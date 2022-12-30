Read full article on original website
'They were trying to flash SOS': Woman says she was next in line to ride The Wheel before it lost power
ORLANDO, Fla. - People were out and about at ICON Park in Orlando on Monday, but one of the amusement park's main rides – its 400-foot Ferris wheel – remained closed after it suffered a power failure on New Year's Eve, showering one of the cabins in sparks.
Manatee appeared to be stranded on beach in Daytona Beach Shores before freeing itself
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. - A manatee appeared to become stranded at Daytona Beach Shores where rescue teams were attempting to assess the marine mammal's health. Volusia County Beach Patrol told FOX 35 News that it received reports of a manatee on the shore around 11:15 a.m. The manatee did not appear to have obvious signs of injury.
The Wheel at ICON Park loses power, dozens of people rescued from ride, official says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The iconic Ferris wheel at ICON Park in Orlando lost power Saturday night while dozens of people were on the ride, FOX 35 has learned. Around 6:20 p.m., Orange County Fire Rescue said they received a report of a power failure at The Wheel. Crews said they rescued 62 people who were trapped in one of the 20 pods of the ride. There were 20 pods occupied on the ride during the incident.
VIDEO: Sparks fly at The Wheel at ICON Park as ride loses power | 'It's on fire'
ORLANDO, Fla. - It was likely a scary moment for dozens of riders who were trapped on The Wheel at ICON Park in Orlando after it reportedly lost power Saturday evening. A witness captured video of huge sparks flying from one of the pods of the Ferris wheel ride as the incident was happening.
The Wheel at ICON Park to stay closed for maintenance, inspections after power failure
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Wheel – a 400-foot tall Ferris wheel at ICON Park in Orlando – will remain closed for "a few days" while technical teams perform maintenance and investigate why the attraction seemingly sparked and lost power on Saturday night while people were on it, the park said in a statement.
Helicopter pilot blinded by laser pointed in cockpit; man arrested, deputies say
A Brevard County Sheriff's Office helicopter pilot was temporarily blinded after a laser was repeatedly pointed into the cockpit, according to BCSO. The pilot was assisting another police agency in its search for a man allegedly involved in a dispute with a roommate. A 33-year-old man was arrested and booked into jail on felony misuse of a laser light. BCSO said the pilot was evaluated and deemed OK to fly again.
Orlando weather: Rain and storms in Central Florida this week before next cold front arrives
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 83 degrees. Expect another very warm day all across Central Florida. Highs near 83 inland, a touch cooler along the coast. Morning fog is an issue again today and fog likely returns late tonight and into Wednesday morning. Advisories could be issued again. BEACHES:. Partly...
These popular Disney World rides to close for refurbishment in 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. - Some of Walt Disney World's popular rides in Orlando will be closed for refurbishment in 2023, according to the theme park's website. On Jan. 9, both the Kali River Rapids water ride in Animal Kingdom and the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad roller coaster at Magic Kingdom will close to parkgoers. The latter is expected to be closed through Jan. 13, according to Disney's day calendar.
Orlando Weather Forecast: Foggy start to new year in Central Florida, with rain possible
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Today's high: 76 degrees | Tonight's low: 64 degrees. Main weather concerns: Another morning with dense fog. Visibility will be severely reduced through the first part of the morning for most of Central Florida. This afternoon will be mild and cloudy with highs in the 70s. There is a slight chance of a shower south of I-4. More dense fog is likely Monday morning.
Weather Forecast: Jan. 2, 2023
Orlando and Central Florida will see another beautiful day on Tuesdays with highs reaching into the 80s. A cold front will drop temperatures and bring an increased chance for rain on Wednesday into Thursday.
