ESPN's 'Monday Night Football' Game Suspended After Player Injury
The Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals was suspended during the first quarter after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field following a tackle. Hamlin fell over backwards and was reportedly given CPR. Players from both teams looked on — crying and praying...
Charlie Kirk Branded 'Human Garbage' Over Damar Hamlin Remarks
Outgoing Rep. Adam Kinzinger called Kirk's and other's attempts to use Hamlin's collapse to fuel anti-vaccine conspiracy theories as "heartless, cold, evil."
AMC Channels Drop From Fubo TV as Distribution Agreement Expires
AMC Networks’ cable channels are no longer available via streaming distributor Fubo TV after the company’s distribution agreement expired at year-end. Fubo launched AMC’s channels, including AMC, BBC America, IFC and WE tv, in 2018. “FuboTV’s content agreement with AMC Networks expired at the end of 2022,“...
Peter Noll Named GM at WLJT in Western Tennessee
The Western Tennessee Public Television Council appointed Peter Noll as general manager and CEO of WLJT Martin, Tennessee. Noll most recently was GM at WNBJ Jackson, Tennessee, and was described as a lifelong viewer of PBS. He succeeds Mike Perry, who left for a job outside the TV business. “We...
