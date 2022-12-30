Read full article on original website
NCIS' David McCallum Never Fully Understood Why Cote De Pablo Left The Show
"NCIS" has been a television staple for ages, debuting in late September of 2003 and swiftly finding its footing in an increasingly crowded crime procedural landscape. At the time of this writing, it's up to 20 seasons and shows little sign of slowing down despite how much the program has changed since its premiere. In fact, the show has been on the air for so long that the cast has changed in more ways than one, with favorites bidding audiences farewell, newcomers carving out their own place in the series, and regulars becoming infrequent faces.
‘NCIS’ Alum Michael Weatherly Teases Possible “Tiva” Reunion
NCIS fans could be in for a Tony and Ziva reunion in 2023. Michael Weatherly, who played Agent Anthony DiNozzo for 13 seasons on the CBS drama teased a possible return. In a reflective tweet about the year ahead, DiNozzo tweeted, “Happy New Year! It’s time to look at time and enjoy the moment!” A fan had another idea on “enjoying the moment” and said, “We all would rather look at you and Ziva reuniting.” Weatherly quoted the tweet and added, “Stay tuned… for this might be an interesting year for such ‘moments’!” Weatherly left NCIS in 2016 and last appeared in the Season...
tvinsider.com
Could ‘NCIS’ Have a Tiva Return? – Michael Weatherly Hints at Possibility
NCIS fans could be in for a very happy new year after Michael Weatherly teased a return to the long-running CBS police procedural, including a potential Tony and Ziva reunion in 2023. Weatherly, who played Agent Anthony DiNozzo on NCIS from 2003 to 2016, hinted at the return in New...
Popculture
'NCIS' Casts 'Star Trek' Legend
The first-ever NCIS three-show crossover will feature a familiar face to longtime Star Trek fans. Robert Picardo, who played The Doctor on Star Trek Voyager, plays a key guest role in the action-packed three-hour special. James Morrison, Maya Stojan, and Dawn Olivieri also guest star in the special. Picardo can...
The Equalizer Season 3 is not coming in January 2023
We’re certainly ready to see McCall and the team back in action, but that’s not happening for some time. When will The Equalizer Season 3 return?. A lot of shows are back this month. Most networks are bringing their shows back this week, but there are a few shows being held for the end of the month. Sadly, The Equalizer is not one that’s being held until later this month. It’s not coming back at all in January.
Tom Selleck’s Substantially Lower ‘Blue Bloods’ Salary Compared To His ‘Magnum P.I.’ Days
Tom Selleck got into the limelight with his lead role in Magnum, P.I., which aired from 1980 to 1988. In the hit series, Selleck played Thomas Sullivan Magnum IV, an ex-navy officer turned private detective. It’s a role that allowed the actor to hit the jackpot: he was paid $500,000 per episode, which, adjusted for inflation, is about $1.2 million a show.
soaphub.com
General Hospital Exposed: This Is Who The Hook Is Really in Port Charles
You remember The Hook from General Hospital? He/She/They terrorized the populace of Port Charles for an intense couple of weeks, killed Brando Corbin and put Diane Miller in the hospital. General Hospital Polling. Then He/She/They just…got bored? Took a vacation? Reformed? Or is the pause actually a clue as to...
Who died in the Chicago Fire season 11 fall finale? (SPOILERS)
The fall finale of Chicago Fire went out with a bang. Figuratively and literally. Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Sam Carver (Jake Lockett) were tasked with removing a live explosive from a cop’s leg, knowing at any moment the explosive could detonate. It was a hair-raising scene, even...
Vanessa Ray And Will Estes Believe Tom Selleck Is The Reason Fans Keep Tuning In To Blue Bloods
In the same way that the legendary actor Kevin Costner served as a marketing tool for the highly-successful Paramount Network series "Yellowstone," it's safe to say that one of the earliest selling points for CBS' "Blue Bloods" was the inclusion of actor Tom Selleck. Selleck plays the role of Frank Reagan, the gruff, no-nonsense patriarch of the Reagan family, who are known for their multigenerational ties to New York City law enforcement.
tvinsider.com
‘That Girl’: How Marlo Thomas Convinced Execs to Create ‘Revolutionary’ Female Lead
That Girl broke ground in television, and it returns to TV in a special marathon on Sunday, January 1 on Antenna TV. Ahead of its return, Marlo Thomas tells TV Insider what she did to make sure Ann Marie was different from women anyone had ever seen on TV. “There’d...
