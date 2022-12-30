ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haz-Mat response for suspicious package in Springfield

By Julia Cunningham
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department was called to 85 Tamarack Street for a suspicious package.

The District 4 Haz-Mat team from the Department of Fire Services was called to assess, and it was determined that the substance was not a credible threat. No one was injured during this incident.

