Rockets End Three-Game Road Trip With Loss To Mavericks

While Luka Doncic enjoyed his second consecutive triple-double, the Houston Rockets ended their three-game road trip in a blowout loss to the Mavericks Thursday night.

The Houston Rockets ended their three-game road trip Thursday night with a 129-114 loss to the Dallas Mavericks inside the American Airlines Center.

The Rockets played the Mavericks close until the 7:30 mark of the second quarter. Mavericks' Dwight Powell converted an alley-oop dunk from Spencer Dinwiddie. His dunk led to Dallas outscoring the Rockets 25-15 to take a 14-point lead into halftime.

The Rockets trailed the Mavericks 40-36 prior to Powell's dunk.

Luka Doncic followed up his historic 60-point triple-double performance with 35 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds. The game marked Doncic's eighth triple-double of the season, but the play of Christian Wood put the game out of reach for Houston.

The former Rocket scored 12 of Dallas' 34 points during the third quarter. He finished with 21 points on 8-of-15 shooting while connecting on five out of his eight attempts from behind the arc.

Jalen Green led the Rockets in scoring with 23 points on 7-of-15 shooting, 4-of-7 from deep. Kevin Porter Jr. added 17 points and seven assists in the loss. During the first quarter, Jabari Smith Jr. scored 14 of his 16 points.

The Rockets ended their three-game road trip with a 1-2 record. Their lone victory came Monday night in a 133-118 win over the Chicago Bulls .

Houston will return to the Toyota Center Saturday night for a New Year's Eve contest against the New York Knicks. Tip-off is slated for 6 P.M. CT.

