KTBS
Greenwood residents urged to conserve water usage
GREENWOOD, La. -- Monday's storms are getting the blame for water woes in Greenwood. Mayor Brad Edwards said Tuesday in a social media post the storm shut down the town's pump at Caddo Lake. That means no water can be pumped to the plant. Town crews are working to get...
KTBS
Ask The Trooper: Driving in high water
SHREVEPORT, La. - For Tuesday’s Ask the Trooper segment, KTBS 3 spoke with Trooper Jonathan Odom about staying safe while driving in standing water on the roads. If you have a topic you'd like us to address, email us at pressreleases@ktbs.com and put Ask The Trooper in the subject line.
KLTV
2 Longview homes damaged by falling trees during Monday storm
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Monday afternoon’s storm damaged at least two homes in Longview. It happened in the 400 block of Trailwood Lane in north Longview around 2:30 p.m. Workers on scene said a tree from the backyard fell into the house. The tree broke through the roof and into the house near the kitchen. Residents were at home at the time. Another home about a block away was also damaged by a fallen tree. There were no injuries reported as a result of the damage.
KTBS
SWEPCO continues to restore power across the ArkLaTex
SHREVEPORT, La. – SWEPCO customers across the region are dealing with power outages Monday in the wake of severe weather. Due to downed trees and powerlines, more than 2,900 customers were without service at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Crews will be fanning out across the region, working diligently to...
Flash Flooding & Severe Storms Strike Shreveport and Bossier City
The weather has started off 2023 with heavy storms across the Shreveport and Bossier area. Before the day even got started on January 2nd, weather forecasters and storm chasers were paying attention to the Shreveport area. Multiple forecasts expected storms storms to come through in the early afternoon, and there...
See Damage in Northeast Louisiana from Tornado
Northeast Louisiana is hard hit by the late night storms. The Jackson Parish Sheriff's Department has jumped into high gear to help those impacted. The sheriff says "If your house has been damaged from the storm, tarps will be issued out at the Jackson Parish Community Center on Industrial Drive."
q973radio.com
Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??
Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
KSLA
SFD battles abandoned building fire on Sprague Street; building was Mother Stewart House
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) firefighters battle flames on Sprague Street after an abandoned Mother Stewart Building building catches on fire. On Jan. 2, at 3:14 a.m., SFD received a report of a fire emergency on the 1200 block of Sprague Street, between Dillingham Street and Lawrence Street. When firefighters arrived at the scene they discovered a two-story Ledbetter Heights building fully involved in fire.
Thousands in NWLA Now Without Power After Storms
The National Weather Service in Shreveport still has all of Northwest Louisiana, portions of East Texas and Southern Arkansas under a Tornado Watch until 11:00 am today, Tuesday, January 3. Though the chances are slim, we might not be done with this nasty weather yet. The storms that slammed the...
KSLA
Housefire in Shreveport extinguished by 5 fire units
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Fire Department fire crews were dispatched at 7:58PM on Saturday to the 1600 block of Mayhaw Circle to a reported single-story wood framed house fire. The first unit on the scene reportedly saw smoke coming from the right side of the house. Firefighters were able...
ktalnews.com
Severe thunderstorms are possible today and tonight
Severe thunderstorms are possible today and tonight. Arklatex morning weather webcast, Monday, January 2nd. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) counted down its annual list of "Top 10 Catches" of the weirdest, wackiest, and most unusual items found at airport security checkpoints nationwide in 2022. New Year’s fitness resolutions. People...
KSLA
Single-story home becomes inferno on Hendrix Place; SFD considers it total loss
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) battle blazing hot flames at a home in the Cedar Grove neighborhood. On Dec. 31, at 7:58 p.m., SFD was dispatched to the 600 block of Hendrix Place to a single-story home fire. As crews arrived they discovered heavy flames and smoke coming from all sides of the home.
KTBS
SWEPCO reporting power outages across the ArkLaTex
SHREVEPORT, La. – SWEPCO customers across the region are dealing with power outages Monday in the wake of severe weather. Due to downed trees and powerlines, more than 4,400 customers were without service at 9 p.m. Crews will be fanning out across the region, working diligently to get power...
KTBS
Fire destroys 2-story home on Sprague Street
SHREVEPORT, La. - A home is now a total loss after catching a fire overnight. Around 3:15 a.m., about 30 firefighters responded to a 2-story wood structure in the 1600 block of Sprague Street. The home was fully involved when they arrived and Shreveport fire attacked the flames from outside.
KSLA
Celebratory gunfire finds Shreveport woman inches from tragedy
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Most people celebrate New Year’s with fireworks. But as the holiday approached, celebratory gunshots were another loud sound heard by residents in the city of Shreveport. New Year’s Day found one resident just inches away from tragedy. It’s normal to hear fireworks outside...
Shreveport Carjacking Turns Deadly on New Year’s Eve
Shreveport Police Violent Crimes Detectives have an investigation underway into what information says is a carjacking turned deadly. On December 31, 2022, just before 1:45 a.m., Shreveport Police Patrol officers were dispatched to 3215 Knight Street on reports of a shooting. Officers located a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot injuries. Despite the Shreveport Fire Department’s efforts, the man was pronounced deceased on scene.
KSLA
Man arrested after home invasion in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A man has been arrested after a home invasion that happened on New Year’s Day in Bossier City. The Bossier City Police Department says they responded to the call in the 1400 block of Traffic Street on Jan. 1 just before 4 p.m. The suspect was found and arrested that same evening.
KSLA
Gunshot victim walks up to fire department on David Raines Road
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department investigating a shooting after a victim shows up at a fire station. On Dec. 31, at 2:08 a.m., SPD received a report about a gunshot victim who showed up at the fire station on David Raines Road. The victim approached the fire station on foot and complained about having been shot in the leg.
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County may be in middle of Monday's severe weather
Columbia County is almost in the middle of a bullseye for severe weather potential on Monday. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center said Sunday afternoon that the Four State region is under an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms through Monday night. Tornadoes and scattered damaging winds will be the...
KSLA
Porch pirate caught on camera in Haughton, victim speaks out
HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - A Bossier Parish family was alarmed to discover what they captured on their doorbell camera, which was a porch pirate, stealing a package by their front door just days after Christmas. Marcus Alonzo said the video showed a man stealing a package from his family’s home...
