Man crashes into Panama City Beach police car
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Authorities say an Inlet Beach man is in the Bay County Jail after crashing his car into a Panama City Beach police patrol car. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 59-year-old John Fleck was traveling westbound on Back Beach Road while under the influence. As his vehicle entered the […]
Man arrested for DUI after hitting police car
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Florida Highway Patrol says a man has been charged with a DUI, among other charges, after hitting a Panama City Beach police car and driving away early Sunday morning. Troopers said the driver, John Fleck, 59, was traveling west on U.S. 98 approaching the intersection...
One dead in near head-on collision
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Florida Highway Patrol officials confirmed one person is dead following an accident on Highway 231 and Veal Road Thursday night. The accident shut down the northbound lanes of Highway 231 for several hours. Troopers said around 7:30 Thursday evening, two vehicles got into a...
Man dies in head-on collision
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Fountain man died Thursday night after a head-on collision on U.S. 231 just south of Veal Road. Florida Highway Patrol Troopers said the two-vehicle crash happened as the man veered off into the opposite lane hitting a pickup truck traveling towards him. The 43-year-old...
Community remembers man who was killed in traffic accident
WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) — On Thursday, 61-year-old William McLemore was killed in a traffic accident on State Road 71. McLemore was a pillar in his hometown, and several were shocked by his untimely death. McLemore was a loving husband to his wife, Glenda Mclemore, father to his four kids, and grandfather. McLemore’s brother Scott Mclemore […]
Bay County baby born one minute into 2023
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local hospital announced its first baby of 2023 early Sunday morning. HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital welcoming a beautiful baby girl. She was born just a minute after the new year, at 12:01 Sunday morning. The labor & delivery team greeted the baby girl with a gift basket and […]
YouTuber files lawsuit notice with Bay County Sheriff
YouTuber Jason Gutterman has filed a notice that he intends to sue the Bay County Sheriff's Office after being arrested for filming on the sidewalk near a business and a school. Gutterman's attorney said he was arrested based on an unconstitutional statute. However, in a news release, after Gutterman was arrested, Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford defended his deputies and said they arrested Gutterman under a law that was still valid and was designed to protect schoolchildren.
Two adults, one juvenile arrested for burglary and grand theft
Three females are behind bars in Washington County on burglary and grand theft charges. Two of the females are adults while the third is a 16-year-old juvenile. A call came into the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in the afternoon of December 4, reporting a stolen vehicle from a residence on Jones Court. When a deputy arrived on scene, the victim stated three females had stolen their vehicle and fled the scene.
Dog Shot at Panama City Park
Folks are preparing for the annual beach ball drop. One satsuma farmer in Jackson county says his 600 trees have withstood the winter so far. After a category five hurricane, tornadoes, and wildfires, local leaders said they knew more safety measures needed to be taken for when disaster strikes again, especially for those in the more rural parts of Bay County.
Canceled flights leave several without a way back home
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Many Americans were headed home to see family and friends or go on a vacation but found themselves stranded at the airport with a winter storm hitting various places around the U.S. Several airlines were not fully operational toward the end of the holiday season. According to AAA, 7.17 million […]
PC streetscape project continues despite delays
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City is still working to make downtown a better place for locals and visitors as progress continues slowly on the Streetscape project. For almost a year city workers have laid cobblestones from government St to 4th Street along Harrison Avenue. But the first phase of the project is taking […]
Showers and storms will move through the Panhandle ahead of cooler weather
PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) – In the last few days, the Florida Panhandle has recorded large formations of fog. For Monday night and Tuesday morning, that pattern will continue. A Dense Fog Advisory was issued Monday afternoon and will expire Tuesday at 9 a.m. In addition to the advisory issued for Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, and Franklin Counties, a Marine Dense Fog Advisory is also stretched across the entire Panhandle shoreline.
Isolated severe storms possible today and tomorrow
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Thankfully we did not see too much fog to start the day today, thanks to winds increasing out of the southeast. Isolated pop-up showers remain possible throughout the morning hours with scattered showers and storms possible in the afternoon. There is higher confidence in...
WCSO warns of phone scam
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a scam involving a phone call in the Washington County area. According to WCSO, scammers have spoofed the sheriff’s office phone number and have been calling citizens in an attempt to defraud them. The scammers are claiming to be a WCSO deputy calling regarding a subpoena and requesting the person stay on the phone. The caller also claims the person has warrants for their arrest.
Body found in Lynn Haven identified as local missing man
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A body was found in a stormwater drain in Lynn Haven Friday, according to officials with the Lynn Haven Police Department. Corporal William Mcalinden Lynn Haven Police Department confirmed it is Gage Floyd, 23, who has been missing since December 16. “We’ve recovered missing person...
Annual Beach Ball attracted large crowds to Pier Park
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The annual Beach Ball Drop took place at Pier Park again this New Year’s Eve. Thousands gathered to enjoy one of the most popular events in Panama City Beach. “Just for this ball drop and bring in the New Year here in Panama City Beach,” attendee Barron Laudicina said. […]
This weekend in Gulf and Franklin
This holiday weekend will be rainy, but there will still be a lot to do in Gulf and Franklin Counties. Weather permitting, fireworks will be over St. Joseph Bay in Port St. Joe starting at 10:00 p.m. EST on New Year’s Eve. The fireworks should be visible from downtown Port St. Joe and from George Core Park.
Holiday pets returned to Bay County Animal Control
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Many kids dream of waking up to a puppy or kitten under the tree on Christmas morning. Bay County Animal Control officials said many of the animals that are adopted this time of the year are to give as a holiday present. “They usually...
Foggy nights and warm days
Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The warm weather will continue but it is not going to last forever by the end of next week we will see colder temps return. The rain was kind to us Friday and Saturday as we cleared things out by the afternoon hours. Saturday night will keep the low-level moisture around and this means fog. A dense fog advisory is in effect across the area through the early morning hours. Allow for extra time tonight if you have to be out and about driving. Use the low-beam headlights and leave extra space for the vehicles in front of you. Tuesday we start to worry about rain and storms again at the moment we are not in a severe weather designation but we are not far from one on Tuesday. Storms will likely work into the area in the afternoon hours on Tuesday we will likely see a few rounds of rain going through Wednesday night. By Thursday a cold front will clear out the moisture and cooler than avg temps return. While it will not be the arctic blast we had around Christmas it will be colder than the current conditions. Make sure to check back the forecast as we get a better idea of the storm potential Tuesday and Wednesday.
Local Woman celebrates her 103 birthday
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Maybell Whitfield was born and raised in Bay County. Friday night she celebrated her 103rd birthday. The celebration was held at the Southerland event center in Lynn Haven, which was at one time a funeral home. “When they told me where it was going to...
