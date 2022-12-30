Evee scores 24 as Rice takes down Western Kentucky 81-78

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Travis Evee’s 24 points helped Rice defeat Western Kentucky 81-78 on Thursday night.

Evee also added six rebounds and five assists for the Owls (10-3, 1-1 Conference USA). Max Fiedler scored 15 points and added 10 rebounds. Cameron Sheffield recorded 15 points and finished 4 of 8 from 3-point range and 3 for 3 from the line.

Jairus Hamilton led the way for the Hilltoppers (8-4, 0-1) with 18 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Dayvion McKnight added 17 points for Western Kentucky. In addition, Luke Frampton finished with 11 points.

Both teams next play Saturday. Rice visits UTEP and Western Kentucky visits Middle Tennessee.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.