The Price Is Right's Drew Carey Suffered A Serious Injury Before Even Taping The First Show
Nothing is quite like the first week of a brand new job. Right off the bat, you're making your one and only first impression to your new coworkers. Then, you've got your superiors watching your every move, hoping that you justify their decision to hire you in the first place. Now imagine the pressure you'd feel if your predecessor was not only a legend, but held on to your new job longer than anyone in history. That was the type of experience Drew Carey had to endure when he first started his new gig, hosting CBS's "The Price is Right." And for Carey, it surely didn't go the way he had hoped it would.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 6: Major Death Revealed
In Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 5, one of John Dutton‘s loved ones gets a cowboy’s “perfect death” as the gathering rages on. But first, please be wary of major spoilers ahead. As Season 5, Episode 5, “Watch ‘Em Ride Away” came to an end, we watched...
Yellowstone Star Makes It Sound Like Their Character Is Leaving The Show In Midseason Finale
Yellowstone’s fifth season will be temporarily hanging up its many hats as soon as the new year arrives, with the midseason finale airing on Sunday, January 1. The western drama set viewers up for some fireworks with the episode, titled “A Knife and No Coin,” but not necessarily any huge deaths or exits. However, one of the stars themselves has shared some thoughts that rather heavily imply their...
"General Hospital" Star Dies
Sonya Eddy, best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson on the show "General Hospital," has reportedly died, according to Variety. Johnson's death was announced by Frank Valentini, executive producer for "General Hospital."
What Chicago P.D. Is Trying To Do With Burgess And Upton In 2023, According To Showrunner Gwen Sigan
Chicago P.D. is returning in the new year with a goal for Burgess and Upton.
Jamie Lynn Spears & Beverley Mitchell: There Was ‘No Real Way’ To Prepare For Tough ‘Special Forces’ Series (Exclusive)
Celebrities might be known for living pampered lives, but 16 stars just took on the challenge of a lifetime for the show Special Forces: The World’s Toughest Test, out Jan. 4, 2023 on Fox. The show sent a team of actors, athletes, and entertainers overseas to experience the grueling tests used to weed out elite soldiers for the military’s elite Special Forces squad.
Tom Selleck Calls Out Donnie Wahlberg For Dominating The Blue Bloods Blooper Reel
CBS drama "Blue Bloods" has been a stalwart performer for the network. Currently in its 13th season, the show follows the professional and personal lives of the Reagan family, the majority of whom are involved in law or law enforcement. Patriarch Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) is a police commissioner, meanwhile, his eldest son Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) is a detective and his youngest son Jamie (Will Estes) is a sergeant. Frank's only daughter, Erin (Bridget Moynahan), is an assistant district attorney.
‘Yellowstone’s Neal McDonough Calls Kevin Costner One of the Greatest Actors ‘Of All Time’
Neal McDonough has nothing but admiration for his Yellowstone co-star, Kevin Costner. The actor recently sat down with Fox News... The post ‘Yellowstone’s Neal McDonough Calls Kevin Costner One of the Greatest Actors ‘Of All Time’ appeared first on Outsider.
The Best Man: How Final Chapters Paid Tribute to Monica Calhoun's Mia
The following contains spoilers from the first four episodes of The Best Man: The Final Chapters. Proceed accordingly. The Best Man: The Final Chapters reunites the beloved friend group across eight, hour-long episodes as they tackle midlife crises and renaissances and enter a different stage of their lives. The gathering is bittersweet, though, with one friend missing from the festivities. Mia (played by Monica Calhoun) passed away from cancer at the end of 2013’s The Best Man Holiday, and her husband Lance (Morris Chestnut) has been grieving ever since. Despite her death, The Final Chapters found a way to bring back...
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Mark Grossman and Courtney Hope may have sealed the fate of Adam and Sally
Courtney Hope and Mark Grossman on Mexican vacationPhoto bySoaps in Depth screenshot. For the past 24 hours news has been breaking that suggests that The Young and the Restless cast member Mark Grossman is no longer withSharon Case and is now dating Courtney Hope. Fans of the CBS soap spotted Hope and Grossman vacationing in Mexico and have been wishing the well and saying they look good together. Some fans will be wondering if Hope broke up Case and Grossman or iff they were already apart.
