Haz-Mat response for suspicious package in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department was called to 85 Tamarack Street for a suspicious package.Car fire on I-91N in Springfield
The District 4 Haz-Mat team from the Department of Fire Services was called to assess, and it was determined that the substance was not a credible threat. No one was injured during this incident.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.
Comments / 1