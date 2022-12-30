ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

wogx.com

The Wheel at ICON Park loses power, dozens of people rescued from ride, official says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The iconic Ferris wheel at ICON Park in Orlando lost power Saturday night while dozens of people were on the ride, FOX 35 has learned. Around 6:20 p.m., Orange County Fire Rescue said they received a report of a power failure at The Wheel. Crews said they rescued 62 people who were trapped in one of the 20 pods of the ride. There were 20 pods occupied on the ride during the incident.
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

Helicopter pilot blinded by laser pointed in cockpit; man arrested, deputies say

A Brevard County Sheriff's Office helicopter pilot was temporarily blinded after a laser was repeatedly pointed into the cockpit, according to BCSO. The pilot was assisting another police agency in its search for a man allegedly involved in a dispute with a roommate. A 33-year-old man was arrested and booked into jail on felony misuse of a laser light. BCSO said the pilot was evaluated and deemed OK to fly again.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
wogx.com

These popular Disney World rides to close for refurbishment in 2023

ORLANDO, Fla. - Some of Walt Disney World's popular rides in Orlando will be closed for refurbishment in 2023, according to the theme park's website. On Jan. 9, both the Kali River Rapids water ride in Animal Kingdom and the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad roller coaster at Magic Kingdom will close to parkgoers. The latter is expected to be closed through Jan. 13, according to Disney's day calendar.
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

Orlando Weather Forecast: Foggy start to new year in Central Florida, with rain possible

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Today's high: 76 degrees | Tonight's low: 64 degrees. Main weather concerns: Another morning with dense fog. Visibility will be severely reduced through the first part of the morning for most of Central Florida. This afternoon will be mild and cloudy with highs in the 70s. There is a slight chance of a shower south of I-4. More dense fog is likely Monday morning.
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

Weather Forecast: Jan. 2, 2023

Orlando and Central Florida will see another beautiful day on Tuesdays with highs reaching into the 80s. A cold front will drop temperatures and bring an increased chance for rain on Wednesday into Thursday.
ORLANDO, FL

