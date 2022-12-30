Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RichmondTed RiversRichmond, VA
Family of 3, and a dog living in the Richmond VA Bus stationD.C. Hot NewsRichmond, VA
Surviving homelessness in Richmond, VA Living in public places.The News&StuffRichmond, VA
Richmond, Virginia minister says there is something better than making New Year's resolutionsMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Richmond Virginia Zoo announces the birth of their second rare pygmy hippoCheryl E PrestonRichmond, VA
Fire, smoke damage 2 Richmond businesses on New Year's Day
Crews were called to a fire in the 3500 block of Hull Street Sunday afternoon after reports of people seeing smoke in the area, officials said.
Homeless families feel left behind as Richmond struggles to open shelters
When an arctic blast hit Central Virginia just before Christmas, Richmond was supposed to have opened four overnight inclement weather shelters. However, it only opened two.
NBC12
Benjamin Harrison Bridge will close nightly starting Jan. 5
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - The Benjamin Harrison Bridge in Charles City and Prince George will close to traffic at night for aerial cable installation. Motorists are asked to follow the detours set in place during the nightly closures. Northbound Route 156/106 - Take Jordan Point Road (Route 156) south...
Petersburg Fire Chief out amid staffing, equipment concerns
Nearly one year after being sworn in, Petersburg Fire Chief Tina Watkins is no longer in charge. A City spokesperson confirmed the change of leadership in an email to 8News.
Group makes sure children have beds and don't have to sleep on the floor
A Virginia group is stepping up to deliver beds to kids in need of a warm and comfortable place to sleep.
Henrico County wants your suggestions to make Short Pump traffic safer
If you've gotten a headache from congested Short Pump traffic, you're not alone. Henrico County is now looking to make traffic in this area safer and wants public input -- but time to give your thoughts is running out.
Person killed in New Year's house fire in Henrico
A person was killed in a house fire in Henrico's Highland Springs neighborhood early New Year's morning, according to firefighters.
NBC12
Ramada demolition delayed until January Petersburg city manager says
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The demolition of the run-down Ramada Inn in Petersburg will continue into 2023 despite the city leader’s self-imposed deadline to have the job done by the end of December. On the final Friday of 2022, crews from Demolition Service Inc, based out of Culpepper, were...
Police: Man killed on Staples Mill Road was hit by pickup
Officers were called to the intersection of Staples Mill Road at Old Staples Mill Road just before 11:05 p.m. to investigate a crash involving a pickup hitting a pedestrian.
One dead after New Year’s Day house fire in Henrico
According to the Henrico County Fire Department, five units responded to a three-story house on the 200 block of Westover Avenue in the Highland Springs area at around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1.
‘Everything’s damaged. Everything’s done’: Chesterfield family heads into the new year after losing everything in house fire
A Chesterfield family is heading into the new year without a place to stay after their home went up in flames just before Christmas.
NBC12
Richmond & Henrico Health Districts to host COVID-19 vaccine event for children
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The winter months are here, and in an effort to prevent the spread of viral illnesses, Richmond and Henrico Health Districts will host two COVID-19 vaccine events for children in the community. The event will offer both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines as well as bivalent boosters...
NBC12
Gas prices now back on the rise in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The cost of gas is increasing once again in Virginia. In Richmond, prices have climbed to $3.10 a gallon which is up 18 cents from just a week ago. AAA says that it’s unclear whether or not prices will continue on an upward trend or drop in the near future.
New highly-anticipated eatery now open in Virginia
A new eatery and deli recently opened in Virginia. Read on to learn more. Last week, Bazaaro's Deli, which offers gourmet charcuterie meats, cheeses, sandwiches, burgers, soups, and more, celebrated the grand opening of its new Virginia location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, according to local reports.
Hopewell community reeling after death of 8-year-old in drive-by shooting
The City of Hopewell community is reeling after the death of an 8-year-old girl in a drive-by shooting last week.
Hopewell shooting victim evacuated by helicopter on New Year’s Day
A Hopewell man shot on New Year's Day had to be transported to a Chesterfield hospital by helicopter.
PHOTOS: Hundreds turn out for Richmond’s Capital City Kwanzaa Festival
Hundreds gathered for the Capital City Kwanzaa Festival at the Greater Richmond Convention Center on Friday, Dec. 30, which marked the fifth night of Kwanzaa.
Man injured in late night shooting at Petersburg and Dinwiddie county line
The Virginia State Police is investigating a late night shooting on I-85 near the Petersburg and Dinwiddie County Line that left one man injured.
NBC12
Nonprofit provides resources for Hopewell students after 8-year-old’s murder
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Days after the shooting death of 8-year-old P’Aris Moore in Hopewell, the Richmond-based nonprofit Child Savers says it will be working to make sure the school division student’s mental well-being is cared for. “It’s tragic how often we have to express our condolences to...
CDC Map: Parts of Metro Richmond remain high; masks urged for 33 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for 33 localities in Virginia, including 10 spots in Central Virginia, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
