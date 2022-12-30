Raptors Waive Justin Champagnie

The Toronto Raptors have waived forward Justin Champagnie, opening a roster spot to fill at some point this season

Justin Champagnie's time with the Toronto Raptors has come to an end.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The organization has waived the 6-foot-6 forward, the team announced Thursday. The decision comes just days before Champagnie's contract was set to become fully guaranteed this weekend.

Champagnie was never quite able to make an impact for the Raptors this season. He battled injuries throughout the preseason and barely snuck onto the roster beating out Josh Jackson, D.J. Wilson, and Gabe Brown for the final roster spot. He tallied just 11 minutes played across three games.

Toronto now has one open roster spot to play and plenty of holes to fill. With the G League showcase completed, expect the Raptors to sign someone to a minimum contract in the next few days. Jackson and Wilson are both available to be signed while Brown remains an option for Toronto with the Raptors 905.

The Raptors could also promote Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a guaranteed contract as he continues to turn heads on his two-way deal.

"Thought he played realty good. He’s a good, solid defender, pretty good organizer, can get a bucket here and there," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said following Thursday's game. "Did a good job."

Further Reading

Raptors beat at their own game as Grizzlies highlight how far Toronto is from contention

Raptors hopeful Precious Achiuwa can help fix defensive struggles as his return date nears

Pascal Siakam draws praise from Clippers: 'Reminds me of Greek Freak'