Chicago, IL

Daniel
4d ago

Lightfoot should join since all she does is complain with no results to actually help this city

97ZOK

You Won’t Believe Why Illinois Fast Food Worker Shot His Manager

Fast food manager is shot for calling out his lazy employee. Bad Managers, Employees, And Co-Workers At Jobs In Illinois. I don't care where you work or what kind of job you have. You're always going to run into bad people. It could be a horrible boss. There are the possibilities of awful employees. Don't forget about terrible co-workers. It makes for a miserable experience. We've all been through it. Of course, it can make you mad. Hopefully, not angry enough to do something foolish.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Chicago's LGBTQ community could feel impact of healthcare worker strike

CHICAGO - Healthcare workers are walking the picket line at Howard Brown Health Clinics across Chicago, and the labor conflict could impact healthcare in the LGBTQ community. Hundreds of Howard Brown Health workers are on strike, supporting 61 workers who were laid off last week. The agency says it had...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Mail theft is ‘the new hustle in urban America’ expert warns as another mail carrier is robbed in Logan Square

Chicago — A US Postal Service mail carrier was robbed by two men in Logan Square on Friday evening, the latest crime in an ongoing assault on the mail system in Chicago. “Never put anything into the postal system unless you are comfortable with it landing in the hands of criminals instead of at its intended destination,” advised an investigative source.
CHICAGO, IL
1440 WROK

Another Fight Breaks Out At Famous Illinois Fast Food Restaurant

Seems like this popular fast food restaurant is having some anger issue problems. I understand we've experienced some crazy times over the last couple of years and it's really starting to freak people out. At the drop of the hat, they turn into the Hulk and lose their s**t. Fights are breaking out in the most unusual places.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Meet the First Babies of 2023 in the Chicago Area

Some Illinois families on Jan. 1, 2023 aren't just celebrating the arrival of a new year. Parents across the Chicago area are welcoming new additions to the family, as several city and suburban hospitals report first babies born in the new year. One of the newest additions to 2023 was...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

The Chicago Way w/John Kass: A Year in Review

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (1/1/2023): John Kass & Jeff Carlin look at the year that was in politics and news. Kass & Carlin also look forward toward 2023 and the politics of the day. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
CHICAGO, IL
PLANetizen

Chicago Sears Redevelopment To Include Medical Facility, Housing

A redevelopment project on the site of a former Sears store on Chicago’s West Side will include a 62,000 square foot medical facility and grocery store, reports Shamus Toomey for Block Club Chicago. According to the developers, “The grocery store and a residential area with 125 apartments and 25...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

New Illinois laws for 2023 to affect drivers of all ages

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Heading into 2023, a slew of new Illinois state laws will go into effect at the start of the New Year.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reports, there are changes for when you get behind the wheel of a car – whether you're a teen or an adult.The first law, H.B. 3772, is good news if you have been the victim of a carjacking. Chicago and its suburbs have seen a big bump in such crimes – and the law aims to ease the burden on victims, who will not be liable for violations, impounding fees, or fines...
ILLINOIS STATE

