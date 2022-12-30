ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

NBC12

Benjamin Harrison Bridge will close nightly starting Jan. 5

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - The Benjamin Harrison Bridge in Charles City and Prince George will close to traffic at night for aerial cable installation. Motorists are asked to follow the detours set in place during the nightly closures. Northbound Route 156/106 - Take Jordan Point Road (Route 156) south...
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Gas prices now back on the rise in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The cost of gas is increasing once again in Virginia. In Richmond, prices have climbed to $3.10 a gallon which is up 18 cents from just a week ago. AAA says that it’s unclear whether or not prices will continue on an upward trend or drop in the near future.
RICHMOND, VA
Kristen Walters

New highly-anticipated eatery now open in Virginia

A new eatery and deli recently opened in Virginia. Read on to learn more. Last week, Bazaaro's Deli, which offers gourmet charcuterie meats, cheeses, sandwiches, burgers, soups, and more, celebrated the grand opening of its new Virginia location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, according to local reports.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA

