Velus Jones wants to 'be person they drafted' in Week 18 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears don’t have much to play for in Week 18, besides trying to help Justin Fields set the new single-season quarterback rushing record. The team always wants to win, but a win won’t change their fortunes this year. They’ll still finish with one of the worst records in the league and at the bottom of the NFC North. So a good amount of focus will be spent on growth and development of their young players.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO