Missouri Tigers (12-1, 1-0 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (11-2, 0-1 SEC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Missouri takes on the No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks after Kobe Brown scored 30 points in Missouri's 89-75 victory over the Kentucky Wildcats. The Razorbacks have gone 7-0 in home games. Arkansas averages 12.2 turnovers per...

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 13 HOURS AGO