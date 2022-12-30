Class 2A champion Ellensburg puts clamps on Davis at hometown SunDome Shootout

YAKIMA, Wash. – Class 2A defending girls champion and top-ranked Ellensburg was in its element Thursday morning taking another opponent out of its own comfort zone.

The Bulldogs improved to 5-0 by holding 4A No. 4 Davis more than 30 points below its season average in a 58-48 Ellensburg victory in one of two opening matchups at the SunDome Shootout in the Yakima Valley SunDome.

Ellensburg sophomore point guard Jamison Philip diced through the Davis for 22 points and 6-foot-6 senior center Olivia Anderson, who sat most of the first half after a pair of fouls in the opening minutes, finished with 17 points, all but two after the intermission.

The University of Washington signee added five blocked shots while altering several more.

“The difference in that game and rightfully so was the Pac-12 kid,” Davis coach Akil White said. “Really that’s encouraging to me because we’re not going to play anybody like that and we (usually) can get to the rim with ease.”

Both teams struggled to find any rhythm, combining for 36 turnovers and being whistled for 40 fouls.

Davis, which had pasted five of its opponents by more than 20 points and previously unbeaten Wapato (No. 4 in 1A) by 12 a week ago, found buckets sparse and needed deft free throw shooting to stay in the game. The Pirates connected on all 12 attempts in the fourth quarter and 20 of 22 overall.

Their top two scorers – Esmeralda Galindo and Lailani Johnson, who entered the game averaging nearly 31 and 15 points per game, respectively – combined for just three points in the first half while sidelined in foul trouble.

“We tried to get them in foul trouble because they don’t play many players,” first-year Ellensburg coach Tim Ravet said. “We felt good that we could get inside and put the pressure on them.”

Early, though, much of that inside presence was lost when Anderson was tagged with her second foul barely halfway through the first quarter. She would not return until the second half.

Philip, who piloted the offense for the title team, scored 10 points in the second quarter – including a 6-for-6 showing at the free throw line, and added eight more in the third when the Bulldogs extended a five-point halftime edge to 13.

The defense did the rest, limiting a Davis offense that entered the matchup averaging a fraction shy of 80 points.

“The defense is always the biggest part for us, but we all have to be on the same page,” Philip said.

Ellensburg is set to play 1A No. 5 Cashmere in a battle of Bulldogs at 9 a.m. Friday, while Davis (7-1) takes on Zillah, 10 th in 1A, to cap the two-day event at 6.