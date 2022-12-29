WATCH: Texas RB Jonathon Brooks takes off for 34-yd TD reception in Alamo Bowl

No. 21 Texas is without running backs Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson in the Alamo Bowl against No. 12 Washington, allowing Jonathon Brooks to showcase his talents.

Brooks did just that on a 34-yard touchdown reception on the opening drive of the second half. Texas trailed 13-3 coming out of the half, where the Longhorns only compiled 18 yards rushing in the first half.

Brooks is expected to compete for the starting role next season with the departures of Robinson and Johnson to the 2023 NFL draft. Keilan Robinson, Cedric Baxter and Jaydon Blue will also compete for carries.

