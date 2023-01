Portland forced BYU into double-digit first half turnovers and a 26-26 halftime score, but Gideon George, Atiki Ally Atiki, and others carried BYU’s offense in the second half versus a short handed Portland squad. Gideon George led BYU with 20 points and 9 rebounds while Atiki chipped in 8 points off the bench. Fousseyni Traore contributed 12 points with 8 boards.

PROVO, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO