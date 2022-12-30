CHICAGO (CBS) -- Medical expenses, lost work, funerals; there are a lot of costs that follow gun violence, and now the city of Chicago has a program that could help some shooting victims cover the gap.Mayor Lori Lightfoot recently announced a new pilot program, called the Emergency Supplemental Victims' Service Fund, offering victims of gun violence anywhere from a $1,000 to $1,500.The city could expand the $275,000 program if it proves successful. It began last month, and money has already started going to the people who need it.When bullets flew through the air outside a gas station in the Austin...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO