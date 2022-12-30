ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

Santa Fe authorities searching for missing men

By Laila Freeman
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RZVqj_0jyI9Phr00

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Santa Fe police are asking the public for help tracking down two missing men. Both men were reported missing earlier in 2022.

One of those men is 47-year-old Aaron Wagnon. Police said he has not spoken to his family in three or four years. He was officially reported missing this past October.

Wagnon is 6″ tall and has a large scar on one of his arms.

Police are also looking for Santos Treto-Ortiz, who was reported missing in June.

Story continues below:

Treto-Ortiz is 5’7″ and 31 years old.

If you have any information about either of these men, call Santa Fe police at 505-428-3710 or Detective Rebecca Hilderbrandt at 505-955-5265.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

BCSO investigating suspicious death in southwest Albuquerque

Https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/bcso-investigating-suspicious-death-in-southwest-albuquerque-2/ BCSO investigating suspicious death in southwest …. https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/bcso-investigating-suspicious-death-in-southwest-albuquerque-2/ One person in critical condition after crash in Albuquerque. https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/one-person-in-critical-condition-after-crash-in-albuquerque/. Social Security 2023: Here’s when the 8.7% increase …. https://www.krqe.com/news/national/social-security-2023-heres-when-the-8-7-increase-in-benefits-kicks-in/ City sanctioned Safe Outdoor Spaces moving forward. City sanctioned Safe Outdoor Spaces moving forward. Charges filed in Clovis weekend shooting.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Belen New Year's vandals cause nearly $1,000 in damage

Belen New Year’s vandals cause nearly $1,000 in damage. Belen New Year's vandals cause nearly $1,000 in damage. One person in critical condition after crash in Albuquerque. https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/one-person-in-critical-condition-after-crash-in-albuquerque/. Social Security 2023: Here’s when the 8.7% increase …. https://www.krqe.com/news/national/social-security-2023-heres-when-the-8-7-increase-in-benefits-kicks-in/ City sanctioned Safe Outdoor Spaces moving forward. City sanctioned Safe...
BELEN, NM
KRQE News 13

Driver slams through Old Town school fence

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are searching for the driver who plowed through the fence at the San Felipe de Neri School in Old Town. A witness told officers it happened just before 8:00 p.m. Sunday night. When officers arrived, they did not find a driver or any passengers. They are continuing to investigate. The car […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque realtor finds recently sold home in shambles

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A local realtor is picking up the pieces, after walking into a home he recently sold, and finding it in shambles. An already bare home is even more empty with burglars taking off with what was there and leaving behind thousands of dollars in damage. “Albuquerque in particular has an issue with […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Charges filed in Clovis weekend shooting

Https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/charges-filed-in-clovis-weekend-shooting/. https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/charges-filed-in-clovis-weekend-shooting/. Dozens of cars booted, towed after northeast Albuquerque …. Dozens of cars booted, towed after northeast Albuquerque New Year's Eve event. Dozens of cars booted, towed after northeast Albuquerque …. Dozens of cars booted, towed after northeast Albuquerque New Year's Eve event. Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/dozens-of-cars-booted-towed-after-northeast-albuquerque-new-years-eve-event/. Albuquerque realtor finds...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque police begin first homicide investigation of 2023

Read here: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/albuquerque-police-begin-first-homicide-investigation-of-2023/. Albuquerque police begin first homicide investigation …. Read here: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/albuquerque-police-begin-first-homicide-investigation-of-2023/. NMSU teams up with Los Alamos labs to study bird …. NMSU teams up with Los Alamos labs to study bird die-offs. Rio Rancho high school offers reward for information …. Rio Rancho high school offers reward...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Tired driver hits APD vehicle at Westside intersection

Https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/tired-driver-hits-apd-vehicle-at-westside-intersection/. Tired driver hits APD vehicle at Westside intersection. https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/tired-driver-hits-apd-vehicle-at-westside-intersection/. Dozens of cars booted, towed after northeast Albuquerque …. Dozens of cars booted, towed after northeast Albuquerque New Year's Eve event. Dozens of cars booted, towed after northeast Albuquerque …. Dozens of cars booted, towed after northeast Albuquerque New Year's...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

One person in critical condition after crash in Albuquerque

Https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/one-person-in-critical-condition-after-crash-in-albuquerque/. One person in critical condition after crash in Albuquerque. https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/one-person-in-critical-condition-after-crash-in-albuquerque/. 11 Metro Court judges take oath of office. 11 Metro Court judges take oath of office. Construction to begin in Los Lunas on multi-use trail. Construction to begin in Los Lunas on multi-use trail. Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/construction-to-begin-in-los-lunas-on-multi-use-trail/. NMSU sign...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
pinonpost.com

ABQ begins deadly 2023 with first homicide investigation launched

2022 appeared to be the deadliest year on record in Albuquerque, but 2023 may be looking to rival the previous year with a brand new homicide investigation started on New Year’s Day. According to the Albuquerque Journal, “Officers responded to reports of a man lying in the street shortly...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: New Mexico officials sworn in, Campus vandalized, Winter storm, Helping victims, Polar plunge

Monday’s Top Stories Monday’s Five Facts [1] Several New Mexico public officials sworn into office – Many newly elected officials rang in the new year getting sworn into their positions, including Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham for her second term. The governor spoke on her efforts to bring universal child care to the state and touted the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Rio Rancho high school offers reward for information after campus vandalized

Rio Rancho high school offers reward for information after campus vandalized. Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/rio-rancho-high-school-offers-reward-for-information-after-campus-vandalized/. Rio Rancho high school offers reward for information …. Rio Rancho high school offers reward for information after campus vandalized. Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/rio-rancho-high-school-offers-reward-for-information-after-campus-vandalized/. Dozens of cars booted, towed after northeast Albuquerque …. Dozens of cars booted,...
RIO RANCHO, NM
krwg.org

AG Balderas says teen's death in Albuquerque standoff was avoidable

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s top prosecutor says a teenage boy’s death in an Albuquerque house fire, which broke out after authorities tried to arrest a man inside, could have been avoided. Attorney General Hector Balderas announced Friday, a day before he leaves office, the results...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

City-sanctioned Safe Outdoor Spaces moving forward

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  After more than six months of debates, the highly controversial so-called “safe outdoor spaces” is moving forward. One space, at the Westside Emergency Housing Center, which is essentially a sanctioned homeless camp, has been open for over a month and a second at the Albuquerque Opportunity Center near Edith and Candelaria is […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Albuquerque records 120 homicides in 2022

In numbers released by Albuquerque police on Jan. 1, the department reported 120 homicide victims in 2022. It's another all-time high in homicides for Albuquerque Police. That follows a national trend. Looking at the numbers month by month, we see they peaked around May with 17 homicides but slowed down...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

46K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy