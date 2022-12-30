ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellensburg, WA

Class 2A champion Ellensburg puts clamps on Davis at hometown SunDome Shootout

By Jerrel Swenning
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DJPnb_0jyIGD0P00

YAKIMA, Wash. – Class 2A defending girls champion and top-ranked Ellensburg was in its element Thursday morning taking another opponent out of its own comfort zone.

The Bulldogs improved to 5-0 by holding 4A No. 4 Davis more than 30 points below its season average in a 58-48 Ellensburg victory in one of two opening matchups at the SunDome Shootout in the Yakima Valley SunDome.

Ellensburg sophomore point guard Jamison Philip diced through the Davis for 22 points and 6-foot-6 senior center Olivia Anderson, who sat most of the first half after a pair of fouls in the opening minutes, finished with 17 points, all but two after the intermission.

The University of Washington signee added five blocked shots while altering several more.

“The difference in that game and rightfully so was the Pac-12 kid,” Davis coach Akil White said. “Really that’s encouraging to me because we’re not going to play anybody like that and we (usually) can get to the rim with ease.”

Both teams struggled to find any rhythm, combining for 36 turnovers and being whistled for 40 fouls.

Davis, which had pasted five of its opponents by more than 20 points and previously unbeaten Wapato (No. 4 in 1A) by 12 a week ago, found buckets sparse and needed deft free throw shooting to stay in the game. The Pirates connected on all 12 attempts in the fourth quarter and 20 of 22 overall.

Their top two scorers – Esmeralda Galindo and Lailani Johnson, who entered the game averaging nearly 31 and 15 points per game, respectively – combined for just three points in the first half while sidelined in foul trouble.

“We tried to get them in foul trouble because they don’t play many players,” first-year Ellensburg coach Tim Ravet said. “We felt good that we could get inside and put the pressure on them.”

Early, though, much of that inside presence was lost when Anderson was tagged with her second foul barely halfway through the first quarter. She would not return until the second half.

Philip, who piloted the offense for the title team, scored 10 points in the second quarter – including a 6-for-6 showing at the free throw line, and added eight more in the third when the Bulldogs extended a five-point halftime edge to 13.

The defense did the rest, limiting a Davis offense that entered the matchup averaging a fraction shy of 80 points.

“The defense is always the biggest part for us, but we all have to be on the same page,” Philip said.

Ellensburg is set to play 1A No. 5 Cashmere in a battle of Bulldogs at 9 a.m. Friday, while Davis (7-1) takes on Zillah, 10 th in 1A, to cap the two-day event at 6.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXLY

Another round of snow Thursday evening into Friday morning! – Emily

SPOKANE, Wash. — We’ll see some quiet conditions for Thursday evening, but we have snow on the way. Two to three inches in Spokane and surrounding areas. Mountains and higher benches could see five to seven inches. We’ll see this start late Thursday night and continue into Friday morning. After 11 a.m., that snow will transition to rain and continue through the early afternoon hours. Expect winter weather disruptions if traveling- all mountain passes will be impacted by this snow event. Freezing rain is possible tonight between Yakima, Tri-Cities, Moses Lake, and Ritzville. We’re up to about 39 degrees by Friday afternoon. The warmer temps will last through the New Year’s Day holiday with dry conditions! – Emily Blume, in for Kris Crocker.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Krampus’ holiday frights proved too scary for Leavenworth

For one night earlier this month, a group of horned half-goat, half-human creatures roamed downtown Bremerton. Among them were members of Krampus Seattle, who have spent the past few years introducing people throughout the state to a different German and Austrian holiday tradition that dates back hundreds of years. According...
BREMERTON, WA
northeastoregonnow.com

Semi-Truck Collides With Stalled Vehicle on I-84, Killing Driver

A semi-truck collided into a stalled Honda CVR on Interstate 84 on Thursday night killing the driver of the Honda. According to the Oregon State Police, the accident happened around 11:40 p.m. near milepost 186 in Umatilla County. The driver of the black 2002 Honda, John Patrick Carver, 58, of...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
FOX 11 and 41

Community mourns with Mungia family

YAKIMA, Wash. – After over three months of searching for five-year-old Lucian Mungia, the Yakima and Washington community join the family in mourning their loss. Throughout the entire saga, the community has been helping the family in any capacity possible. From spreading flyers around towns, to joining the search parties, there has been no shortage of community help.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Where Can You Find the Best Burger in Town? 15 Restaurants Picked By Locals

HUNGRY YET? LET'S TALK ABOUT WHERE TO FIND THE BEST BURGERS IN YAKIMA VALLEY. A friend of mine asked me if I was free for lunch and wanted to know what food I was craving. I thought about my favorite lunch options: Mexican food, spicy Pad Thai, and burgers. I went with burgers. I haven’t had a good burger in Yakima Valley in a long time, so when my friend asked me where I wanted to grab a burger I asked for this place*! (see below)
YAKIMA, WA
Boston 25 News WFXT

5-year-old boy reported missing in September, found dead in Washington

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — The body of a 5-year-old boy who was reported missing back in September was reportedly found in the Yakima River in Washington. The Yakima Police Department in a news release said on Thursday, Yakima County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to an area of the Yakima Valley Highway and Burke Road in response to a report of human remains found in the Yakima River.
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Yakima Valley Memorial welcomes first baby of 2023

YAKIMA -- Meet MaiLynn Mae Marquez - she's the first-born baby of 2023 in Yakima. She was born at 1:51am at Yakima Valley Memorial and weighed a total of six pounds and 1.8 ounces. The hospital says her mother, Amber Contreras, was in labor for five hours. MaiLynn is named...
YAKIMA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Body of Lucian Munguia found

YAKIMA – The Yakima Police Department announced Friday a body recovered from the Yakima River has been identified as Lucian Munguia, 5, who was last seen at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima on September 10. On Thursday, deputies from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of...
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

Coroner: Woman found dead outside of Wenatchee motel was not killed by cold weather; body identified

WENATCHEE - After initially reporting that a woman “froze to death” outside a motel in Wenatchee, KPQ now reports that she didn’t die from exposure to cold temperatures. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris told the radio station that 63-year-old Ivy Medina was not frozen after dying in front of the Downtown Inn on Wenatchee Avenue on Christmas morning.
WENATCHEE, WA
Chronicle

Yakima Man Arrested After Standoff on Charges of Raping His Daughter

Yakima police arrested a man charged with raping his daughter following a two-hour standoff Wednesday evening. U.S. Marshal's deputies and Yakima police went to a home in northeast Yakima after learning the 38-year-old man was there around 8:30 p.m., YPD spokesperson Yvette Inzunza said. Yakima SWAT was called out to assist due to the man's prior convictions for firearms possession, and he surrendered without incident after two hours, Inzunza said.
YAKIMA, WA
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy