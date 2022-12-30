San Jose is using its slice of a $1.7 trillion federal spending package to address ongoing homelessness. South Bay congressional leaders Ro Khanna, Anna Eshoo and Zoe Lofgren have secured more than $3 million to fund case management, food services and security at two different temporary housing sites in San Jose -- the SureStay Hotel and Marbury Bridge Housing. Though housing advocates emphasize funding should go toward permanent housing to address the root of the problem, local leaders say it can make a notable difference for people staying at the two sites.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO