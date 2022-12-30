Read full article on original website
WKRC
NKU ties NCAA Division I era record with 4-0 start in conference play
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Marques Warrick’s 15 points helped Northern Kentucky defeat IUPUI 55-42 on Saturday. Warrick also had five assists for the Norse (9-6), who tied its NCAA Division I era record set in 2017-18 with a 4-0 start in Horizon League play. NKU sits alone atop the league as the only undefeated team.
WKRC
Sunday marks first day of legal sports betting in Ohio
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - When the clock struck midnight on Sunday, it marked the start of a new year and a new era in the state of Ohio. Sports betting is now legal in the Buckeye State after a law signed by Gov. Mike DeWine in December of 2021 took effect.
WKRC
Countdown is on to 2023 and legal sports betting in Ohio
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The countdown is on to 2023 and legalized sports betting in Ohio. The Hard Rock Casino is one of three locations in Cincinnati opening sportsbooks this weekend for in-person sports betting. Set up today began at 4 o’clock Saturday morning inside the sportsbook and for the New...
WKRC
The 513 Marines: 5 Cincinnati recruits graduate basic training together
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - From strangers to brothers, a group of five young men all from Cincinnati recently graduated from the U.S. Marine Corps recruit training together. From Cincinnati to Parris Island, South Carolina, Miguel Zepeda, Donovan Hice, Imran Logmann, Ty Watson, and Lantz Orick proudly wear their Dress Blue Charlies. Through blood, sweat and tears, they are now U.S. Marines.
WKRC
Cincinnati Magazine names area's top docs
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Living a healthy lifestyle is top of mind for many people coming into the new year. And part of living healthy is regular visits to the doctor. This month, Cincinnati Magazine is out with its list of the top doctors in the Tri-State. Lauren Fisher, associate editor of Cincinnati Magazine talks about how they complied the list.
WKRC
When the first Greater Cincinnati Shake Shack location is expected to open
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - A Michigan-based commercial real estate developer is working on bringing the region’s first Shake Shack to Liberty Township. Liberty Retail Management LLC, an affiliate of Bingham Farms, Mich.-based Alrig USA, confirmed with Local 12 that a development in front of the $350 million Liberty Center would include the restaurant. Mike Schuchman with Alrig USA said he anticipates that it will be completed “sometime in the Spring... maybe sooner.”
WKRC
2023 opens with above-normal temperatures, potential for severe storms in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - While the new year opened a bit on the gloomy side, temperatures are warmer than normal -- perhaps welcome news coming off a frigid finish to 2022. In fact, the New Year's Day high is 57-degrees. That's 17-degrees above average and 40-degrees warmer than Christmas just a week ago!
WKRC
Second man injured in boat explosion, fire has died
DAYTON, Ky. (WKRC) - A second person injured in a boat explosion and fire in Dayton, Kentucky has died. That's according to the Hamilton County Coroner. The Bellevue-Dayton Fire Department was called to the Manhattan Harbour marina on Friday. One person died on board the boat that caught fire. A...
WKRC
Adopt a Pet: Snow Globe has big personality, is affectionate
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Animal Care Humane Society showed off one of its Huskies waiting to be adopted. Snow Globe is affectionate and charismatic. He has a big personality and loves making new friends and playing. If you're interested in adopting, reach out to Cincinnati Animal CARE. Give them a...
WKRC
2 new airlines coming to CVG in 2023
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There are two new airlines taking flight out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in 2023. Breeze Airways is starting service to San Francisco and Charleston, S.C. on Feb. 8. Initially, Breeze will fly on Wednesdays and Saturdays with plans to expand. When the deal was announced in October, CVG had no direct connection to the Bay Area.
WKRC
Instruments worth thousands stolen from music store days before opening in Tri-State
LEBANON, Ohio (WKRC) - A music shop with customers around the world is struck by a thief just weeks after relocating to the Tri-State. The Mandolin Store had not even had the chance to open before thousands of dollars’ worth of instruments were stolen. The crime was caught on...
WKRC
I-71/75 NB temporarily closed after crash on Brent Spence Bridge
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A crash on the Brent Spence Bridge closed all northbound lanes on I-71/75. The crash happened at around 6 p.m. Monday evening, but all lanes were reopened. Many on the road were headed to the Bengals game before the traffic delay.
WKRC
Hershey's sued after heavy metals found in chocolate
CINCINNATI (CBS News/WKRC) - A lawsuit has been filed against Hershey's after the company allegedly misled buyers about the presence of lead and another harmful chemical in its dark chocolate. The proposed lawsuit comes only weeks after Consumer Reports shared research indicating high amounts of heavy metals in dark chocolate.
WKRC
Driver rescued after Corvette goes down embankment and into creek
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A driver had to be rescued after his car went down an embankment in Anderson Township Sunday. Anderson Township firefighters said they were called to Bridle Road near Johnson Hills Park at about 2:30 for this crash. They found the Corvette several hundred feet off...
WKRC
New movie set to film in Eden Park
Cincinnati Parks notified the public on Monday that parts of Eden Park will be closed on Wednesday for the filming of a movie. Twin Lakes at Eden Park will be closed on Jan. 4, according to the announcement. There will also be road closures for Eden Park Drive and Luray...
WKRC
Family loses home, 2 cats when pressure cooker catches fire
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – A Clermont County family is out of a home and two beloved pets after they say their pressure cooker caught fire. Jennifer Latham said Friday was the first time she had used the Instant Pot pressure cooker, which had been given to her as a gift last Christmas.
WKRC
124-year-old business in Newport closing next week
NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - Ebert's Meats in Newport announced on Sunday that the butcher shop will permanently close next week. The 124-year-old business nearly closed its doors early in 2022, but Sunday's announcement says the closure is official this time. "We are very sorry for the short notice, but the...
WKRC
Man killed in East Price Hill shooting identified, suspect charged
EAST PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - One person was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning. It happened around 2:30 a.m. on Purcell Avenue in East Price Hill. Police say 40-year-old Corey Williams died from injuries. A second shooting victim, 29-year-old Christopher Harris, brought himself to Mercy Health West Hospital...
WKRC
Tri-State mourns the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Tri-State is marking the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, Archbishop Dennis M. Schnurr will celebrate Mass for the peaceful repose of the soul of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Peter in Chains on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 5:15 p.m.
WKRC
Reading suggestions to help keep your New Year's resolutions
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you need some inspiration in the new year, why not look inside a good book? Audrey Bullar from Joseph-Beth Booksellers has a few books that will help you with your New Year's resolutions.
