18-year-old killed in Anderson apartment shooting was sister to mall shooting victim

By Nikolette Miller, Jaylan Wright
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

ANDERSON, S.C.- The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said an 18-year-old killed in an apartment shooting Thursday night is the sister of a man killed in another shooting at the Anderson mall earlier this year.

18-year-old Imani Yasmine Sade Clemons was shot in the head at Fairview Gardens Apartments on Williamston Road.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two others were injured in the shooting and were transported to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Police said officers have not identified a suspect due to the investigation being in its early stages.

The coroner’s office confirmed that Clemons is the sister of 19-year-old Shy’heem Re’quan Kalil Clemons.

7NEWS previously reported that Shy’heem Clemons was shot in the head in a shooting at the Anderson Mall in July.

Officers charged 20-year-old Eimillio Tyleekus Que Robinson with his murder.

At the time, officials believed the shooting was an incident between Robinson and Clemons who were acquainted with one another.

Robinson turned himself in a day after Clemons was pronounced dead.

Imani Clemons’s homicide is under investigation by the Anderson Police Department and Anderson County Coroner’s Office.

Sharon Washington
3d ago

So sad two sisters. Maybe he had someone to do it. So sad. I know mom have to be out off her mind. My condolences to you. And the family 😭🙏💐🌹💕❤️

