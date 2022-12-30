Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Chicago Officials are Furious at Mayor Lightfoot and Her ActionsTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago Transit Authority hiring Bus Mechanics, Bus OperatorsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Rich Township High School Residents To See $15Mil. Decrease In Property TaxesSouth Suburban NewsRichton Park, IL
'Wolf Moon' rises: The first full moon of 2023 is known as a 'micromoon'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Klay Thompson’s stern 6-word warning to NBA after dropping 54 points
Klay Thompson, somehow, had enough in the left tank on Monday night to continue his game-long heroics in overtime. The Golden State Warriors star scored 10 points and dropped a pivotal assist across both overtimes of his team’s epic 143-141 victory over the Atlanta Hawks, helping extend his team’s winning streak to a season-long five games.
Suns star Chris Paul gets painfully honest on Carmelo Anthony’s shocking free agency
Even Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul is confused that Carmelo Anthony remains unsigned and a free agent nearly halfway through the 2022-23 season. Anthony hasn’t been signed ever since finishing his one-year stint with the Los Angeles Lakers, a situation that Paul finds shocking considering what his old buddy has done in his career. “Somebody […] The post Suns star Chris Paul gets painfully honest on Carmelo Anthony’s shocking free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 wings the Nuggets must pursue before NBA trade deadline
Denver Nuggets fans are ecstatic right now, as their squad has not only welcomed back both Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. at 100% for the first time in two years, and it currently owns the best record in the West at 23-12. Murray and Porter Jr. are still finding their groove, and the hope […] The post 3 wings the Nuggets must pursue before NBA trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Shams Charania hints at Grizzlies making big moves at trade deadline
The Memphis Grizzlies are once again one of the best teams in the NBA. With a 23-13 record and one of the very best defenses in the league, they are making noise with their young bunch. With Ja Morant already established as a star, Memphis could use its picks and...
Sixers 2023 New Year’s Resolutions: Keep running Joel Embiid-James Harden pick-and-rolls
Through tons of ups and downs through the 2022 portion of the 2022-23 season, the Philadelphia 76ers are right about where most people expected them to be. Joel Embiid is an MVP candidate, James Harden looks better than last season (though he is also clearly not a superstar anymore) and the Sixers are a good […] The post Sixers 2023 New Year’s Resolutions: Keep running Joel Embiid-James Harden pick-and-rolls appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed
The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals agreed among players and coaches to cancel the Monday Night Football game after the NFL delayed for over an hour in the decision after the collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after a routine hit on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins in the second quarter Read more... The post Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TCU coach Sonny Dykes reveals what really ‘bothered’ him after upsetting Michigan
Not many people gave TCU football a chance in the Fiesta Bowl against the mighty Michigan Wolverines. Instead, the Horned Frogs took it to Michigan and ultimately held off the Wolverines’ late charge to advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship. TCU took notice of the disrespect coming...
Brock Purdy joins yet another exclusive list leading 49ers in comeback win over Raiders
Quarterback Brock Purdy has done it again, leading the San Francisco 49ers to a 37-34 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. The rookie’s Week 17 victory put him on another elite list as Purdy continues to go from, ‘Mr. Irrelevant,’ to a household hold. San Francisco and...
Zion Williamson sidelined for Rockets game with worrying injury
The New Orleans Pelicans’ stellar season continues to be interrupted by injuries to their best players. Coach Willie Green told reporters that Zion Williamson will not play on Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets, offering no further update on the superstar’s status after he left Monday’s 120-111 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers early with a right hamstring injury, per ESPN’s Andrew Lopez.
