessen, in Houston and decided to pay it forward by paying for all of the meals in The Schmooze Room, the restaurant's largest private dining area. The restaurant posted about the kind gesture on their...
Bills-Bengals Game Will Not Resume This Week
Bills-Bengals game will not resume this week originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL announced on Tuesday that the Week 17 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not resume this week after being postponed Monday night. No decision has been made regarding the possibility of resuming...
Bears Players Take to Twitter to Show Support for Damar Hamlin
Bears players show support for Damar Hamlin originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. During a Monday night football contest between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and went into cardiac arrest, putting his life in jeopardy on the field during the game.
Bears' Blowout Loss Vs. Lions Shows Huge Questions Team Must Answer
Blowout loss vs. Lions highlights huge questions Bears must answer originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears planned to ring in 2023 by snapping their eight-game losing streak and knocking the division-rival Detroit Lions out of the playoff hunt. The Lions were fresh off a putrid defensive performance in...
Damar Hamlin Collapse a Chilling Reminder of Other Mid-Game Athlete Emergencies
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was critically injured Monday night in the first quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin fell moments after being involved in the tackling of Cincinnati receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin got to his feet, appeared to adjust his face mask with his right hand, then fell backward, about two seconds later. His arms hit the ground at his sides.
NFL Postpones Bills-Bengals Game After Damar Hamlin Collapses on Field
NFL postpones Bills-Bengals game after Hamlin collapses on field originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The National Football League has officially postponed Monday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance.
Velus Jones Wants to Remind Bears Why They Drafted Him
Velus Jones wants to 'be person they drafted' in Week 18 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears don’t have much to play for in Week 18, besides trying to help Justin Fields set the new single-season quarterback rushing record. The team always wants to win, but a win won’t change their fortunes this year. They’ll still finish with one of the worst records in the league and at the bottom of the NFC North. So a good amount of focus will be spent on growth and development of their young players.
Bears Change Tune on Plan to Play Justin Fields Vs. Vikings
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Bears head coach Matt Eberflus was adamant Sunday that quarterback Justin Fields would play in the season finale against the Minnesota Vikings as long as he was deemed healthy. "It will be [general manager Ryan Poles] and I talking about it," Eberflus said after the Bears'...
ESPN Metric: Three Bears Pass Catchers Listed as Top Receivers
ESPN metric: Mooney, Claypool rank top-50 receivers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Are Chase Claypool and Darnell Mooney each top 50 receivers this season?. A new receiver tracking metric (RTM) – composed of a partnership between ESPN and FiveThirtyEight – was created to separate receivers based on an overall ranking factored in by "getting open, contesting and making the catch, and generating yards after the catch (YAC)."
2023 Winter Classic Live Stream: How to Watch Bruins Vs. Penguins Online
2023 Winter Classic live stream: How to watch Bruins-Penguins at Fenway Park originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One of the coolest events in sports returns to Boston on Monday when the Fenway Park plays host to the 2023 Winter Classic between the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins. This will...
Bears Maintain No. 2 Overall Draft Pick, Guaranteed Top-4 Choice
For No. 1 – the Houston Texans defeat the Colts, the Bears lose to the Vikings. For No. 2 – Texans lose, Bears lose/ or Texans, Bears, Broncos, Cardinals all win. For No. 3 – Bears win, one of the Broncos or Cardinals lose. For No. 4...
Raiders Fan Epically Proposes to 49ers Fan on Allegiant Stadium Field
Watch Raiders fan’s epic on-field proposal to 49ers fan originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. A marriage proposal is one of the most significant moments in any person's life, so the timing and location must be correct, considering the sentimental value it will have for the couple. Before Sunday's...
What College Football Games Are on Today? Bowl Matchups for Jan. 2
What college football games are on today? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Two of college football’s premier bowl games are on the clock. Following two epic College Football Playoff semifinals that saw No. 3 TCU edge No. 2 Michigan 51-45 in the Fiesta Bowl and No. 1 Georgia come back to beat No. 4 Ohio State in the Peach Bowl, the stage is now set for the 2023 CFP Final.
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan, Billy Donovan Explain Final Play Vs. Cavaliers
DeRozan, Donovan explain failed final play vs. Cavaliers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It was almost a storybook finish. One year to the day after sinking the Pacers with a one-legged 3-point heave at the fourth-quarter buzzer, DeMar DeRozan had the chance to make magic again with the Chicago Bulls trailing the Cleveland Cavaliers 103-102 and 5.8 seconds left in the fourth quarter. In fact, DeRozan's primary defender on the eventual final play was Caris LeVert, who played for Indiana on Dec. 31, 2021.
3 Bulls Things We'd Like to See in 2023, From a Trade to Lonzo Ball's Return
3 Bulls things we'd like to see happen in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls flipped the calendar on 2022 with Saturday’s last-second loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Those teams will stage a rematch on Monday in Cleveland. But there are bigger picture items to...
