Chicago pilot program provides cash assistance to victims of gun violence
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Medical expenses, lost work, funerals; there are a lot of costs that follow gun violence, and now the city of Chicago has a program that could help some shooting victims cover the gap.Mayor Lori Lightfoot recently announced a new pilot program, called the Emergency Supplemental Victims' Service Fund, offering victims of gun violence anywhere from a $1,000 to $1,500.The city could expand the $275,000 program if it proves successful. It began last month, and money has already started going to the people who need it.When bullets flew through the air outside a gas station in the Austin...
'He was my hero': Family mourns veteran shot, killed while working as Chicago hookah lounge bouncer
Austin McAllister, a father of six, died on the same day his mother passed, one year ago.
Demonstrators denounce Stroger Hospital, say patient was denied rights
Close to 200 people joined the loved ones of accidental shooting victim Roger Solis.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 17, shot while pumping gas on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot while pumping gas early Tuesday in the Cragin neighborhood. The 17-year-old was pumping gas around 12:11 a.m. in the 2900 block of North Cicero Avenue when gunfire broke out and he was struck in the shoulder, police said. Paramedics took the teen to...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 27, shot on Gresham sidewalk
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the shoulder Monday night in the Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 27-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 9:15 p.m. in the 900 block of West 87th Street when gunfire broke out, according to police. The victim, who said he did...
Second church in Maywood hit by fire this week
Two churches in Maywood have been hit by fire this week, and the fire chief says the causes of both are still under investigation. WBBM Newsradio’s Steve Miller reports.
Chicago shooting: 2 shot, 1 fatally, while sitting in car in Englewood, police say
Two men were shot, one fatally, while sitting in a parked car Tuesday morning in Englewood, Chicago police said.
'He just started life': Young father hit, killed by driver who tried to flee in West Englewood
Police said the driver is in custody and charges are pending.
Shooting of 9-year-old boy in Washington Heights ruled homicide
CHICAGO — The shooting death of 9-year-old Jarvis Watts has been ruled a homicide, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. The Chicago Police Department’s investigation originally began Sunday evening after Jarvis was found shot multiple times inside a Washington Heights home. Police said there were multiple other children and family members present during the […]
Two 13-year-olds and a 14-year-old hospitalized after shooting in Lawndale
Two 13-year-old boys and a 14-year-old boy were on a sidewalk about 3:55 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Springfield Avenue when someone in a vehicle drove up and an occupant started shooting, Chicago police said. All three boys were hospitalized.
2 women shot during fight, struggle over gun in Washington Park
CHICAGO - Two women were shot while fighting each other Sunday night in the Washington Park neighborhood. The women were fighting around 8:35 p.m. in the first block of East 59th Street when the 33-year-old pulled out a handgun and started shooting, police said. A struggle of the gun ensued...
No one shot after gunman opens fire following physical fight at family amusement center in Waukegan
At least one person was injured in a fight inside People’s Choice Family Fun Center in Waukegan that led to a shooting in the parking lot, police and witnesses said. The Waukegan Police Department and Waukegan Fire Department responded around 6:30 p.m. Friday to The People’s Choice Family Fun Center, 2650 Belvidere Road. It was […]
Man, 34, stabbed in Chicago McDonald's parking lot
CHICAGO - A man was stabbed and critically wounded Sunday night in the parking lot of a McDonald's on Chicago's South Side. The 34-year-old arguing with someone he knew around 9:31 in the parking lot in the 9200 block of South Commercial Avenue when they pulled out a knife and stabbed him, police said.
evanstonroundtable.com
Back to the lake with memories and history: Evanston resident celebrates Wisconsin’s first Black community
The night before they would leave for Lake Ivanhoe, young Janet Louise Cole would watch her mother begin to pack – clothes freshly washed and starched, new PF Flyers and food – then she and her father would go outside looking for night-crawlers, the long worms used for fishing.
Man, 30, shot dead in Bridgeport
CHICAGO - A man was shot to death Sunday morning in the Bridgeport neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 30-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds around 4:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of South Wallace Street, according to police. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center...
cwbchicago.com
Mail theft is ‘the new hustle in urban America’ expert warns as another mail carrier is robbed in Logan Square
Chicago — A US Postal Service mail carrier was robbed by two men in Logan Square on Friday evening, the latest crime in an ongoing assault on the mail system in Chicago. “Never put anything into the postal system unless you are comfortable with it landing in the hands of criminals instead of at its intended destination,” advised an investigative source.
fox32chicago.com
First babies of 2023 born at Chicago-area hospitals
CHICAGO - Advocate Health Care welcomed the first babies of 2023. About 30 minutes after midnight, Aalora Vyas was born weighing 6 pounds, 10 ounces to Lopa and Aashish Vyas at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, according to the hospital. She was 18 inches long, the hospital said. She will soon live in Lemont with her mom, dad and big brother.
vfpress.news
Village Board Races Form Across Proviso Suburbs
Preview (opens in a new tab) Westchester Acting Village President Nick Steker, Village Attorney Matthew Welch and Trustee Cathy Kuratko at a board meeting in 2022. Steker and Kuratko did not file to run for village board seats in the April 4, 2023 election. Sunday, January 1, 2022 || By...
cwbchicago.com
Lincoln Park couple targeted in Friday night home invasion, Chicago police say
Chicago police are investigating a home invasion that unfolded in Lincoln Park on Friday night. Two men forced their way through the front door of a condo unit in the 2700 block of North Kenmore around 10:54 p.m., according to CPD. Once inside, the offenders confronted a 34-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man, demanding that the victims turn over their valuables, a police spokesperson said.
CBS News
Roseland drive-by shooting leaves man seriously wounded
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is seriously hurt following a drive-by shooting in the Roseland neighborhood Saturday afternoon. The shooting happened around 1:41 p.m. in the 100 block of East 103rd Street. The victim was inside a car when he was approached by another vehicle and an occupant from...