Rumor: Mavs’ Christian Wood extension desires, revealed
After serving a starting role with the Rockets the last two seasons, Dallas Mavericks center Christian Wood is thriving off the bench for his new team. Wood is playing particularly well as of late, as he’s averaging 22.3 points per contest over his last three. But Wood is set to hit restricted free agency this […] The post Rumor: Mavs’ Christian Wood extension desires, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Terry Rozier, Dennis Smith Jr. slap Hornets with harsh reality after loss to LeBron James, Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Charlotte Hornets 121-115 on Monday. That is the Hornets’ second straight loss at home, and it was a rough game for the team all the way around. A few different lapses in transition defense and some questionable shot selection killed this team in the early proceedings. They were down […] The post Terry Rozier, Dennis Smith Jr. slap Hornets with harsh reality after loss to LeBron James, Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Robert Sarver’s role in Jae Crowder trade talks despite suspension, sale of franchise
By most indications, former Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver is no longer connected with the team. After all, the NBA suspended him for one year and fined him for $10 million back in September. Plus, Sarver sold the team, along with the Phoenix Mercury, the city’s WNBA team, to Mat Ishbia for approximately $4 billion.
Pistons dealt brutal Marvin Bagley injury update
The Detroit Pistons 2022-23 season has been a pretty big waste early on, with young guard Cade Cunningham getting ruled out for the season after playing just 12 games. At 10-30, the Pistons have the worst record in the NBA, and unfortunately, the latest update on Marvin Bagley’s injury status likely won’t make things any […] The post Pistons dealt brutal Marvin Bagley injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James reacts to Klay Thompson’s insane 54-point explosion for Warriors
Klay Thompson certainly made LeBron James’ day even better. That much is clear after the Los Angeles Lakers forward saw the Golden State Warriors star drop a 50-piece on Monday against the Atlanta Hawks. With the Warriors still missing Stephen Curry, Thompson had to carry a lot more scoring load alongside Jordan Poole. And he […] The post LeBron James reacts to Klay Thompson’s insane 54-point explosion for Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James rings in 2023 by playing Madden, much to Savannah James’ displeasure
Most people pop champagne to ring in the new year. However, LeBron James is not most people. James’ wife, Savanah, recorded the future hall of famer playing Madden in his living room and asked, “this is how you are making me ring in the New Year?” He turned around and said, “Listen, I’ve been in Atlanta all weekend, had a birthday celebration, I won a basketball game…celebrated my birthday with you and my mom, [watched] Ohio’s State’s crushing loss…so I got to get it done.”
Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr. fires back at fan accusing him of giving death stare at Stephen Silas
Don’t put words into Jabari Smith Jr.’s mouth. That is the message of the Houston Rockets rookie after a fan accused him of giving head coach Stephen Silas a death stare. During the Rockets’ game against the New York Knicks on Saturday, Smith was seen intently listening at Silas when the head coach was talking during a timeout. A Twitter user interpreted it as a death stare and assumed that the youngster is tired and “disgusted” of his head coach.
RUMOR: Pacers ‘engaged in trade talks’ for injured Knicks forward Obi Toppin
The Indiana Pacers are on an upward trajectory despite being in the early stages of their rebuild. And it’s all thanks to Tyrese Haliburton’s emergence as a franchise cornerstone-level talent. With the Pacers on the rise, it may not be the worst idea in the world to add to their young core, particularly with a gaping hole in their starting power forward spot. Enter the New York Knicks as a potential trade partner for young forward Obi Toppin.
Klay Thompson reveals Hall of Famer who fueled his fire after 54-point night
Klay Thompson looked like the Klay of old on Monday night. The Golden State Warriors shooting guard poured in 54 points and provided the scoring punch they needed to survive a double-overtime scare against the Atlanta Hawks. Just as Klay has always operated, he didn’t force his baskets and got...
Bradley Beal, Zach LaVine headline NBA players who become trade eligible January 15
With 2023 officially here, the NBA season is near its halfway point. However, there is still a lot of basketball left, so some teams might be working behind the scenes to get their final pieces. With the NBA trade deadline getting closer on Feb. 9 and rumors swirling, their window for change is closing.
Bob Huggins calls out ‘stupid’ decision involving Marcus Smart after loss to Oklahoma State
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart was among the many in attendance to watch the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Stillwater Monday against the visiting West Virginia Mountaineers. He also appeared to have helped his alma mater score a 67-60 win over Bob Huggins’ team, thanks to a technical foul assessed on West Virginia basketball star Erik […] The post Bob Huggins calls out ‘stupid’ decision involving Marcus Smart after loss to Oklahoma State appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
214K+
Followers
128K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0