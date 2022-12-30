ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

2 taken to HCMC following crash on Lake Street

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two drivers were taken to Hennepin Healthcare following a crash that happened before the turn of the new year.The crash happened at about 11:15 p.m. Saturday on the 4500 block of Lake Street East.Police say that both drivers were taken to the hospital following the crash. One had injuries that were categorized as life-threatening, while the other's were not considered life-threatening.Few other details were immediately available.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man injured in shooting along Nicollet near downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is recovering from non-life threatening injuries after he was shot Friday evening.The incident happened just after 7 p.m. near the intersection of Nicollet Avenue and 16th Street. Police say that he was walking in the area when shots were allegedly fired from a vehicle.The man ran to 15th after being struck.The victim was taken to Hennepin Healthcare. Police did not indicate where the man's injuries were, but said he was expected to recover.The incident remains under investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Man dies after shooting at New Year's after-hours party in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man died at the hospital hours after a shooting that followed a New Year's party in Minneapolis. Officers were called out around 3:40 a.m. for a reported shooting in the area of 42nd Avenue North and Lyndale Avenue North, just off I-94 in the Webber-Camden neighborhood. According to police, at that spot, they found a man in his 20s shot inside a vehicle.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Man dies in shooting near U.S. Bank Stadium

A man has died after being found shot near U.S. Bank Stadium on Friday evening. Minneapolis police were called to South 6th Street and Chicago Avenue at 9 p.m., and found an injured man inside a running vehicle parked behind 601 Chicago Avenue, formerly home to Erik the Red Bar.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Police: Guns pulled during fight at Northtown Mall in Blaine, Minn.

BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police say a fight at the Burlington in Northtown Mall lead to guns being pulled by two people who were licensed to carry. The incident Monday afternoon drew a large police response to the mall, which remained open during the incident. Blaine police say they...
BLAINE, MN
CBS Minnesota

MPD: Man found suffering from gunshot inside vehicle, later dies

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are investigating after a man in his 20s died and another man was injured in a shooting overnight.According to police, officers responded to multiple reports of shootings early Sunday morning. At 3:40 a.m., officers responded to 42nd and Lyndale avenues north where they found a man in his 20s suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds seated in a vehicle. MORE NEWS: Man shot dead near HCMC ID'd as Jeremy Ellis; MPD arrests suspectPolice said the man was being taken to the hospital. Officers provided aid until an ambulance arrived. The man later died at the hospital. The shooting...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
southsidepride.com

The women who moved a castle

Much has been written about the former White Castle on the corner of 33rd and Lyndale in South Minneapolis. It is certainly a curiosity. Something about it says it doesn’t belong there, this prefab fast-food restaurant in a largely residential neighborhood on a shady tree-lined street. It feels like the iconic little metal building is simply not in its native habitat, like a slider at a Minikahda Club wedding.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kfgo.com

Arrest made in Minneapolis homicide, 80th in 2022

MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting Friday night on the east side of downtown. The shooting death happened as city leaders reported that more than 1,000 were confiscated in 2022. The shooting happened around 9:00 p.m. Friday near Hennepin Health Care and US...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Man shot, killed in downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Police say a man is dead after he was shot Friday night in Minneapolis. A statement from a Minneapolis police spokesperson released early Saturday morning says officers, as well as Hennepin County Sheriff's deputies, responded to reports of a shooting around 9 p.m. near South Sixth Street and Chicago Avenue.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Video: Suspect stunned with Taser twice by Minnesota trooper after wrong-way crash

HILTON, Minn. – A driver who was fleeing Minnesota state troopers on foot after getting into a wrong-way crash in the east metro was stunned twice by a Taser before being taken down.The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Highway 36 near Hilton Trail, by the city of Pine Springs. The driver fled on foot after the crash, and was stunned twice before being arrested.The state patrol says the suspect "showed suspected signs of impairment." They were taken to an area hospital. Their condition was not released.It is not clear how many people were involved in the crash, but the state patrol says all injuries were non-life threatening.
PINE SPRINGS, MN
KARE 11

A Hennepin County-based nonprofit is looking for guardian snow angels to help seniors

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — When you live in Minnesota, snow and the shoveling that follows are inevitable. But for aging adults, without help, our state's winter dream-like environment can turn into a nightmare. "It's unbelievable how important this stuff is to the elderly or sick people that can't do their own self," said Leonard Woida. He and his wife, Kathleen, can move out and about thanks to Senior Community Services.
BLOOMINGTON, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy