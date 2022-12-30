Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The warm weather will continue but it is not going to last forever by the end of next week we will see colder temps return. The rain was kind to us Friday and Saturday as we cleared things out by the afternoon hours. Saturday night will keep the low-level moisture around and this means fog. A dense fog advisory is in effect across the area through the early morning hours. Allow for extra time tonight if you have to be out and about driving. Use the low-beam headlights and leave extra space for the vehicles in front of you. Tuesday we start to worry about rain and storms again at the moment we are not in a severe weather designation but we are not far from one on Tuesday. Storms will likely work into the area in the afternoon hours on Tuesday we will likely see a few rounds of rain going through Wednesday night. By Thursday a cold front will clear out the moisture and cooler than avg temps return. While it will not be the arctic blast we had around Christmas it will be colder than the current conditions. Make sure to check back the forecast as we get a better idea of the storm potential Tuesday and Wednesday.

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO